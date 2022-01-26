DUBOIS — The Bradford wrestling team hit the mat for live action for the first time in January Tuesday night at DuBois, but the Owls’ long layoff really wasn’t a factor as the Beavers captured a 42-25 Senior Night victory.
Bradford won the mini-battle within in the match, as it won four of the seven bouts contested on the mat. However, DuBois won seven of the 12 weight classes overall (there was no out at 126) and finished with a 4-1 advantage in forfeit wins.
DuBois honored its six seniors — Cadin Delaney, Gage Sonnie, Austin Mitchell, Ian Pancake, Ryan White and Andrea Wilmoth — prior the match, then that group went a combined 2-2 vs. the Owls.
White and Wilmoth, who are both still rehabbing injuries, did not wrestle. DuBois head coach Garrett Brown said he hopes to get White back for the stretch run of the season, while the plan for Wilmoth is to continue her rehab to be ready to compete in the annual girls state championship event in March.
Mitchell and Delaney both recorded falls on their Senior Night.
With Bradford’s Brett Thompson (17-1) out of the lineup, and the Owls having no wrestler at 145, DuBois bumped Mitchell (17-6) up to 152 to battle Elijah Fitton, who came in with a 13-1 record.
Fitton scored the opening takedown against Mitchell, but the Beaver worked free for an escape just before the midway point of the first period. Mitchell then took Fitton down to his back and stuck the Beaver for the fall in 1:23.
Delaney (5-12) also bumped up a weight class and wrestled into the third period against Owl Cascius Rissmiller (7-8). Delaney controlled the bout from the get-go, building a 9-0 lead on a first-period takedown, a reversal and three nearfall points in the second and a takedown in the third before securing his pin in 4:45.
The falls by the two seniors came during a key stretch in the overall match where DuBois won five out of six bouts (three forfeits, two falls) to turn a 9-6 deficit into a commanding 36-9 lead. Delaney’s pin sealed the Beavers’ team victory.
“It was nice to get a win for the seniors on Senior Night,” said Brown. “Austin (Mitchell) came up to me at weigh-ins and asked me, ‘Coach, do you think we can bump up?’ And, I was like yeah. I wanted to get all the seniors a match tonight, which we did other than Ryan and Andrea who are still injured.
“Austin went out and wrestled a good kid and pinned him. He’s been improving so much the past few weeks that I think he’s going to make a run in the postseason.
“When it comes to Cadin, I think he’s his own worst enemy. I have people come up to me after matches and ask me who he is when he wrestles really good. That (inconsistency) is just him not believing in himself all the time, I think. i tell him every day I believe in him and am proud of him.
“This senior group has been a solid core for us, and we brought Ian Pancake out this year, and he has stepped up more than anyone on the team. He comes off the mat with a smile on his face and says I fought coach. And, that’s all I ask of these kids every time.
The match had a traditional start at 106 pounds, where DuBois’ Aubree Donahue received a forfeit. Bradford got those six points right back when Angel Dominguez-Santiago got a forfeit win of his own at 113.
Owl Devon Poe then used a huge third period to upend Sonnie at 120 to put Bradford up 9-6 overall.
Sonnie took a 1-0 lead into the third period before Poe turned it own after choosing a neutral start. He took down Sonnie 18 seconds into the period and scored a pair of nearfall points before the Beaver battled for a reversal to make it 4-3.
Sonnie let Poe up on a restart in hopes of tying the bout, but it was the Owl who scored a pair of takedowns to come away with the win.
DuBois’ Brendan Orr and Davey Aughenbaugh then received forfeits at 132 and 138, respectively, while teammate Alex George made it three forfeit wins in a row when his arm was raised at 145.
George’s forfeit win allowed Mitchell to bump up to 152, where he decked Fitton in the first period to give DuBois a 30-9 advantage.
Lucas Laktash halted the Beavers’ run of four straight victories when he notched an 11-0 major decision of Carter Wilson at 160, but Delaney then pinned Rissmiller at 172 to give DuBois its largest lead of the night at 36-13.
Bradford countered with a pair of falls at 189 and 215.
Clay Rodriguez pinned Eric Guzman in 3:39 at 189, while Ashton Smith flattened Pancake in 48 seconds at 215.
DuBois heavyweight Zack Gallagher closed out the night by pinning Chase Gray in 1:12 to set the final score at 42-25.
The Beavers are back in action this week at the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City.
DUBOIS 42, BRADFORD 25
106—Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (0-6)
113—Angel Dominguez-Santiago (B) won by forfeit. (6-6)
120—Devan Poe (B) dec. Gage Sonnie, 9-4. (9-6)
126—No match. (9-6)
132—Brendan Orr (D) won by forfeit. (9-12)
138—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit. (9-18)
145—Alex George (D) won by forfeit. (9-24)
152—Austin Mitchell (D) pinned Elijah Fitton, 1:23. (9-30)
160—Lucas laktash (B) maj. dec. Carter Wilson, 11-0. (13-30)
172—Cadin Delaney (D) pinned Cascius Rissmiller, 4:45. (13-36)
189—Clay Rodrigiez (B) pinned Eric Guzman, 3:39. (19-36)
215—Ashton Smith (B) pinned Ian Pancake, (25-36)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Chase Gray, 1:12. (25-42)