ST. MARYS — In a battle of crosstown rivals, the St. Marys Dutchmen baseball team came out on top against Elk County Catholic on Thursday night at Berwind Park.
The Dutchmen saw themselves trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Elk County Catholic’s Joe Tettis’ RBI double in the top of the third tied things up at 1-1 to match St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze’s RBI single in the bottom of the first.
One inning later, ECC starting pitcher Isaac Dellaquila helped out his own cause with an RBI single to bring home Lance O’Neill to give ECC a 2-1 lead.
That would continue to be the score until the bottom of the sixth inning. Logan Mosier and Lenze led off with back-to-back singles off of pitcher David Anderson. With Mosier on third and Lenze on second after a wild pitch, Dutchmen first baseman Carter Price came through with a two-RBI single to bring Mosier and Lenze home for a 3-2 Dutchmen lead.
St. Marys reliever Mosier, who came in for Ben Paul as he pitched the previous three innings in relief of starter Lucas Bauer, let up a single to Dellaquila to start the top of the seventh but a 6-4-3 double play with O’Neill at the plate helped the Dutchmen eventually take a 3-2 win.
St. Marys caps off its regular season with an 11-9 mark and will play Clearfield on Monday at Showers Field at 4 p.m. for the District 9 Class 4A title.
Elk County Catholic finished the regular season at 5-15 and plays at Otto-Eldred on Tuesday in a D-9 Class A quarterfinal matchup.
ST. MARYS 3,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 001 100 0 — 2
St. Marys 100 002 x — 3
Elk County Catholic—2
Isaac Dellaquilia p-c 4021, Lance O’Neill ss 4110, David Anderson 2b-p 4010, Colby Nussbaum 1b 3000, Joe Tettis 3b 4021, Charlie Geci c-lf 3000, Wil Wortman lf-2b Tom Gilmore dh 1110, Shawn Geci rf 0000, Frankie Smith cf 3010. Totals: 29-2-9-2.
St. Marys—3
Lucas Bauer p-ss 2100, Charlie Coudriet 3b 2010, Logan Mosier cf-p 3110, Vinnie Lenze c 3021, Carter Price 1b 3012, Jackson Vollmer pr 0000, Eli Rippey lf 3000, Aiden Beimel 2b 1000, Ben Paul p 2000, Ben Porkolab rf 0000, Carter Redmond ss-2b 2000, Cam Coudriet 2b 0000, Tysen Beimel rf-cf 2000, Dan Schutz cr 0100, Jordan Campbell cr 0000. Totals: 24-3-5-3.
Errors: ECC 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: ECC 9, St. Marys 5. DP: ECC 0, St. Marys 1. 2B: Tettis 2.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Isaac Dellaquila-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; David Anderson-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Ben Paul-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Logan Mosier-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Paul. Losing pitcher: Anderson. Save: Mosier.
In other baseball action:
Clearfield 13,
DuBois 2, 5 innings
HYDE — The DuBois Beavers baseball team ended its regular season at 8-12 as the Clearfield Bison defeated the Beavers, 13-2, in five innings on Thursday.
Errors doomed the Beavers on the afternoon as they committed seven of them as all but one of the 13 Bison runs were unearned.
Jordan Ell was 2-for-2 while Davey Aughenbaugh had a triple and a run scored.
DuBois will now play Obama Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Showers Field in a Class 5A District 6/8/9 subregional matchup.
The winner of that game will play the winner of Central Mountain-Hollidaysburg on May 31 at a location and time to be determined.
CLEARFIELD 13,
DuBOIS 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 01 — 2
Clearfield 029 2x — 13
DuBois—2
Tyler Chamberlin p-1b 2110, Tycen Roy 1b 1000, Trey Wingard c 1010, Jordan Ell lf 2020, Kam Knisley lf 1000, Noah Farrell 1b-dh 1001, Kaden Clark rf 2000, Drew Cook rf 0000, Billy Gray 3b 2000, Sam Keen 3b 0000, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2000, Leyton Hodge 2b 0000, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 2110, Talon Hodge ss 1000, Samson Deeb ss 1001, Brock Smith p 0000, Ricky Clark p 0000. Totals: 18-2-5-2.
Clearfield—13
Morgen Billotte cf 3221, Anthony Lopez ss 4112, Hayvin Bumbarger 1b 4112, Hunter Rumsky 3b 3101, Cole Bloom c 2210, Will Domico rf 3111, Christian Welker dh 2210, Kam Kushner lf 2201, Craig Mays p 2000, Matt Irvin cr 0100, Elijah Quick 2b 0000. Totals: 25-13-7-8.
Errors: DuBois 7, Clearfield 0. LOB: DuBois 4, Clearfield 5. 2B: Lopez. 3B: Aughenbaugh. SAC: Wingard. SF: Farrell. HBP: Billotte (by Chamberlin).
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Brock Smith-2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ricky Clark-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Craig Mays-5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mays. Losing pitcher: Chamberlin.