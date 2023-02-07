BROCKWAY — It was Senior Night for the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team on Monday night as they hosted the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen. It’s been a struggle for the Rovers in the win column this season. But on Monday night, the upset-minded Rovers gave St. Marys all it could handle with both teams combining for 16 lead changes before the Dutchmen pulled away late for the 58-49 win.
“We got lucky and made some shots when it counted,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “(Brockway) out-hustled us from the get-go. When we played them early in the season, it wasn’t much of a contest (St. Marys won 78-40 on Dec. 6). But they’ve gotten so much better.”
Dutchmen junior Quin Gavazzi led his team with 24 points — including six threes — as he continually answered the Rovers all night after Brockway would hit a big shot. The Dutchmen also dominated on the glass as Tanner Fox had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow Dutchmen Tyler Mitchell and Charlie Coudriet had seven rebounds each as the entire team would get second chance opportunities throughout the game.
“I thought Tanner Fox played well,” Shuey said. “He kept them honest with his penetration and he had some nice rebounds down the stretch.”
And on Brockway’s senior night, who else would lead the team but its seniors, specifically Alex Carlson and Aiden Grieneisen. Carlson had a game-high 27 points and filled out the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while also going 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Grieneisen was dominant inside early, notching 10 of his 11 points in the first half with a barrage of midrange and low post plays.
“Everybody played well for us tonight — especially the seniors,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “They gave a great effort. I thought they played well and executed real well offensively in the first half. They switched up to the zone and we had some good looks — knocked some down and didn’t get some to fall. We lost some guys communication wise, especially Gavazzi where we left him more open for threes and he knocked them down. He knocked down some big threes.”
Gavazzi and Carlson had 10 points each in the first half along with Grieneisen as the second quarter alone saw 10 lead changes. Brockway would get a 22-21 lead after Carlson found Grieneisen inside with 45.1 seconds left before the half. But another Grieneisen midranger and a Carlson steal and layup would give the Rovers a 26-21 lead heading into the locker room break.
The Rover lead got to six just 10 seconds into the third quarter as Reese Yahner made one of two free throws. But as quickly as the Rovers got the 6-point advantage, St. Marys would take it back just as quick. Gavazzi drilled a corner three and then converted on two free throws in 42 seconds to cut the Brockway lead to one. Zack Thorwart then got his lone bucket of the night to give St. Marys a 28-27 advantage but Carlson quickly got the lead back with a floater in the paint. Carlson then made a reverse layup in traffic to get the Brockway lead back to three and another Carlson steal and layup made it a 33-28 advantage.
Gavazzi hit another three to get the deficit to two and Fox’s two free throws tied it up at 33-33. A couple more lead changes would ensue as Aiden Wilox’s deep two gave Brockway the 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
St. Marys started out the fourth quarter with Anthony Nedzinski finishing inside and Coudriet doing the same to go up by three before Carlson tied it at 41-41 with a trey.
Literally seconds after Carlson tied the game, Gavazzi answered with a three of this own as the Dutchmen would take the lead for good. Brockway cut the lead to just one with 4:23 remaining, but a 7-0 run by St. Marys would get the lead to eight with 2:15 to play.
It then became a battle at the charity stripe down the stretch as Brockway got the deficit down to five with 36.3 seconds left. But from there, St. Marys would get rebounds and hit its free throws as the Dutchmen avoided the upset with a 58-49 win.
Brockway’s three seniors honored in pregame festivities were Carlson, Grieneisen and Brady DeMonte.
“I’m proud of our three seniors Alex, Brady and Aiden,” Clark said. “We wanted to get it into the post and (Grieneisen) had a good game in the post the first time against them. We got him and Reese (Yahner) some good looks. And I’m proud of the effort of all of the guys. We just fell a little bit short. When you’ve got to chase from behind, that’s probably not one of our strengths in chasing. Our guys battled and gave us a shot since we were in a couple possessions of them late. If we get another shot and maybe a turnover (it’s a different story).”
St. Marys (10-9) is back in action on Wednesday as they host Punxsutawney. Coach Shuey said he was proud of how his squad fought back and continually answered the Rovers.
“We’re down by five and it’s Senior Night and there’s a lot of emotions,” Shuey said. “We came back and won the game so it’s got to be a positive for us. We have some things that we’ve got to fix. But other than that, I’m pleased with the way they kept fighting.”
Brockway (3-15) is on the court again tonight as they travel to Kane.
“We’ll get back at it at Kane (today) and we’ll try and get a road win,” Clark said.
ST. MARYS 58,
BROCKWAY 49
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 13 16 21 — 58
Brockway 10 16 12 11 — 49
St. Marys—58
Tanner Fox 4 4-6 16, Tyler Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Quin Gavazzi 7 4-4 24, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Zach Thorwart 1 0-0 2, Dan Schutz 0 0-1 0, Anthony Nedzinski 1 4-6 6, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-18 58.
Brockway—49
Alex Carlson 9 7-8 27, Brady DeMonte 1 0-0 2, Bradey Hughes 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 2 1-2 5, Aiden Grieneisen 5 1-4 11, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 9-14.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 6 (Gavazzi 6), Brockway 2 (Carlson 2).