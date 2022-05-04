DuBOIS — In its next to last game of the season, the DuBois Beavers boys volleyball team fell to the undefeated Central Dragons in three sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.
It was the second game in as many days for the Beavers, who fell to Altoona in four sets on Monday.
“We had great match last night and played really well with Altoona,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “It was kind of a Jekyll and Hyde situation ... We competed last night with Altoona, who is a very good team ... But tonight, we just weren’t there. We made a couple mistakes early and unfortunately we just didn’t look as mature and didn’t handle it as maturely as we did last night.”
In the first set, the Dragons jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead before DuBois cut the deficit to 10-6. But from there, the Dragons pulled away for a 25-10 first set win.
“You give credit where credit is due,” Gustafson said. “If you play a good team and the team plays well and they beat you (give credit to them) ... Hitting-wise, they’re a big team.”
The Dragons got a 13-3 lead in the second set before the Beavers scored five to make it 13-8. A couple of errors by Central gave the Beavers a couple points, then Landon Gustafson’s block added another. The Beavers and Dragons would battle back and forth as Chris Warnick got a shot to drop as the Dragons had a 20-14 lead. From there, Central made it 24-14 after a Zach Wyant kill but the Beavers didn’t go away quietly. After Central hit one into the net to make it 24-15, Ryan Johnson’s ace made it 24-16 and Weston Bacha’s kill had it 24-17. But with game point on the line, Cayden Wright hit a touch shot over the Beavers to give the Dragons a 25-17 win in the second set.
“We didn’t make a lot of errors on the service line tonight — which has been a goal,” Gustafson said. “You can’t really gauge it off wins and losses. I’d love to win every match but it’s just a different animal. You’re training kids in 10th, 11th grade — brand new guys, brand new players. To me, it’s more about incremental (gains).”
DuBois then got its only lead of the night early on in the third set. After Central went up 2-0, a Tyson Kennis kill and a Gustafson ace tied it at 2-2, but Gustafson’s serve was long to give Central a 3-2 lead. DuBois then tied it again after a Central shot went wide as it happened again for the 4-3 DuBois lead in the third set.
The Dragons then went on a 6-0 run with Zeb Wyant serving as Central started legging it out in the third and what would be final set of the evening. Zach Wyant’s ace made it 20-7 before both teams started trading back and forth once again.
A Bacha block ended the Dragons’ run and later a Kennis touch shot cut the Central lead to 22-11. But two more quick points had DuBois on the ropes for the game point in the set and the match overall. A Kennis kill helped extend the game and he then picked up an ace to make it 24-13. But Luke Weber’s kill ended the contest with a third set win of 25-13 and a three-set victory overall.
“Tonight, we made a couple of mistakes early in game one and it affected us for the next two games,” Gustafson said. “We just couldn’t get past it. That’s a huge hurdle because especially with some seniors out there, even though they don’t have a ton of experience, they still have to be mentally stronger than that ... But overall though, our play in general, we played them significantly better tonight than what we did the first time we played them.”
Kennis had three kills while Gustafson had two kills and two aces.
DuBois rounds out its season on Monday night — Senior Night — as they host Farrell.
“The goal is to have them in the right mindset for Monday,” Gustafson said. “We have five seniors. So you want those guys to go into that game and have fun. It’s their last game. You want them to just enjoy the time and game. They’re pretty good friends so they’re getting to play with each other for one more match. We played (Farrell) already once and that was our win ... We’ll just celebrate the seniors and most of them have played for four years. For us to get that kind of commitment for the program, it’s kind of been a challenge over the years.”