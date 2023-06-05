The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recently selected its Class AA and Class AAA All-District Teams for its member schools playing in District 6, which also includes the DuBois.
The PVCA All-District Team is selected by the boys volleyball coaches of the participating member schools.
This year, three DuBois players received first team selections.
DuBois senior setter Andrew Getch garnered a first team selection, as did junior outside hitters Tyson Kennis and Ryan Johnson.
The Beavers finished this season with a 9-3 record after falling in the District 6/9 Class AA title game to West Shamokin.
Four players from West Shamokin made the team in junior outside hitter Ezra Oesterling, junior middle hitter Nicky Atherton, sophomore outside hitter Braydn Rodgers and freshman setter Aiden Oesterling. Bishop Guilfoyle senior setter Ian Bennett was the other player nominated to the Class AA team.
The Class AAA team consisted of four each from State College and Altoona. State College’s included freshman setter Derrick Campbell, sophomore middle hitter Carter Weight, junior outside hitter Kadin Karacky and senior outside hitter Kieran Leahey.
Altoona’s selections were junior opposite hitter Caleb Fries, senior outside hitter Garrett Baumgartner, senior middle hitter Landen Fisher and junior setter Sam Kessiner.