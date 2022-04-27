BRADFORD — The DuBois track and field teams made the long trek north on Route 219 to Bradford Tuesday and came home with a pair of victories.
The girls matchup was a highly anticipated one, and it was the Lady Beavers who pulled out a tight 79-71 victory, while the Beavers upended the Owls by a more comfortable 85-64 score.
The Bradford girls won 13 of 18 events in a meet that came down to the wire, with the last event to completed — the long jump — decided the overall winner.
The Lady Beavers (6-0 record) held a slim 71-70 advantage with 17 events scored, and it was the duo of Lauren Stroka and Peyton Grimm who secured the team win by beating Lady Owl Abigail Nuzzo in the long jump. Stroka took home top honors with a leap of 16-8, while Grimm was second at 16-3.
Stroka was a triple winner on the day, as was teammate Morgan Roemer.
Stroka collected other first-place finishes in the triple jump (33-11) and 4x100 relay (46.0) where she ran with her usual squad of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Grimm. Stroka also was second in the 100 dash, while Grimm was the runner-up in the long jump to Stroka.
Roemer once again swept the distance events — 800 (2:41.40), 1,600 (5:54.70) and 3,200 (12:29) — and added a runner-up finish in the 400 dash. Madelyn Crabtree also added a win in the high jump (4-10).
Beyond those seven wins, DuBois’ depth also played a key factor in off-setting Bradford’s 11 event wins. The Lady Beavers placed two in the Top 3 in 13 of 18 events.
The Lady Beavers got second places from Kamryn Fontaine (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Sidney Beers (1,600 & 3,200), Horner (200), Jasmine Carney (shot put), Mackenzie Prouty (javelin) and Isabella Geist-Salone (high jump).
“Wow, what a meet,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “It was a typical DuBois/Bradford track and field meet. Our stars shined and their stars shined but in the end it was our depth of second and third places that put us over the top.
“If we had to pick one event that we are the strongest, depth wise, it would be long jump, and as fate would have it, that was the one event remaining. However, after the first of three jumps, it was Bradford first and DuBois second and third.
“If that’s the way the event ended, the score would have been tied 75-75 with Bradford winning on criteria (most first places). With two jumps to go, Coach (Justin) Marshall gave me a grin and said, ‘Relax, we got this.’ Lauren and Peyton were right on cue as they both jumped over 16-feet on their next jump to easily beat the Bradford jumper. That gave us an 8-1 advantage in the event to set the final at 79-71.
“We had several other big time performances today too. We challenged the girls before they got off the bus, and boy did they come through. There were several places we thought we could steal a point. I told them, look around at your teammates, who’s going to win this meet for us?
“The Carney sisters (Jasmine and Ariel) came up big again, taking 2, 3 in the shot put for huge points. Mackenzie Prouty and Rylee Wadding did the same in the javelin, securing second and third place. Rylee also grabbed a third in the discus to keep us close in the field scoring.
“Sidney Beers had a great meet taking two second places behind Morgan (Roemer) in the distance races. She’s making a huge impact on our team.”
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois won 10 of 18 events and also used its depth at spots to beat the Owls by 21 points.
Luke Sturrock helped fuel the Beavers’ victory as he was a triple-winner in the 110 hurdles (17.3), triple jump (38-0 1/2) and the 4x100 relay (53.05), where he ran with Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett and Erich Benjamin. Sturrock added a second place in the long jump.
The Beavers also got wins in the track from Burkett (100), Yarus (400) and Benjamin (400), while Ja’Reese Stowe notched a pair of victories in the throws. He threw 39-0 1/2 to win the shot and went 116-2 in the discus. He also was third in the javelin.
Andrew Shaffer-Doan (high jump) and Edward Burkett (pole vault) also collected wins for the Beavers, who got other key runner-up finishes from Benjamin (100), Joey Foradora (1,600), AC Deemer (800), Carson Dombroski (discus), Shaffer-Doan (triple jump) and Cody Crawford (pole vault).
“Todays victory was a total team effort,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “I’m proud of my athletes today. We really worked towards our team goals and accomplished them.
“Luke Sturrock had a great day for us with three wins and a second place, and Ja’Reese Stowe had a nice day in the throwing events, particularly the shot put. Our sprinters came up big as well, as we swept the 100 dash and got wins from each of Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjmain and Jaedon Yarus.”
DuBois is back in action Friday at the Mars Invite.
BOYS
DUBOIS 85,
BRADFORD 64
4x800 relay –1. Bradford (Diaz, Pilon, Wilmoth, Paterniti).
110 hurdles –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 17.3; 2. Adkins (B); 3. Plowman (B).
100 dash –1. Derraick Burkett (D), 11.5; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Yarus (D).
1,600 run –1. Manny Diaz (B), 4:46; 2. Foradora (D); 3. White (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjamin), 53.05.
400 dash –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 54.5; 2. Pilon (B); 3. Slima (D).
300 hurdles –1. Brayden Plowman (B), 46.9; 2. Adkins (B); 3. Frair (B).
800 run –1. Leo Paterniti (B), 2:03; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Foradora (D).
200 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 23.8; 2. Burkett (D); Kane (B).
3,200 run –1. Manny Diaz (B), 10:34; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Fraier (B).
4x400 relay –1. Bradford (Paterniti, Pilon, Wilmoth, Kane), 3:48.
Shot put –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 39-0 1/2; 2. French (B); 3. Shipman (B).
Discus –1. Parker Shipman (B), 110-9 1/2; 2. C. Dombroski (D); 3. Stowe (D).
Javelin –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 116-2; 2. Cary (B); 3. Becker (D).
Triple jump –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 38-0 1/2; 2. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Fraier (B).
Long jump –1. Kane (B), 21-1 1/2; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-8; 2. Fraier (B); 3. M. Dombroski (D).
Pole vault –1. Edward Burkett (D), 9-0; 2. Crawford (D).
DUBOIS 79,
BRADFORD 71
4x800 relay –1. Bradford (Taylor, Miller, Prince, Ko. Dixon), 11:20.3.
100 hurdles –1. K. Little (B), 16.9; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. McCoy (D).
100 dash –1. A. Schleicher (B), 12.7; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Horner (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Romer (D), 5:54.70; 2. Beers (D); 3. Ko. Dixon (B).
400 dash –1. A. Schleicher (B), 1:01.70; 2. Roemer (D); 3. McFadden (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 46.0.
300 hurdles –1. Swanson (B), 50.2; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:41.40; 2. Prince (B); 3. A. Dressler (D).
200 dash –1. A. Schleicher (B), 27.3; 2. Horner (D); 3. Grimm (D).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:29; 2. Beers (D); 3. Taylor (B).
4x400 relay –1. Bradford (Swanson, Ko. Dixon, Miller, Schleicher), 4:22.
Shot put –1. Asp (B), 31-3; 2. J. Carney (D); 3. A. Carney (D).
Discus –1. Asp (B), 97-4; 2. Kemick (B); 3. Wadding (D).
Javelin –1. A. Nuzzo (B), 106-4; 2. Prouty (D); 3. Wadding (D).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 33-11; 2. A. Nuzzo (B); Hoover (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-8; 2. Grimm (D); 3. A. Nuzzo (B).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. I. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Fox (B).
Pole vault –1. A. Nuzzo (B), 9-3; 2. Longo (B); 3(t). Peace/DeFazio (D).