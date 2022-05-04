DUBOIS — The DuBois track and field teams celebrated Senior Day in style Tuesday by sweeping visiting Brookville.
The DuBois boys came away with an 87-63 victory, while the Lady Beavers collected a more lopsided 109-40 triumph.
DuBois honored a large contingent of seniors on both the boys and girls squads prior to the meet, then a host of those seniors went out and played roles in the two victories,
That senior impact was felt more heavily on the boys’ side where seniors played a role in eight of the Beavers’ 11 event wins while picking up a large sum of team points elsewhere.
Seniors AC Deemer, Joey Foradora and Erich Benjamin all captured three wins on the day,. Fellow senior Derraick Burkett won two events, while Ryan White and Luke Sturrock each played a role in relay.
Deemer, Foradora and White led the distance crew.
Deemer won both the 800 (2:10.97) and 3,200 (11:08.42) runs and ran the anchor leg on the Beavers’ 4x800 relay squad that won unopposed in 11:24.50. Foradora, White and Rudy Williams were also members on that relay.
Foradora added a victory in the 1,600 (4:45.56) and 4x400 relay (3:43.00) and a second in the 800. Williams, Jaedon Yarus and Benjamin joined Foradora ob the 4x400.
White chipped in a second in the 1,600, while fellow senior Christian Roemer was third in the 3,200.
White that trio domimnated the distance races, Benjamin and Burkett did the same in the sprints along with Yarus,
Burkett edged out Benjamin by the slimmest of margins (.03 second, 11.56-11.59) in the 100 in what proved to be a Beavers’ sweep with Yarus placing third.
Benjamin won the 200 dash, besting Yarus by .03 seconds (23.44-23.47) with Burkett placing third in another DuBois sweep. That trio also teamed up with Sturrock to win the 4x100 relay in 44.33.
The Beavers also captured three wins off the track.
Ja’Reese Stowe won the shot put (37-6), while Carson Dombroski was first in the discus (112-5) as the Beavers won two of the three throwing events. Andrew Shaffer-Doan also posted another win in the high jump, clearing 5-6.
Sturrock added a second in the 110 hurdles, while Daniel Chichava and senior Thaddeus Slima were second and third, respectively in the 300 hurdles. DuBois also got seconds from Drew Gudalis (high jump) and Edward Burkett (pole vault), while James Becker (shot put), Shaffer-Doan (triple jump) and Cody Crawford (high jump) recorded thirds.
“The weather held off for a great send off to our senior class today,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “My staff — Coach (Greg) Posteraro, Coach (Brad) Sweet, Coach (Jason) Shilala — and myself want to congratulate our seniors and wish them well in all their future endeavors.
“Our distance runners and sprinters continued to dominate the track, and that group is led by a strong group of seniors in the likes of AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Ryan White, Erich Benjamin and Derraick Burkett among other. It was great to get them a win on Senior Night as we continue to work on our teams goals for our upcoming district meet.”
Brookville took home seven event wins, led by John Colgan who won both the long (19-8) and triple (39-2 1/4) jumps. Wyatt Lucas and Caiden George were tops in the javelin (146-11) and pole vault (10-6), respectively.
The Raiders also got three wins on the track from Ian Pete (110 hurdles, 16.26), Garner McMaster (400, 56.85) and Kellan Haines (300 hurdles, 44.54).
Charlie Krug (400) and Alec Geer (3,200) collected seconds on the track, while Michael Colgan (shot put), Brayden Ross (discus), Hunter Rupp (triple jump) and Ian Clowes (long jump) all were runners-up in the jumps and throws.
On the girls’ side, DuBois won 14 of 18 events led by its underclassmen.
DuBois got a pair of wins from seniors to book-end the meet.
Senior Abby Dressler teamed up with younger sister Olivia Dressler, Delaney Yarus and Morgan Roemer to capture the meet-opening 4x800 relay in 10:27.87. Abby Dressler also had a runner-up finish in the 800.
Fellow senior Abby Geist-Salone helped lead the meet-ending 4x400 relay to victory in 4:26.00, running alongside Nicole Wells, Roemer and Kamryn Fontaine. Geist-Salone added a second in the 800, while twin sister Isabella Geist-Salone finished third in the high jump. The only other Top 3 finishes by Lady Beaver seniors were seconds from Rylee Wadding (discus) and Rachel Radaker (javelin).
Roemer finished with another four-win performance, while Fontaine and Lauren Stroka and had three wins each.
Roemer added individual wins in the 400 (1:03.31) and 800 (2:40.70), with Stroka claimed top honors in the long (16-10) and triple (35-10) jumps while also anchoring the 4x100 relay (52.29) to victory. She was joined on that squad by usual teammates Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm.
Fontaine also ran to victory in the 100 (17.17) and 300 (50.04) hurdles.
