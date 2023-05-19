DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys volleyball punched its ticket to the District 6/9 Class AA title game on Tuesday at Mount Aloysius College as the No. 2 seed Beavers took down the No. 3 Forest Hills Rangers in straight sets, 25-15, 26-24, 25-18, at DuBois Area High School on Thursday night.
While the Beavers swept the Rangers and defeated them for the third time this season, DuBois overcame a 10-2 deficit in the second set and got the lead for the first time in the set at 24-23 before taking a 26-24 win and going up 2-0 at that point.
“I thought we set the tone in the first set but in the second set, (Forest Hills) came out strong and had a couple of jump servers and got a few aces on us there,” DuBois head coach Dave Alberts said. “I told my guys that a lot of the points that they had, we just weren’t putting the ball away and we made some errors. If we just could clean that up and go by point, by point, by point, I thought we could get there.”
Alberts said being down by nearly a double-digit margin to the Rangers wasn’t anything new — they trailed by nine at one point at Forest Hills in the regular season before coming back to win what was then the first set, 26-24.
“I told them, ‘Hey, we’re only down eight, we’re not down nine. We can do it, it’s easy,’” Alberts said. “And they did. What a run there. Ky (Peck) went back and served some, Ryan Johnson went back there and served some. Both of those guys kind of kept us in it from there just plugging away.”
Tyson Kennis and Ryan Johnson each had 12 kills in the contest with Johnson doing most of his damage early and Kennis picking up where Johnson left off in the later stages of the match.
“They did great,” Alberts said of Kennis and Johnson. “I can’t say enough about them. I told Ryan there at the end, when he had a little bit of a hiccup there in the third set, I told him ‘hey, get your head back in it and swing hard.’ And he did. Then he crushed the ball right after that.”
DuBois led throughout the entire first set but its biggest lead was by 10 late as Forest Hills kept it close before the Beavers pulled it out for a convincing 25-15 first set win. However, Forest Hills would get up 10-2 before Alberts called a timeout to regroup his squad. From there, the Beavers chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 12-7, then 15-11, then 17-15 before the Rangers would pull back out to a 23-17 advantage. But the Beavers would go on a 6-0 run with Kyan Peck serving as Kennis got a few kills and an Andy Getch kill tied it up at 23-23 before DuBois took a 24-23 lead.
The Rangers didn’t give up on the second set and a quick kill by Joshua Weinzierl tied it up at 24-24. But Weinzierl’s serve went long to give DuBois a 25-24 lead and Joda Fenstermacher made a block to win the second set for the Beavers, 26-24, and give the home team plenty of momentum heading into the third.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our middles, too — Joda (Fenstermacher) and Drew (Gudalis),” Alberts said. “They made some big plays today. That’s what we needed. I thought once we got that second set, I thought we had the momentum. Second set is key. You can kind of control the match once you go up 2-0. And once we pulled that out, I was like ‘ok, I think we can get it.’”
The third set mirrored much of the first — DuBois led the entire way but didn’t pull out to an insurmountable lead over the Rangers. A quick 6-2 lead would then turn into a 15-8 lead after a few Forest Hills errors, but the visitors would close up to 17-15 before DuBois pulled away again.
Drew Gudalis had two kills in a row to put the Beavers up 19-15 and after a Weinzierl kill, Johnson matched him to go up 21-16. Two Gudalis blocks helped the Beavers lead 22-16 as Kennis capped things off with kills in the final two points to give DuBois a 25-18 third set win and a 3-0 sweep of the evening.
Alberts said he’s extremely proud of the hard work his team has put in throughout the entire season.
“It’s awesome,” Alberts said. “These kids work hard all year long and I was really hoping we could get this win. I knew they could absolutely get it. But you never know — it’s a playoff game. Other teams sometimes come fired up. I told them we’ve got to finish where we left off from the last time we played them. We did in the first set and struggled a little bit in the second set. But they kept it up, they kept their heads up and they got through it.”
DuBois (9-2) will play for the District 6/9 Class AA title on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson against No. 1 ranked West Shamokin. The Beavers are hoping the third time’s a charm as its only two blemishes on the year came at the hands of the Wolves with each in straight sets. Although its last meeting on April 27 saw it be a close contest with DuBois falling 25-22, 25-16, 25-23.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Alberts said of Tuesday’s title game. “We had a close one here at home ... We’ve got a few things that we’ll be preparing for in that matchup and we’ll work on some things in the next few days to just get ready for it and give it everything we’ve got.”