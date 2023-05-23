DuBOIS — For three consecutive innings, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team was knocking on the door against the Clearfield Bison in Monday’s District 9 Class 4A championship at Showers Field. The third, fourth and fifth innings saw the Dutchmen load the bases as they came away with just one lone run. But the Dutchmen would eventually bust the door down in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs en route to a 6-3 victory and the team’s first district title since 2018.
“It’s always a goal,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said of winning a district title. “We haven’t had one in five years. I think ‘18 was the last time — that was also the last time we won the Elk County Tournament. So we knocked both of those things out this year, which is awesome. I’m so happy for these seniors. I know it’s been such a goal for those guys and to be able to have a lot of these younger guys come in and produce and contribute, I can’t say enough. I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m so excited for these guys.”
St. Marys’ lone run in the three they loaded the bases came in the bottom of the fourth as Lucas Bauer drew a bases-loaded two-out walk after Carter Price walked to start the inning and singles from Eli Rippey and Tysen Beimel followed. However, Clearfield tacked on another run to make it 3-1 in the top of the sixth after a Morgen Billotte RBI double.
“We were maybe a little frustrated but we were pretty encouraged as well,” Beimel said about leaving the bases juiced in the three consecutive innings. “We thought if we get another opportunity that there was no way that we’re not going to score runs. We just needed those big hits and with Carter Price coming up, you just knew it was just a matter of time he’d have that big hit and he got it at the end. Then Eli Rippey followed it up. It just all came together.”
Tysen Beimel singled off of a diving Anthony Lopez at short to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Bauer then drew a walk and Charlie Coudriet laid down a bunt that saw Bison relief pitcher Billotte throw to first — except no one was covering the bag. That brought home Beimel from second as the Dutchmen trailed 3-2. Vinnie Lenze later drew a walk to load up the bases with one out as Carter Price then ripped a double down the left field line, scoring two runs as St. Marys took its first lead of the night at 4-3. Two more RBIs came as Rippey hit another double in almost the exact same area Price did, plating two more runs as the Dutchmen took a 6-3 lead.
Rippey led the Dutchmen bats as he was 3-of-4 with two RBIs as St. Marys outhit Clearfield 8-5 on the afternoon. Bauer got the start on the mound for the Dutchmen but he was replaced by Coudriet starting in the fourth inning as the Dutchmen trailed 1-0 at the time.
“Lucas has been our 1A for the most part and didn’t have his great stuff,” Beimel said. “Charlie Coudriet comes in and pitches unbelievable for three quarters of the game. It was something that we were hoping to have him come in at the end of the game. But he came in early and did a phenomenal job. These guys have had each other’s backs all season. For Charlie to step in there and do that, it was really awesome. But at the same time, it wasn’t surprising.”
Coudriet got the win in throwing the final four innings, allowing three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out three.
The top of the first saw Billotte draw a walk and a hit-and-run single off by Anthony Lopez allowed Billotte to get to third, as Lopez then got to second after the Dutchmen tried to get Billotte out. A groundout by Bison starting pitcher Hunter Rumsky helped his own cause as he plated Billotte for the 1-0 lead.
Clearfield then went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth as Billotte singled up the middle with a full count and two outs and later stole second base with Lopez at the plate. The stolen base paid dividends as Lopez singled to center, bringing home Billotte for the 2-0 lead.
Rumsky let up one hit in the first three innings — a bottom of the first double by Charlie Coudriet — but got out of his first jam in the third as he walked the bases loaded with two outs but got Lenze to fly out to Billotte in center.
After scoring one run but leaving the bases loaded in the fourth, St. Marys loaded up the bases for the third consecutive inning in the fifth with just one out this time, but Billotte got pinch hitter Cayden Vogt to pop up to him and then struck out another pinch hitter looking in Aiden Beimel to get out of yet another inning before the momentum shift of the bottom of the sixth helped the Dutchmen prevail.
Clearfield was unable to muster anything in the top of the seventh as the Dutchmen closed the deal and won the D-9 Class 4A title with the 6-3 victory.
St. Marys (12-9) will now play the District 8 champion Carrick in a subregional matchup on May 30 at a time and location to be determined.
“It was really a team win today,” Beimel said. “I can’t even put it into words. It really is indescribable. I know these guys are over the moon right now — and me, too. It’s almost like a weight (has been lifted). We’re always so close but just not quite there ... We put seven innings together today. Clearfield’s a great team. They’ve got a great hitting team and we limited them to five hits — two or three by (Morgen) Billotte, who we knew was going to be trouble from the get-go. So for us to do that with Lucas (Bauer) not having his best day and Charlie (Coudriet) coming in earlier than we wanted to, you can’t really ask for anything more than that.”
ST. MARYS 6,
CLEARFIELD 3
Score by Innings
Clearfield 100 101 0 — 3
St. Marys 000 105 x — 6
Clearfield—3
Morgen Billotte cf-p-cf 3221, Anthony Lopez ss 4021, Hunter Rumsky p-lf-3b 4001, Hayvin Bumbarger 1b 4010, Cole Bloom c 2000, Will Domico rf 3000, Christian Welker dh 1000, Elijah Quick pr 0100, Matt Irvin 3b 3000, Craig Mays p 0000, Kam Kushner lf-cf-lf 2000, Braison Patrick 2b 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-3.
St. Marys—6
Lucas Bauer p-ss 1001, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 4110, Logan Mosier cf 2100, Vinnie Lenze c 3010, Aiden Beimel cr-3b 2000, Jackson Vollmer cr 0100, Carter Price 1b 3112, Dan Schutz pr 0100, Eli Rippey lf 4032, Carter Redmond ss-2b 3000, Cayden Vogt ph 1000, Cam Coudriet 2b 1000, Ben Paul 3b 1000, Tysen Beimel rf 2120. Totals: 27-6-8-5.
Errors: Clearfield 1, St. Marys 0. LOB: Clearfield 9, St. Marys 11. 2B: Billotte; Ch. Coudriet, Price, Rippey. SB: Billotte, Quick; Ch. Coudriet, Mosier. HBP: Bloom (by Ch. Coudriet).
Pitching
Clearfield: Hunter Rumsky-4+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO; Morgen Billotte-1 2/3+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Craig Mays-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Charlie Coudriet-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Ch. Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Billotte.