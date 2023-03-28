DuBOIS — The 2023 season brings change to the DuBois Beavers boys volleyball team as a new head coach takes the reins — one that those in town should be familiar with.
Former Penn State DuBois women’s volleyball coach Dave Alberts now leads the boys team and takes over for Jason Gustafson.
Alberts led Penn State DuBois for six seasons, making it to the USCAA National Championships twice as the team took third place in his final season in 2021.
“I am looking forward to coaching the team and seeing what we can accomplish this season and in the years to come,” Alberts said.
After growing up in Monessen, Alberts said he got involved with volleyball at the age of 17 and eventually would play at Ramapo College in New Jersey and volunteered with the California University of Pennsylvania’s women’s program before moving to DuBois and becoming the PSU DuBois head coach.
In his initial season at DuBois, Alberts will have a total of 18 players between varsity and junior varsity comprising of five seniors, nine juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
“Practices have been getting better and better every day,” Alberts said. “We have seen improvement as we have progressed, and feel we are ready to begin the season and are looking forward to our first match.”
Returnees to the team include the seniors of Joda Fenstermacher, Andrew Getch, Tyler Stevens and Aaron Webster, and juniors Alex Briggs, Ryan Clark, Ryan Johnson, Tyson Kennis, Noah Sawtelle and Alvis Uong.
Joining the squad this season are senior Drew Gudalis, juniors Riley Kematick, Julian Roen and Thai Tran, sophomores Ethan Rusnica and Kyan Peck and freshmen Victor Romero and Ben McConnell.
“I think there are multiple players that will contribute to the success of the team this season,” Alberts said. “We have a few players that are new to the team that have earned a starting spot on the varsity and JV rosters that we expect to make an immediate impact.”
Alberts feels the two strongest players will be its outside hitters in Kennis and Johnson.
“They are both returning players and are strong versatile hitters that can play at any position,” Alberts said of the duo.
As far as strengths, Alberts feels the offense will be a key point in the team’s success this season. However, they’ll still have plenty to work on in other facets.
“I think we still need to improve our serve receive and work on being more consistent overall,” Alberts said. “If we can get that down, we will be in good shape.”
Alberts is assisted by coach is Abigail Selfridge, who is also currently the starting libero for the Clarion Golden Eagles.
The Beavers are away in the first four matches of the season, with the first being against Farrell tonight at 7:15 p.m. Coming off of a two-win season, Alberts is hopeful they’re able to turn things around.
“My expectations are for us to go out every match and give it our all,” Alberts said. “The team has worked hard, and I would like to see our efforts turn into wins. I think we all enjoy practicing and playing together and the camaraderie that comes along with it. It is a great group and I think everyone has a great time together and works hard.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Joda Fenstermacher, Andrew Getch, Drew Gudalis, Tyler Stevens, Aaron Webster. Juniors: Alex Briggs, Ryan Clark, Ryan Johnson, Riley Kematick, Tyson Kennis, Julian Roen, Noah Sawtelle, Thai Tran, Alvis Uong. Sophomores: Ethan Rusnica, Kyan Peck. Freshmen: Victor Romero, Ben McConnell.