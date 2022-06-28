DUBOIS — The DuBois Area high school track and field team recently sponsored its 2nd Annual Skills and Drills Camp for students in grades 5-8, and more than 30 students were in attendance for three days of track and field instruction from high school coaches and athletes.
“We had a great turnout again this year” said varsity girls track coach Justin Marshall. “The weather was definitely warmer than expected, but the kids worked hard and we had a great week.”
Marshall, an assistant to girls track and field head coach Scott Sullivan for the past 16 years, came up with the idea for a skills and drills camp last spring, as a way to help improve interest in track and field in the Middle School.
“We had our first ever camp last summer, with around 20 kids or so” Marshall noted. “The season was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, and we only had 20-some kids total in the middle school track program in 2021. I thought a camp might be a way to increase interest and participation in the sport.
“We had been talking about the low numbers and how we were starting to feel the effects of that at the varsity level. A lot of kids have the misconception that track is just distance running, and they shy away from it.
“We put an emphasis on the fact that there are 18 events in track and field ... 11 on the track, four jumps and three throws. Even the track events are broken up into three sprints, three-mid distance, three distance and two hurdles. There truly is something for everyone. So, I spent this winter talking to some kids at the middle school and encouraging them to give it a try in the spring.”
The program noticed immediate results this spring, as over 80 students signed up for track and field. Marshall feels that the track camp helped to get the ball rolling.
“Most of the kids who came to camp last summer signed up this spring,” said Marshall. “A lot of them told their friends about it and how much they enjoyed the camp, and some of those friends signed up, too. The numbers were great this spring. We are definitely excited about the resurgence and how it will hopefully have a positive impact moving forward.”
Marshall credits the staff and athletes who helped to make the camp a success the past two years.
“Putting together a great camp like this for the kids only happens with a lot of help,” said Marshall. “With 18 events, one or two people can’t coach everything. I want to thank head coach Scott Sullivan, assistant coaches Bill Edwards and Lindi Beers, and current high school track athletes Lauren Stroka, Peyton Grimm, Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Sarah DeFazio, Morgan Roemer, Morgan Rothrock, Abbie McCoy, and Andrew Shaffer-Doan for all of their help. This camp doesn’t happen without them.”
Marshall also wanted to extend an invitation to any middle school or high school student who is thinking about trying track and field.
“It’s a great sport,” he said. “All of our coaches were track and field athletes when they were in high school, and some in college. It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is considering trying a sport.”