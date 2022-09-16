DuBois bway champs pic

The DuBois boys golf team won the team title Wednesday at the Brockway Invitational held at Scottish Heights. Team members were (left to right) Tyson Kennis, Gavin Kaschalk and Brock Smith. Kaschalk captured individual medalist honors with a 79.

 Submitted photo

The DuBois boys golf team had a busy two-day stretch, winning the team title at Wednesday’s Brockway Invitational before besting visiting Curwensville, 168-205, Thursday at the DuBois Country Club.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos