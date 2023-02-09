DUBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team put together a valiant effort Wednesday night against visiting Philipsburg-Osceola in the regular season finale for both teams, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Mounties came away with a 37-31 victory despite missing three regulars from the lineup.
The final outcome came went down to the final matchup, as the teams split the first 12 bouts with the Mounties holding a slim 33-31 advantage. DuBois elected to forfeit with Nate Fleck at 145 to give P-O that two-point lead and bumped Alex George up to 152 to face Ian Phillips.
That move didn’t pay dividends for the Beavers as Phillips collected a convincing 8-0 major decision against George to seal the victory and set the final score at 37-31.
Phillips gained control of the bout on a takedown late in the first period, then broke things wide open with a six-point second. The Mountie then battled the Beaver on his feet the entire third period to secure the extra team point, and overall win, to end the night.
All told, the Mounties collected bonus points in six of their seven wins including pins by Marcus Gable in the opening bout at 160, Matthew Rowles at 189 and Sam McDonald at 121.
“I think we had the opportunity to win if a couple of the matches go our way, but that’s the name of the game (winning toss-up bouts),” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “Honestly, all we needed was one match to get flipped. We had a good game plan going in, but some guys just didn’t execute, but that’s okay and a good learning lesson.
“Then, it comes down to end the there and you got a second-year guy (Alex George) out there fighting for his life. You can see improvement event though he’s on his back. because he’s fighting. I have to applaud him for that and not giving up on his teammates.
“Most importantly, I’m proud of the seniors and the guys who have put the time the last four years and really helped me build this program. I’m gong to miss them for sure.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (14-8) won the flip and took even, which allowed the Mounties to bump Gable up to 160 to start the match and fill one of their holes. He got P-O off and running with a 57-second pin of Carter Vos, who DuBois had bumped up from 152 to try to avoid Gable.
DuBois (5-10) countered with a bonus-point win of its own at 172 as Carter Wilson bumped up a weight and scored a 15-2 major decision against Dawson Snyder. Wilson racked up five takedowns and a set of backpoints in the win.
The Mounties answered right back with their second pin of the night, as Rowles decked Beaver Jason Gardner in 3:05 while leading 2-0 at 189. Rowles actually weighed in around 163 to make weight for 172 to bump up for the match.
The back-and-forth battle continued at 215 where DuBois’ Tycen Roy returned to the lineup after a three-week layoff and pinned Trevor Cort in 3:30. Roy led 4-0 at the time of the fall.
“Tycen has just been struggling to recover,” said Brown. “He got sick there for a little bit, and we weren’t even sure if he was going to make it through that match. But, just to see his guts ... I think it really motivated the team to go out and fight their hardest because a guy who probably shouldn’t even be on the mat was out there fighting for his teammates.”
The Beavers then grabbed the overall lead at 16-12 when P-O forfeit to Zack Gallagher at heavyweight but gave it right back when they forfeited to Caleb Hummel at 107.
DuBois then bumped Antonio Giambanco up to 114 where he faced Ace Foster, who also had weighed in at 107.
Giambanco gained the early advantage with a first-period takedown, but Foster promptly pulled even in the opening moments of the second period. The Mountie chose neutral, and Giambanco made a quick shot off the whistle. However, Foster jumped around the move and got the takedown himself.
The Beaver battled for a reversal before the midway point of the second and rode out Foster as he took a 4-2 lead to the third. Giambanco chose bottom in the final period but never got out.
Foster turned the Beaver for three nearfall points at the midway point of the period, then held Giambanco there for more than 50 seconds as he couldn’t work free. Foster was awarded his three nearfall points at the final buzzer to pull out a 5-4 victory that went a long way in deciding the final outcome.
Teammate Sam McDonald followed with a 42-second pin of Beaver Jeff Morris at 121 to put P-O up 27-16, but DuBois got five points back at 127 when Samson Deeb tech falled Isaiah Smeal 16-1 in 4:29.
Deeb jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period on a takedown and two nearfall points, then pushed the lead to 11-1 after two with a reversal, three nearfall and a takedown in the third. The Beaver chose neutral in the third and put the bout away when he took Smeal down for a five-point move to secure the tech fall.
DuBois’ Brendan Orr (25-7) and P-O’s Ben Gustkey (21-9), a pair of seniors, then hit the mat at 133 in what was best matchup of the night on paper. However, a close bout never materialized as Orr came away with a 1902 major decision.
Orr controlled the bout from start to finish, recording four takedowns in the win — including the final one with four seconds left to earn the extra team point.
Beaver Davey Aughenbaugh then received a forfeit at 139 as DuBois regained the overall lead at 31-27. That move saw P-O bump Fleck (25-5) up to 145 where DuBois elected to forfeit to him to make it 33-31.
The end result was a pair 145-pounders — George (9-12) and Phillips (17-7) battling it out at 152 with the overall win at stake. And, it was Phillips who came away with the 8-0 triumph to seal the team victory for the Mounties.
“Overall, we wrestled pretty well even though we didn’t win and was good to get some guys some confidence gong into the postseason,” said Brown.
DuBois will now hit the practice room in preparation for the District 4/9 Class 3A Championships next weekend at Jersey Shore High School.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 37,
DUBOIS 31
160—Marcus Gable (PO) pinned Carter Vos, 0:57. (6-0)
172—Carter Wilson (D) maj. dec. Dawson Snyder, 15-2. (6-4)
189—Matthew Rowles (PO) pinned Jason Gardner, 3:05. (12-4)
215—Tycen Roy (D) pinned Trevor Cort, 3:30. (12-10)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) won by forfeit. (12-16)
107—Caleb Hummell (PO) won by forfeit. (18-16)
114—Ace Foster (PO) dec. Antonio Giambanco, 5-4. (21-16)
121—Sam McDonald (PO) pinned Jeff Morris, 0:42. (27-16)
127—Samson Deeb (D) tech fall Isaiah Smeal, 16-1 (4:29). (27-21)
133—Brendan Orr (D) maj. dec. Ben Gustkey, 10-2. (27-25)
139—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by foreit. (27-31)
145—Nate Fleck (PO) won by forfeit. (33-31)
152—Ian Phillips (PO) maj. dec. Alex George, 8-0. (37-31).