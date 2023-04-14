PHILIPSBURG — The DuBois track and field teams made the trip to Philipsburg-Osceola Tuesday to battle a pair of District foes in the host Mounties and Bellefonte and came home with a 3-1 record on the day.
The Lady Beavers sweep their meet, capturing lopsided wins against both P-O (115-34) and Bellefonte (96-54), while the Beavers topped the Mounties 116-34 but lost a close meet to Bellefonte, 82-68.
The DuBois girls were once again led by the duo of Morgan Roemer and Kamryn Fontaine, who combined to win all seven events they competed in.
Roemer was a quadruple winner, picking up a pair of individual firsts in the 400 (1:04.21) and 800 (2:28.32) while also anchoring two relays to victories.
She teamed up with Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King and Olivia Dressler to win the meet-opening 4x800 relay in 10:41.50, then closed out the track events with victory in the 4x400. Fontaine, Nicole Wells and Leah McFadden joined forces with Roemer in that event to finish in a time of 4:28.17.
Fontaine also swept both hurdle races, posting an 18.09 in the 100s and a 51.34 in the 300s.
McFadden added a first in the 200 dash (28.91), while Jaylee Battaglia was tops in the 100 (13.75). The Lady Beavers completed a sweep of the sprinting events, as the 4x100 relay of Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm and Lauren Stroka crossed first in 53.45.
DuBois also picked up three wins in the field, as Stroka won the triple jump (34-11), Grimm the long jump (16-11) and Madelyn Crabtree the high jump (4-7).
The Lady Beavers also got runner-up finishes from Abbie McCoy (100 & 300 hurdles), Stroka (100 dash, long jump), Morgan King (1,600), McFadden (400), Sidney Beers (3,200) and Sarah DeFazio (pole vault).
Teammates Avery Fontaine (100 hurldes), Nicole Wells (400), Dressler (800), Ariel Carney (shot put) and Sydney Peace (pole vault) all added third places.
“Lauren and Peyton dominated the jumps today, both winning gold in the triple and long jumps respectively,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “They busted their tails all winter long in the weight room, and it is paying off beautifully. Those are legit jumps this early in the season (2 meets) and will only get better as the season progresses.”
The Lady Beavers improved to 4-0 with the two wins.
As for the DuBois boys, they won six of 18 events in splitting their tri-meet.
The Beavers enjoyed a strong day in the sprinting events.
Individually, Jaedon Yarus won the 100 dash (12.07) while having three of the top four finishers, while Jaxson Hanzely claimed top honors in the 400 (56.13) followed by Yarus. Hanzely was second in the 200.
Yarus and Hanzely also teamed up with Joey Stubbs and Nathan Kougher to win the 4x100 relay in 45.36.
Teammate Daniel Chichava added a win in the 300 hurdles (44.58) and a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles, while Carson Dombroski was first in the discus (111-1) and Andrew Shaffer-Doan first in the high jump (5-8).
DuBois also got second from Rudy Williams (1,600), Ja’Reese Stowe (shot put), Drew Gudalis (high jump) and Edward Burkett (pole vault).
Williams added thirds in the 800 and 3,200, while Stubbs (100, discus), Tyler Hanzely (1,600), James Becker (shot put) and Carter Vos (long jump, high jump) also collected third-place finishes.
“It was another beautiful day at a fantastic facility by our host P-O,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “I was very excited to see so many of our athletes place in multiple events. It was close the entire meet with a very good Bellefonte team.
“Daniel Chichava did very well in the hurdles. He trains hard and it shows on the track. Rudy Williams was another multiple winner (vs. P-O) in the 800, 1600 and 3200, and Jaxson Hanzely also shined in the 200 and 400. Carson Dombroski continue to excel in the discus, with Carter Vos placing in both long and high jumps. Shaffer-Doan, Gudalis and Vos swept the high jump.
“The meet ended with all three teams cheering on the shot put by parking lot lights. First place went back and forth between Bellefonte, (James) Becker, and Dombroski. (Ja’Reese) Stowe, Becker and Dombroski all pushed themselves. Coach (Brad) Sweet said It was a very exciting and electric atmosphere to end a great meet.”
DuBois returns to action today at the Latrobe Invite.
GIRLS
DUBOIS 96, BELLEFONTE 54
DUBOIS 115, P-O 34
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King, Olivia Dressler, Morgan Roemer), 10:41.50; 2. Bellefonte; 3. P-O.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 18.09; 2. McCoy (D); 3. A. Fontaine (D); 4. Bender (B); 5. Eberly (D).
100 dash –1. Jaylee Battaglia (D), 13.75; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Proctor (B); 4. Grimm (D); 5. Horner (D).
1,600 run –1. Emma Liadis (B), 6:08.41; 2. King (D); 3. Jolley (B); 4. Cook (PO); 5. Aukerman (B).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 53.45; 2. P-O; 3. Bellefonte.
400 dash –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 1:04.21; 2. McFadden (D); 3. Wells (D); 4. Hopkins (B); 5. Powers (D).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 51.34; 2. McCoy (D); 3. Smoyer (B); 4. Hickman (D); 5. Tyson (B).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:28.32; 2. Cernuska (B); 3. Dressler (D); 4. Beers (D); 5. Rothrock (D).
200 dash –1. Leah McFadden (D), 28.91; 2. Proctor (B); 3. Barger (PO); 4. Battaglia (D); 5. Yoder (PO).
3,200 run –1. Emma Liadis (B), 13:21.44; 2. Beers (D); 3. Herr (B); 4. Aukerman (B); 5. Wisor (PO).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Kamryn Fontaine, Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden, Morgan Roemer), 4:28.17; 2. Bellefonte; 3. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Madison Miller (B), 29-9; 2. Hutton (PO); 3. A. Carney (D); 4. J. Carney (D); 5. Vroman (PO).
Discus –1. Gabrielle Deitrich (B), 96-8 1/2; 2. Thorpe (PO); 3. Rishel (PO); 4. Hutton (PO); 5. Miller (B).
Javelin –1. Victoria Schellenberg (B), 97-9; 2. Hutton (PO); 3. Vroman (PO); 4. Prouty (D); 5. Miller (B).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 34-11; 2. Underwood (B); 3. Miller (B); 4. Grimm (D); 5. Fravel (B).
Long jump –1. Peyton Grimm (D), 16-11; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Underwood (B); 4. Miller (B); 5. Barger (PO).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-7; 2. Underwood (B); 3. Tyson (B); 4. Kennis (D); 5. Thorpe (PO).
Pole vault –1. Victoria Schellenberg (B), 7-6; DeFazio (D); 3. Peace (D); 4. Riffe (D); 5. Jones (D).
BOYS
DUBOIS 116, P-O 34
BELLEFONTE 82, DUBOIS 68
4x800 relay –1. Bellefonte, 9:18.11; 2. DuBois; 3. P-O.
110 hurdles –1. Jacob Showers (B), 17.75; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Lowry (B); 4. Tran (D); 5. Corkins (D).
100 dash –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 12.07; 2. Hummel (B); 3. Stubbs (D); 4. Kougher (D); 5. Sharp (B)
1,600 run –1. Alexander Crist (B), 4:51.10; 2. Williams (D); 3. T. Hanzely (D); 4. Phillips (PO); 5. Alcheikh (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs, Jaedon Yarus), 45.36; 2. Bellefonte; 3. P-O.
400 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 56.13; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Garrison (B); 4. Horsley (D); 5. A. McIntosh (D).
300 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 44.58; 2. Powers (B); 3. Wagner (B); 4. Jackson (PO); 5. Smith (D).
800 run –1. Alexander Crist (B), 2:02.00; 2. Muckey (PO); 3. Williams (D); 4. Mansfield (B). 5. Smith (B).
200 dash –1. Collin Sharp (B), 24.08; 2. J. Hanzely (D); 3. Little (PO); 4. Yarus (D); 5. Kougher (D).
3,200 run –1. Chad Muckey (PO), 10:26.31; 2. Williams (B); 3. Williams (D); 4. LaBenne (D); 5. T. Hanzely (D).
4x400 relay –1. Bellefonte, 3:54.28; 2. P-O; 3. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Logan Proctor (B), 41-6 1/2; 2. Stowe (D); 3. Becker (D); 4. Lowry (B); 5. C. Dombroski (D).
Discus –1. Carson Dombroski (D), 111-1; 2. Vinnedge (B); 3. Stubbs (D); 4. Lowry (B); 5. Proctor (B).
Javelin –1. Matthew Reese (PO), 129-7; 2. Proctor (B); 3. Lowry (B); 4. Becker (D); 5. Stowe (D).
Triple jump –1. Zane Hummel (B), 41-2; 2. Howell (B); 3. Wilson (B); 4. Gudalis (D); 5. Vos (D).
Long jump –1. Zane HUmmel (B), 20-5; 2. Howell (B); 3. Vos (D); 4. Wilson (B); 5. Sharp (B).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-8; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Vos (D); 4. Wilson (B); 5. Crawford (D).
Pole vault –1. Matthew Reese (PO), 11-0; 2. Burkett (D); 3. Eicholtz (B); 4. Crawford (D); 5. Chirico (D).