DuBOIS — With the game all tied up at 30-30 with 5:22 remaining, the DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team capitalized on plenty of turnovers to go on a 15-2 run in defeating the Brookville Lady Raiders 45-32.
DuBois’ Madison Rusnica led the fourth quarter charge, racking up steal after steal and 12 of her 18 total points on the night.
“Our two teams are very similar and they work hard,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said. “Sometimes you come out and get that spurt and that last surge of points — and sometimes you don’t. (Monday) night we were on the wrong end of it and tonight we weren’t.”
“I thought we played well for about three quarters, plus a couple minutes,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said. “We need to put together four quarters and we didn’t do it.”
DuBois (10-12) led 14-9 after the first quarter with all nine of Brookville’s points coming from Alayna Haight and her three triples. The Lady Raiders cut the DuBois lead to just two midway through the second quarter, but the Lady Beavers would hold a 22-16 halftime lead.
Brookville (8-10) would get the lead at 25-24 with a corner three by Elizabeth Wonderling before two Gabby Orzechowski free throws gave DuBois the lead back about a minute later. A Brooke Chewning layup then gave DuBois a 28-25 lead after the third quarter.
“Brookville played really hard,” Thompson said. “They’ve improved so much.”
Rusnica’s big fourth quarter started off immediately with a steal and a layup to give the Lady Beavers a 30-25 lead. However, the Lady Raiders would battle back after Wonderling converted an and-1 opportunity to get it to 30-28 with 5:42 left. Just 13 seconds later, Wonderling was put on the foul line again for a one-and-one opportunity, cashing both and tying up the contest at 30-30.
But from there, it would be all Lady Beavers down the stretch as a Rusnica layup gave them a 32-30 lead. Sarah Henninger made one of two free throws for a 33-30 DuBois lead before Rusnica made another steal and a layup to give her team a five-point lead.
“Rusty was so clutch,” Thompson said of Rusnica’s fourth quarter. “She was just getting tip after tip and she just went off. It was really, really good for us and the team.”
Brookville’s Jordan Cook — who had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench — made a putback and DuBois called a timeout with 3:30 left to go up 35-32.
After the timeout, continuous full court pressure by the Lady Beavers defense caused plenty of Lady Raiders turnovers, with Rusnica scoring six quick points to put the game out of reach at 41-32 about a minute later.
I just felt like we kept the pressure up the entire game,” Thompson said. “Even though we might’ve gotten hurt on it once or twice, I knew that we had to keep the constant pressure on them because they’re good and they did a great job.”
With the Lady Beavers in slow down mode on offense, Abbie McCoy got a good look and scored underneath to give the first double-digit lead of the game at 43-32 and Allie Snyder later scored in the waning seconds to give DuBois a 45-32 win.
Snyder had six points while Henninger chipped in with five for the Lady Beavers.
Haight led Brookville with 14 points while Wonderling had 10.
With the win, DuBois finished its regular season with a 10-12 record as Thompson said the school’s administration will then decided whether or not they’ll head to the playoffs.
Should it be the final game for DuBois this season, Tuesday night’s contest was the last for its five seniors in Isabella Geist-Salone, Abby Geist-Salone, Brooke Chewning, Snyder and Henninger.
“Thank you to all of the players for their hard work,” Thompson said. “It’s been a tumultuous year. New coach coming in and trying to create a (good) culture, there’s been roadblocks to say the least. To be able to hurdle some of those and be able to actually pull out a win despite all of that, it’s nice.
“If it’s the last game, then it’s the last game. If not, then we get a chance to get back in the gym and get some work in (for playoffs).”
Brookville continues its regular season as they travel to St. Marys tonight.
“We battled out there, we just came up short in the fourth quarter,,” Powell said. “It was a winnable game for us and we just didn’t play well down the stretch.”
DuBOIS 45,
BROOKVILLE 32
Score by Quarters
Brookville 9 7 9 7 — 32
DuBois 14 8 6 17 — 45
Brookville—32
Alayna Haight 4 2-2 14, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 2 5-5 10, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 0 1-2 1, Jordan Cook 2 3-6 7, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-16 32.
DuBois—45
Allie Snyder 3 0-1 6, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 3, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 2 1-5 5, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Madison Rusnica 7 4-6 18, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Gabby Orzechowski 0 2-2 2, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-14 45.
Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Haight 4, Elisabeth Wonderling), DuBois 2 (A. Geist Salone, Pfeufer).