KANE— The Johnsonburg softball team used a strong finish Tuesday to knock off host Kane, 11-3, to move back over the .500 mark at 9-8.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 2-1 lead after three innings, but Johnsonburg used a four-run top of the fourth to grab the momentum. The Ramettes then scored three times in both the sixth and seventh to win going away.
Natalie Dunworth had a huge game for Johnsonburg as she finished 4-for-4 with a double, three home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Teammate Jenna Kasmierski was 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Julia Jones hit two doubles and drove in a run. Maria Casilio also had two hits, including a triple, and a RBI.
Jones went the distance in the circle to notch the win. She allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out 12 and walking a pair.
The Ramettes close out the regular season today at home against Port Allegany.
In action from Monday:
St. Marys 15,
Johnsonburg 0
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team shut out the Johnsonburg Ramettes on Monday with a 15-0 win.
Shannon Kaiser got the win inside the circle for the Lady Dutch. After Kendall Young started the game and threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, Kaiser threw the remaining five, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Out of the 13 Lady Dutch hits on the afternoon, seven went for extra-bases — highlighted by a Kara Hanslovan three-run homer. Danielle Rolley also was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while Avery Eckels was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
St. Marys (12-2) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday for the team's Senior Night while Johnsonburg (8-8) plays at Kane today.
Elk County Catholic 15,
Smethport 0, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — A 12-run top of the first inning propelled the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team to a 15-0 win over the Smethport Lady Hubbers in five innings.
Lady Crusader pitcher Emily Mourer tossed all five innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out a dozen.
Mourer also helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and two RBIs. Teammate Sydney Alexander also homered and Lydia Anderson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and four RBIs.
Elk County Catholic (13-3) hosts Warren on Wednesday.
Redbank Valley 15,
Brockway 5, 5 innings
Brockway 6,
Redbank Valley 4
BROCKWAY — Redbank Valley and Brockway softball teams split a doubleheader on Monday at Brockway as the Lady Bulldogs took the first contest, 15-5, in six innings while the Lady Rovers won 6-4 in the second game.
The first game saw Lady Bulldog pitcher Mackenzie Foringer throw all six innings while allowing four hits, five runs — none of which were earned — while walking one and striking out eight. At the plate, she was 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
Lady Rover Lily Heilbrun was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The second game had the "visiting" Lady Rovers win 6-4 as Gabby Hertel tossed a complete game, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks while striking out three.
Brockway had 10 hits in the nightcap with Amanda Decker, Stephanie Stage and Kalina Powell getting two each. Rheanna Spinda had two RBIs and Meeca Smith had an RBI double.
Paytin Polka led Redbank Valley by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Redbank Valley (8-9) hosts Clarion-Limestone today while Brockway (3-13) is at Bradford on Wednesday.