Lady Beaver Sidney Beers added a pair of first in the 1,600 (5:45.16) 3,200 (14:08.90) runs. Horner (200, 27.98), Madelyn Crabtree (high jump, 4-10) and Mackenzie Prouty (javelin, 96-7) also added first-place finishes on the day.
DuBois got second places from Stroka (100), Wells (400), Morgan Rothrock (3,200), Jasmine Carney (shot put) and Sydney Peace (pole vault), while Abbie McCoy (100 & 300 hurdles), Horner (100), Yarus (800 & 1,600), Leah McFadden (400), Ariel Carney (shot), Jasmine Carney (discus), Mariah Allen (javelin), Grimm (long jump) and Sarah DeFazio (pole vault) added thirds in their respective events.
“It was a great meet to honor our outgoing seniors,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “They have all put in a lot of hard work at this facility, and my staff and I would like to thank them for their years of dedication to our program.”
Brookville got one win on the track from Morgan Monnoyer in the 100 dash (13.38), while Lady Raiders Bethany Hack (shot put, 29-6 1/2), Claire Haines (discus, 79-1) and Laynee Sorbin (pole vault, 8-0) all won off the track.
Monnoyer added a second in the 200 dash, while Sorbin (triple jump, high jump), Julie Monnoyer (100 hurdles, long), Erika Doolittle (1,600) also collected runner-up finishes.
BOYS
DUBOIS 87, BROOKVILLE 63
4x800 relay – 1. DuBois (Joey Foradora, Rudy Williams, Ryan White, AC Deemer), 11:24.50.
110 hurdles – 1. Ian Pete (BV), 16.26; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Haines (BV)
100 dash – 1. Derraick Burkett (D), 11.56; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Yarus (D).
1,600 run –1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:45.56; 2. White (D); 3. Doolittle (BV).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjamin), 44.33.
400 dash –1. Garner McMaster (BV), 56.85; 2. Krug (BV); 3. Doolittle (BV).
300 hurdles –1. Kellan Haines (BV), 44.54; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Slima (D).
800 run –1. AC Deemer (D), 2:10.97; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Williams (D).
200 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 23.44; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Derraick Burkett (D).
3,200 run –1. AC Deemer (D), 11:08.42; 2. Geer (BV); 3. Roemer (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Rudy Williams, Joey Foradora, Jaedon Yarus, Erich Benjamin), 3:43.00.
Shot put –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 37-6; 2. M. Colgan (BV); 3. Becker (D).
Discus –1. Carson Dombroski (D), 112-05; 2. Ross (BV); 3. Lucas (BV).
Javelin –1. Wyatt Lucas (BV), 146-11; 2. Haines (BV); 3. Lucas (BV).
Triple jump –1. John Colgan (BV), 39-2 1/4; 2. Rupp (BV); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Long jump –1. John Colgan (BV), 19-8; 2. Clowes (BV); 3. George (BV).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-6; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Crawford (D).
Pole vault –1. Caiden George (BV), 10-6; 2. E. Burkett (D); 3. Gaston (BV).
GIRLS
DUBOIS 109, BROOKVILLE 40
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Olivia Dressler, Delaney Yarus, Morgan Roemer), 10:27.87.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.17; 2. J. Monnoyer (BV); 3. McCoy (D).
100 dash –1. Morgan Monnoyer (BV)13.38; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Horner (D).
1,600 run –1. Sidney Beers (D), 5:45.16; 2. Doolittle (BV); 3. Yarus (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 52.59.
400 dash –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 1:03.31; 2. Wells (D); 3. McFadden (D).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 50.04; 2. A. Geist-Salone (D); 3. McCoy (D).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:40.70; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Yarus (D).
200 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 27.98; 2. M. Monnoyer (BV); 3. Sunealitis (BV).
3,200 run –1. Sidney Beers (D), 14:08.90; 2. Rothrock (D).
4x400 relay –1.DuBois (Nicole Wells, Abby Geist-Salone, Kamryn Fontaine, Morgan Roemer), 4:26.00.
Shot put –1. Bethany Hack (BV), 29-6 1/2; 2. J. Carney (D); 3. A. Carney (D).
Discus –1. Claire Haines (BV), 79-1; 2. Wadding (D); 3. J. Carney (D).
Javelin –1. Mackenzie Prouty (D), 96-7; 2. Radaker (D); 3. Allen (D).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 35-10; 2. L. Sorbin (BV); 3. J. Monnoyer (BV).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-10; 2. J. Monnoyer (BV); 3. Grimm (D).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. L. Sorbin (BV); 3. I. Geist-Salone (D).
Pole vault –1. Laynee Sorbin (BV), 8-0; 2. Peace (D); 3. DeFazio (D).