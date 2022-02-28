HYDE — The St. Marys wrestling team crowned two individual champions Saturday at the District 4-9 Class AAA Tournament at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium and six Flying Dutchmen qualified for the Northwest Regional Tournament.
DuBois did not have any champs, but the Beavers also advanced six to regionals, which begin Friday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Punxsutawney added one regional qualifier.
The Dutch got district titles from 106-pounder Aiden Beimel and 172-pounder Waylon Wehler, who each picked up hard-fought decisions in their finals bouts.
St. Marys also had a runner-up in Cole Neil (120) and a trio of fourth-place finishers in Andrew Wolfanger (145), Lane Dellaquilla (152) and Isaac Dellaquilla (160). Dutch 138-pounder Jaden Wehler just missed qualifying for regionals, but his fifth-place finish gives him a chance to advance should any of the top four at the weight have to scratch.
“We had six qualify and we came here with nine, so that’s pretty good,” St. Marys head coach Dom Surra said. “It wasn’t exactly how we planned it, but we had some guys win some really gutsy matches this weekend.
“Wolfanger won a couple gutsy matches, Isaac won a couple gutsy matches too, and Waylon won in that finals match against (Mark) McGonigal, who is just a heck of a competitor. Any time you get a chance to beat Mark, that’s a really quality win.”
Wehler and McGonigal battled through a scoreless first period before Wehler got on the scoreboard with an escape early in the second and added a takedown for a 3-0 lead.
McGonigal chose down in the third and escaped, but Wehler upped the lead to 5-1 with a takedown. McGonigal got out again and tried to hit a cement mixer, but slipped off and Wehler notched a final takedown for the 7-2 victory.
It was the second district title for Wehler, who won last season at 189 pounds.
Wehler got to the finals by pinning Shikellamy’s Gage Wolfe, the eventual third-place finisher, in the semis.
Beimel scored an early takedown in his 106-pound finals bout with Selinsgrove’s Landyn Lukens and that proved to be all he needed in a 3-0 victory. Beimel added a second-period escape. He pinned Clearfield’s Xavier Lutz, the eventual third-place finisher, in the semifinals.
“Aiden’s just been hammering along all year,” Surra said. “He had a little injury bug in the middle of the season, but I think he’s recovered from that, and we’re looking forward to next weekend.”
St. Marys’ other finalist, Neil, drew Williamsport’s Luke Seagraves in his title bout. One of seven champs for the Millionaires, Seagraves pinned Neil at 4:27. Neil had a pin of his own in the semis, stopping Bradford’s Devan Poe at 2:00.
Both Isaac and Lane Dellaquilla and Wolfanger each went 2-2 on the day.
Wolfanger scored a 8-7 victory over Clearfield’s Luke Freeland with a reversal and two back points at the buzzer in the consey semis to punch his ticket to regionals, while Isaac Dellaquilla also pulled out a last-moment 4-3 victory over another Bison, Wyatt Reorda, in their consey semi.
Lane Dellaquilla made it to the consey finals by virtue of a 1-0 victory over Punxsutawney’s third-seeded Brady Smith in the consey semis before falling to Clearfield’s Karson Kline 4-2 in Sudden Victory in the third-place bout.
Wolfanger also dropped a close decision in his third-place bout, falling 2-1 to Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel. Isaac Dellaquilla dropped a 5-0 decision to Bradford’s Lukas Laktash in the 160-pound consey final.
Hunter Chillelli (189) went 0-2 in the tournament, while Ethan Ott (215) was 1-2.
DuBois had a pair of finalists in Davey Aughenabugh (138) and Austin Mitchell (145), but both ended up with second-place finishes.
Aughenbaugh had to medically forfeit to Clearfield’s Nolan Barr after sustaining an injury in his 2-1 overtime victory over Bradford’s Brett Thompson in the semis. Mitchell ran into Williamsport’s Riley Bower, who won his fourth District 4-9 title with a 17-1 tech fall and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Mitchell picked up a 14-4 major decision in his semifinal bout to reach the championship round.
Brendan Orr (132) and Zach Gallagher (285) fought back to take third after suffering semifinal losses, while Aubree Donahue (106) and Ryan White (189) each placed fourth.
Gavin Rucinski (126) finished fifth, so he could advance to regionals should one of the top four have to drop out.
“We weren’t sure if we’d even get that many through, but wee ended up getting six,” DuBois head coach Garret Brown said. “It was a special day. We got some guys here that got a chance to wrestle at the district tournament and we got Aubree through.”
Donahue scored a 9-1 major decision over Shikellamy’s Les McCormick in the consey semis to punch her ticket to regionals.
“That was awesome,” Brown said. “That was her first win against a guy and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Orr fell by 11-3 major decision to Shikellamy’s’ Isaac McGregor in the semis, but rebounded to major Selinsgrove’s Tom Strouse before winning a physical 3-1 battle over Clearfield’s Ty Aveni for third.
Gallagher was pinned by Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte in the semifinals, but came back with a 4-0 decision over Selinsgrove’s Elijah Easton, then decked Shik’s Blake Vankirk for third.
White went 2-2 with a decision and a fall. He beat Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats 4-3 in the quarterfinals, but was pinned by the Seal in the third-place match.
Carter Wilson (152), Caden Delaney (160) and Ian Pancake (170) all went 0-2 and were eliminated.
Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould (113) was the lone regional qualifier for the Chucks. He took third place, pinning Shikellamy’s Alex Reed in the consolation finals.
Brady Smith (152), Landon Martz (172) and Hunter Harris (215) just missed out on joining Gould. They all finished fifth at their weights and would get to advance if someone in front of them would have to withdraw. Martz was 2-2 in the tournament, while Smith and Harris were each 1-2.
David Kunselman (138) also wrestled for Punxsutawney, going 0-2.