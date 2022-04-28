PUNXSUTAWNEY — Playing its fourth game in five days, the St. Marys baseball team pulled out a 10-6 victory against Punxsutawney at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field Wednesday.
St. Marys scored single runs in the first and second innings to grab an early 2-0 lead and never trailed in the game. Logan Mosier had a RBI double in the second.
The Dutchmen tacked on three runs in the fourth on a two-run double by Christian Coudriet and run-scoring single from Conner Straub.
Punxsy countered with a three-spot in the bottom of the third to make it a game again at 5-3. Peyton Hetrick plated the Chucks’ first run with a single, while Dakota Long had a two-run double.
The Dutchmen answered right back, though, pushing four runs across in the fifth to extend their lead to 9-3. St. Marys scored three runs on errors in the inning and the fourth on a double steal.
Punxsy got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a Carter Savage RBI double and RBI single from Zach Dinger, which got the Chucks back within four at 9-5.
Punxsy got not no closer though, as both teams scored single runs in the sixth.
Carter Redmond hit a sac fly for St. Marys in the top of the sixth, while Punxsy’s run scored on a two-out error in the bottom half to set the eventual final.
Straub had two hits to lead the Dutchmen, with Christian Coudriet driving in a pair of runs. Savage went 3-for-4 with the RBI double for the Chucks.
Christian Coudriet started on the mound and got the win for the Dutch. He allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six and walked two. Redmond tossed the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking three.
St. Marys, now 4-5, is back in action Saturday at home against Bellefonte. Punxsy (6-5) play at Johnsonburg today.
ST. MARYS 10,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 110 341 0 — 10
Punxsy 000 321 0 — 6
St. Marys—10
Logan Mosier 5011, Charlie Coudriet 3300, Christian Coudriet 5112, Conner Straub 3021, Carter Price 3010, Vinnie Lenze 4110, Alex Vollmer 3300, Kaden Snelick 4110, Tony Lewis 2100, Carter Redmond 0000, Layton Ryan 0000. Totals: 32-10-7-5.
Punxsy—6
Isaac London 4000, Zeke Bennett 3100, Josh Tyger 4110, Carter Savage 4231, Jake Sikora 4010, Zach Dinger 3111, Ashton Stonbraker 2000, Peyton Hetrick 3111, Justin Miller 1000, Dakota Long 1012, Alex Phillips 2000, Jake Henretta 2000, Owen Wood 0000.
Errors: SMA 2, Punxsy 6. LOB: SMA 9, Punxsy 9. 2B: Mosier, Chr. Coudriet, Lenze; Long, Savage, Tyger. SF: Redmond. SB: Chr. Coudriet 2; Dinger.
Pitching
Christian Coudriet-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Carter Redmond-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Josh Tyger-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Justin Miller-1 IP, 1 H, 4 R. 1 ER, 2 BB. 1 SO, 2 HB; Zeke Bennett-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Tyger.