BROCKWAY — On a day when the game itself was secondary on everyone’s minds, the DuBois girls basketball team overcame a sluggish first half to run away from the Brockway, 42-12, in the 13th Annual Pink Game between the two squads Saturday afternoon at Brockway Area High School.
The two schools and communities came together for yet another highly success day for the Hahne Cancer Center, raising $10,588 to bring the 13-year total for the Pink Game to close to $188,000.
Following the tradition pre-game ceremony where players on each team honor people they know who have been affected by cancer, DuBois jumped out to a 12-0 lead before its offense went a little stagnant.
DuBois eventually took a 20-10 lead to the break, then it was all Lady Beavers from there as they outscored the Lady Rovers 22-2 in the second half to win going away to improve to 10-6 on the season.
The Lady Beavers got a balanced offensive attack in the victory led by Madison Rusnica, who was the lone player to reach double figures with 10 points. Kamryn Fontaine had eight, while Teegan Runyon and Bree Weible had seven. Eight different DuBois players found the scorebook on the afternoon.
“It’s unbelievable what the people who have been involved with this over the years have been able to accomplish and how they have stayed organized and stayed with it,” said DuBois coach Cory Hand. “We talk to the girls about being resilient and putting in the time ... but think about what the adults behind the scenes have been doing for years, now over a decade with all the different players and getting involved with their families and keeping two communities going.
“It’s become a really nice day for everybody to remember people and celebrate life and enjoy a competitive basketball game. That’s what it’s really about, and we’re thankful to the fans of both communities for the support of this great event.”
“It’s just a selfless act of kindness and was driven by someone’s tragedy,” added DuBois coach Rod Thompson. “They are keeping those memories alive, and that’s what it’s all about. We love being a part of it, and hopefully we can continue this for many years to come. I just to say thanks to Michelle (Snyder of DuBois) and Sue (Olsakovsky) from Brockway. It’s incredible what they do for this event.”
As for the game itself, Thompson said, “The first half half was a little rough. Defensively, it just took us a little bit time to get where we needed to be.”
“We didn’t feel we were moving as aggressively on the defensive end and not consistent getting up and down the floor (in 1st half),” added Hand. “We gave them some looks and started off the game cold ourselves.
DuBois won the opening tip and promptly grabbed a 3-0 lead as Fontaine scored and completed a 3-point play after being fouled just 12 seconds in. That jump-started the Lady Beavers’ 12-0 run to start the game. Fontaine had six points in that spurt, while Rusnica had four and Weible two.
Brockway finally got on the board when Rheanna Spinda found the bottom of the net with 2:07 left in the quarter. The Lady Rovers closed the quarter on a 6-2 spurt, with Spinda and Sophia Schmader adding baskets to cut the DuBois lead to 14-6.
Fontaine and Lady Rover Kalina Powell then traded scores to open the second quarter. However, both offenses then went cold from field as the teams combined to score just six points over the final 5:56 of the half.
DuBois posted four of those points, including a big 3-pointer by Runyon with 26 seconds left in the half that put the Lady Beavers up 20-10. Powell and Spinda each had four points to lead the Lady Rovers on the day.
Brockway’s offensive woes continued in the second half, but whatever halftime message Hand and Thompson delivered certainly woke up the Lady Beavers as they dominated the second half.
Alexas Pfeufer got DuBois off a running with a 3-pointer early in the third, sparking a 10-2 quarter that saw the Lady Beavers push their lead out to 18 at 30-12. Rusnica added three points in the period, while Runyon and Weible each added a hoop.
Brockway’s lone points in the third came on a Raegan Gelnette basket with 5:57 left in the quarter and proved to be the Lady Rovers’ final points of the game. All told, DuBois held Brockway to just two points over the final 18:19 of game action.
DuBois went on to win the fourth quarter, 12-0, as part of a much larger 19-0 run to close out the game. Rusnica had three points in the fourth, while Pfeufer, Abbie McCoy, Runyon and Maddy Orzechowski all had baskets. Weible also went 1 of 2 at the free throw line.
“We just couldn’t score tonight, and I don’t know what it was,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “I don’t know if it was a mental issue today or what, but the kids really hustled despite that. We had them at 20 at the half, and I thought that wasn’t bad.
“We were only down five hoops, and our shooting hurt us some in the second quarter where we missed the front end of three one-and-ones. These kids are still younger, and I think that affects them. Overall, I told the girls after the game that this isn’t about us. It’s about what this entire day is about. It really is.”
DuBois is back action Wednesday at home with a District 9 League game against Elk County Catholic, while Brockway (4-13) hosts Forest Area on Monday.
DUBOIS 42,
BROCKWAY 12
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 6 10 12 — 42
Brockway 6 4 2 0 — 12
DuBois—42
Kamryn Fontaine 3 1-1 8, Madison Rusnica 4 2-3 10, Abbie McCoy 1 0-3 2, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 1-2 1, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 3 0-0 7, Bree Weible 3 1-2 7, Maddy Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-11 42.
Brockway—12
Sophia Schmader 1 0-1 2, Rheanna Spinda 2 0-0 4, Kalina Powell 2 0-0 4, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-2 2, Madelyn Schmader 0 0-1 0, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-3 12.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Fontaine, Pfeufer, Runyon), Brockway 0.