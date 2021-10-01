HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois boys and girls cross country teams picked up victories Thursday at a tri-meet in Hollidaysburg.
On the girls side, DuBois defeated Hollidaysburg 18-43, Central Mountain 21-35 and Juniata Valley 23-33 — the latter team of which showed up unexpectedly, according to DuBois head coach Cory Yarus.
The boys beat Hollidaysburg 26-29 and Central Mountain 15-46.
“We knew going into the season that Hollidaysburg would put up a real fight, especially on the boys side with senior brothers Ben Love and Chris Love at the helm,” Yarus said. “As expected, Ben and Chris led the pack off the start line. However, AC Deemer and Joseph Foradora stayed on their heels for the better part of the race. The split between Love and Deemer was only 18 seconds at the finish. AC really pushed himself tonight to challenge for position; it was helpful to have someone push his pace in preparation for the October schedule. I believe that AC and Joseph inspired the other boys to quicken their paces tonight and make Hollidaysburg work for position.”
With Ben Love and Chris Love running times of 16:53 and 16:55 for Hollidaysburg, DuBois then took spots three through sixth and also eighth with Deemer and Foradora leading the way at 17:13 and 17:41, respectively. Christian Roemer was fifth, Rudy Williams sixth and Ryan White eighth.
“The boys earned today’s win through grit and determination,” Yarus said. “This was not any easy victory.”
For the girls, Morgan Roemer took top honors with a time of 20:42.
“The Lady Beavers were coming off a strong victory against Brookville on Tuesday and continued with yet another dominating performance today,” Yarus said.
Juniata Valley’s Morgan Hess finished second at 21:18 while DuBois’ Sidney Beers was third with a 21:49. The DuBois duo of Roemer and Beers also overcame a bit of adversity during the run.
“Sidney commented that her and Morgan took a wrong turn during the first loop, subsequently setting them behind Hess,” Yarus said. “However, this error did not stop the leading Lady Beavers. Instead, Roemer and Beers dropped some of their fastest splits of the season to close the gap on Hess. Roemer passed Hess near the second mile marker and cemented her lead position by finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Hess.”
DuBois’ Morgan King was sixth with a 22:11, followed by Delaney Yarus in ninth with a 22:55 and Morgan Rothrock in 13th with a 24:17.
“The Lady Beavers could not close the deal without standout performances from King, Yarus and Rothrock,” Yarus said. “This win punctuates the commitment that these ladies have with one another. Everyone of these runners has worked so hard to lower their splits and keep close to one another during the race to block out other teams from scoring.”
The boys go to 14-0 on the year while the girls get to 14-1. Both teams are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Brockway to take on the Rovers and Punxsutawney in a tri-meet.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Ben Love (H) 16:53; 2. Chris Love (H) 16:55; 3. AC Deemer (D) 17:13; 4. Joseph Foradora (D) 17:41; 5. Christian Roemer (D) 18:24; 6. Rudy Williams (D) 18:58; 7. Dom Watt (H) 19:04; 8. Ryan White (D) 19:04; 9. Max Puhar (H) 19:21; 10. Asher Talbot (CM) 19:41; 11. Ben Streator (CM) 19:45; 12. Abe Manfred (H) 19:45; 13. Xavier Sibold (H) 19:51; 14. Luke Sturrock (D) 20:50; 15. Tyler Stevens (D) 20:55; 16. Nolan Tyndall (H) 21:08; 17. Zach Funair (D) 21:22; 18. Sam Wible (CM) 21:24; 19. Andrew Mattern (D) 21:24; 20. Andrew Shanafelt (H) 21:34.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 20:42; 2. Morgan Hess (JV) 21:18; 3. Sidney Beers (D) 21:49; 4. Ella McCrum (JV) 22:04; 5. Abbey Wolfe (CM) 22:07; 6. Morgan King (D) 22:11; 7. Gianna Dressler (CM) 22:29; 8. Alli Burk (H) 22:33; 9. Delaney Yarus (D) 22:55; 10. Madison Sweath (JV) 23:16; 11. Lily Clayton (H) 23:16; 12. Autumn Garman (CM) 24:07; 13. Morgan Rothrock (D) 24:17; 14. Sophia Croce (CM) 26:16; 15. Katie Dyreson (JV) 26:26; 16. Hilary Beer (D) 26:30; 17. Grace Brown (JV) 26:35; 18. Maddie Hopsicke (JV) 26:56; 19. Gabriella Coffman (JV) 27:00; 20. Anna Kuntz (JV) 27:40.