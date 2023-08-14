ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team continued its strong start the the 2023 high school season with a dominate showing on its home course to win both the team title and both individual boys medalist honors Saturday at the Bavarian Hills Tournament.
St. Marys actually collected the top two spots in the team race, with the Dutch Red squad besting the Dutch Blue team by six shots, 147-153, to capture the team crown in the 2-best-ball-of-4 format.
St. Marys also posted the four best individual scores, and five of the top six, with Anthony Nedzinski collecting medalist honors amongst the “A” golfers (Nos. 1 and 2) with a 75 and teammate Max Croyle medalists honors among the “B” golfers (Nos. 3-4) with an 83.
On the girls’ side, Clearfield edged Punxsutawney for the team title by three strokes, 242-245, while Elk County Catholic’s Sarah Krise took home medalist honors with a 116.
Croyle was part of the Dutch red team that won the team title. Louie Nedzinski led the way on that squad with an 82, the second-best score overall, while Vince Azzato matcheded Croyle’s 83 to tie for the third-best round. Trenton Paropacic also had a 97.
As for Anthony Nedzinski, who helped lead Dutch Blue to a runner-up team finish as the lone golfer to break 80 on the day. Teammate Alex Clark added an 87 (6th best round), while Tyler Rusalem (92) and Carter Redmond (96) rounded out the squad’s scoring.
Clearfield, led by Luke Dixon (85) and Ethan Evilsizor (89), placed third in the team standings with a 162, while Punxsy (171) was fourth. Smethport (186) and ECC (188) also competed and was fifth and sixth, respetively.
Evan Preloid led Punxsy with a 92, while Jim Neese wasn’t far behind with a 96. Sawyer Hall (101) and Noah Kengersky (110) also played for the Chucks.
As for ECC, Matthew Muccio led the way with a 96 and was followed by Christian Sloff, who posted a 106. Isaac Vogt (114) and Krise (116) closed out the Crusaders who scored.
Over on the girls’ side, Clearfield and Punxsy were the only girls teams to compete on the course that will host the District 9 Championships at the end of the season.
Isabella Gearhart led the Lady Bison with a 118, which proved to be the second best round of the day behind Krise, who competed in the boys event team-wise. Mattern Rowan added a 138, with Abby Grady posting a 148.
Katherine Crago was Punxsy’s top scorer with a 122 (3rd best round), while Kendall Couser had a 138. Olivia Burkett (142) and Dannika Brosius (163) also played for the Lady Chucks.
The St. Marys and ECC boys will compete at the Coudersport Invitational today, while the Punxy girls return to action Thursday in the first AML girls gold match of the season at Brockway.