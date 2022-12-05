BROCKWAY — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong start to grab control of its game against Moniteau Saturday, then fended off the Lady Warriors from there for a 39-30 victory to capture its fourth straight Brockway Tip-Off Tournament title.
Senior Alexas Pfeufer sparked that fast star as she hit three 3-pointers in the first six minutes as the Lady Beavers raced out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter. That proved to be the largest lead of the game until in the fourth as Moniteau battled back into the contest — getting as close as three points at 25-22 in the third quarter.
However, DuBois countered with a 9-0 run that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter to take its biggest lead of the night at 34-22 after Pfeufer hit a trey to open the fourth. Pfeufer scored a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
Moniteau got as close as six points at 36-30 with 3:49 to play on a trey by Abbey Jewart, but DuBois’ defense held the Lady Warriors scoreless the rest of the way as the Lady Beavers ultimately come away with a nine-point win to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The long ball played a big role in the game, as the teams combined to make 13 3-pointers (7 by Moniteau, 6 by DuBois). That shooting performance accounted for more than 50 percent of the total points (39 of 69) in the game.
“We were able to knock down our open shots (early on), and yeah they (Moniteu) were able to sneak back into the game, but I thought our defense overall was decent,” said DuBois co-head coach Cory Hand. “But, we had some (defensive) lapses that allowed them to sneak back into it with some threes. The difference this afternoon, though, was us hitting the open shots early, especially Alexas who has a nice game for us.
“We also need to mention Gabby Orzechowski. She was awesome on the boards tonight going after the ball. We told them before the game it was going to take all five on the glass and was what Coach (Rodney Thompson) called a brawl inside. And, we hung in there the whole time and stayed out of foul trouble.”
DuBois came out firing from the outside from the get-go, with senior Madison Rusnica draining a 3-pointer in the opening minute. However, Moniteau countered with back-to-back hoops by Catherine Kelly and Davina Pry to grab a 4-3 lead just over two minutes in.
The Lady Beavers promptly answered right back with Pfeufer’s first trey of the day, a shot that jump-started an 11-0 run over a span of 2:53 that gave DuBois a 14-4 lead. Pfeufer hit three 3-pointers in that spurt that proved to be the difference in the game, while Rusnica went 2 of 2 at the foul line.
Pfuefer later added a free throw with eight seconds on the clock as she scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the opening quarter as DuBois led 15-7.
Kelly opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 15-10, but DuBois then held the Lady Warriors scoreless for nearly four minutes. DuBois managed just four points — on baskets by Lynx Lander and Bree Weible — during that same stretch but it was enough to push the lead back up to nine.
Sophia Fleeger finally ended the Moniteau scoring drought with a 3-pointer of her own, but Weible countered with a bucket off an offensive rebound as DuBois took a 21-13 advantage to the half.
Moniteau got two quick three to start the third from Kelly and Jewart to get within three (22-19) before Rusnica drilled a trey of her own. But, another longe-range shot by Jewart pulled the Lady Warriors within three again at 25-22 with 3:06 left in the quarter.
The Lady Beavers settled down defensively from there again and used a 6-0 spurt to end the quarter to lead 31-22. Rusnica, Pfeufer and Lander each had hoops in that closing stretch, while Pfeufer drained a 3-pointer to open the fourth to put DuBois up 12 at 34-22.
Moniteau answered right back with a trey by Kelly, but the teams played to a 5-5 draw over the final 7:19 as DuBois came away with the 9-point victory. Kelly led Moniteau with 13 points, while Rusnica also had 13 for the Lady Beavers. Lander added four for DuBois.
“We just hit goal No. 1, and that was to defend this tournament and build upon it,” said Hand. “We want to build upon it and get familiar (with each other), so they are controlling things on the floor more right now. As much experience as they do have, it’s a relatively new cohesive experience for them together at the varsity level. So, we’re really pleased with their hard work and effort so far.”
The Lady Beavers return to action with back-to-back games this week, playing at Central Mountain on Wednesday before hosting cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday,
Consolation Game
Clarion 23,
Brockway 16
Clarion used a big fourth-quarter push to upend host Brockway, 23-16, to win the consolation game in a matchup that was nip-and-tuck until the final minutes.
The host Lady Rovers held leads of 9-8 at the half and 13-12 after three quarters before the Lady Cats outscored Brockway, 11-3, in the fourth to pull out the win.
Sophia Schmader led Brockway with seven points, while Kalina Powell had five. Madelyn Schamder didn’t score for the Lady Rovers but pulled down 15 rebounds.
Gia Babington and Taylor Alston each had eight points to lead the Lady Cats.
Brockway hosts St. Marys on Tuesday.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
DUBOIS 39,
MONITEAU 30
Score by Quarters
DuBois 15 6 10 8— 39
Moniteau 7 6 9 8 — 30
DuBois—39
Madison Rusnica 4 3-4 12, Alexas Pfeufer 5 2-4 16, Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 1 0-1 2, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-9 39.
Moniteau—30
Abbey Jewart 3 0-0 9, Catherine Kelly 4 2-4 13, Allie Pry 0 0-0 0, Davina Pry 2 0-2 4, Kendall Sankey 0 0-0 0, Sophia Fleeger 1 0-0 3, Autumn Stewart 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 3-8 30.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Rusnica 2, Pfeufer 4), Moniteau 7 (Jewart 3, Kelly 3, Fleeger 1).
CONSOLATION GAME
CLARION 23,
BROCKWAY 16
Score by Quarters
Clarion 6 2 4 11 — 23
Brockway 4 5 4 3 — 16
Clarion—23
S. Babington 1 0-2 3, G. Babington 2 3-4 8, Alston 4 0-0 8, Durish 1 0-2 2, Diehl 0 0-0 0, Kline 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0. Totals: 9 3-8 23.
Brockway—16
Madelyn Schmader 0 0-2 0, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-4 2, Sophia Schmader 2 3-6 7, Kalina Powell 2 0-0 5, Mya Freemer 1 0-0 2, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Angela Durle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-12 16.
Three-pointers: Clarion (), Brockway 1 (Powell).