DuBOIS — Last week, DuBois volleyball head coach Jason Gustafson said a true test in the season would come on Monday against the Warren Lady Dragons. Monday night rolled around and the Lady Beavers passed the test in sweeping the Lady Dragons, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22.
“I came in anticipating it was going to be a really good match,” Gustafson said. “(Warren)’s excellent. Great coach and always a really good team. So I challenged the girls a little bit ... to work harder. We haven’t been working hard. We’ve been going through the motions but not doing what we need to do to be a better team. I knew tonight it was either we were going to show up and play hard like I know we can or we’re going to end up making a marathon out of it.
“I thought from (the beginning) they played great. They played aggressive, they played confident, they played with a lot of energy, and they played as a really good team. We had a couple of kids come off the bench. Haley (Reed) did a nice job putting a tough serve in the court when we needed it.”
While the scores minus the third set weren’t as close, both teams would swap set leads on numerous occasions throughout, with DuBois taking an 8-7 lead in the first set. A Madelyn Crabtree ace would make it 9-7 before a 10-3 run gave the Lady Beavers a nice lead as Reed and Jessica Pfaff notched aces in the run. After going up 22-12, Warren would fight back and with game point for DuBois, would string together a couple of points before a Pfaff kill gave the Lady Beavers a first set win, 25-18.
The second set would be a bit closer but the Lady Beavers weren’t necessarily overpowering the Lady Dragons, but instead were dropping the ball in where the Warren defenders weren’t. The second set was tied 8-8 before DuBois went on another run — this one a 12-5 run that saw Kendra Cowan lob it over the Warren front row for points and aces by Reed, Pfaff and Morgan Pasternak throughout.
“I thought Kendra (Cowan) played a great match,” Gustafson said. “It was really a great match for her. Jess (Pfaff), Gabby (Gulvas), Morgan (Pasternak), the back row receive served really well. We served aggressive as a team and had them on their heels a lot. My big thing was I wanted to serve them tough so we could get them out of system so we could get that middle (Kylie Fehlman) out of the game. She’s a good player and she’s a game changer. You give her a couple of balls, she’s a game changer for sure.”
With the score 21-14, a lengthy rally ended in a Cowan kill to get it to 22-14. But after another point, two consecutive Pasternak aces gave the Lady Beavers the second set, 25-14, win.
Warren didn’t go into the night quietly, however, coming out of the gates firing in the third set, going up 7-2 thanks to some Lady Beavers’ errors. DuBois would then tie it up at 10-10 with a Pasternak ace. But the back-and-forth battle continued, with Warren eventually being up 19-17 and 21-20 before DuBois was able to take control and complete the sweep. The Lady Dragons couldn’t get it over the net in three hits to tie it up at 21-21. Emma Delp then scored a point to give a 22-21 lead and another Warren error made it 23-21. Pasternak got another point to get it to game point and match point, 24-21, before a Maddy Jones kill delayed the DuBois victory.
But Jones would then serve and it went long, giving DuBois the sweep and the 25-22 third set victory.
Pasternak had five aces on the night while Cowan had four kills.
“They put it together when they needed to in a good match,” Gustafson said. “It came down to just getting a server on the line and serving some tough balls. It really broke (Warren) down. And (Warren)’s a good team so they’re not going to lay down in game three. So that was the message where we’re excited after two wins but we can’t just shut it down in game three. Any good team is going to battle from start to finish, and they did.
“They got us down 7-2 but I thought the girls did a great job of just showing a lot of composure. We did some goofy stuff early in that game but minimized our errors and handled the ball well when we needed to. It was a great win for us. We needed it.”
DuBois (9-1) gets a quick turnaround and travels to Bradford tonight.