HERSHEY — It’s been more than two decades since the St. Marys wrestling team sent a pair of regional champs to the PIAA Class AAA Championships, but that drought ends Thursday when the duo of freshman Aiden Beimel and junior Waylon Wehler hit the mats at the Giant Center.
Beimel made school history this past weekend in Altoona when became the first Dutchman freshman to ever land on top the podium at the Northwest Regional Tournament when he won the 106-pound title.
Wehler then won his first regional title at 172 pounds, which also made a little Dutch history as it marked just the second time the program crowned two champs in the same year. Andy Surra, brother of current head coach Dominic Surra, and Ben Keebler both won titles way back in 2000.
St. Marys has had multiple state qualifiers since then though, the last coming in 2017 when Tyler Dilley and Alec Bittler both made the trip to Hershey. Dilley won a regional title at 120 pounds that year and was last Dutchmen to place first in Altoona prior to Saturday night.
Dilley is also the last Dutchmen to capture a medal at states, placing fifth at 132 as a freshman in 2019 in his second trip to the Giant Center.
Beimel and Wehler have their sights set on joining the exclusive club of St. Marys wrestlers to win a PIAA medal. Should both do so, they would become just he second set of St. Marys teammates to land in the podium in the same year. The first were A.J. Keebler (6th, 152) and Brad Steinbach (7th, 160) in 2006.
Beimel (27-3), ranked No. 10 in the newest papowersrestling.com Rankins released Monday, is part of a young 106-pound bracket that features a host of freshman and sophomores and just three wrestlers who were state qualifiers a year ago in a postseason that featured a Super Regional prior to Hershey because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He finds himself in the bottom half of the bracket and awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Daniel Boone sophomore Dan Houser (37-5, ranked No. 9) and Canon-McMillan sophomore Tanner Mizenko (31-12, ranked No. 13).
The winner of Beimel’s bout will get a state returnee in either Abington Heights junior Luke Sirianni (36-1) or Haverford sophomore Cole McFarland (34-3). Sirianni, the Northeast Region runner-up, placed sixth a year ago is ranked third this season. McFarland is ranked 15th.
The other regional champ in the bottom half is Latrobe freshman Luke Willochell (40-1), who is ranked 4th after winning the Southwest crown. He could face state returnee Tyson Cook (30-5), a sophomore from West Scranton who is ranked fifth.
The top half at 106 is headlined by the top two ranked wrestlers in the state. Bethlehem Catholic freshman Nathan Desmond (35-2), the Northeast champ, is ranked No. 1, while Southeast champ Eren Sement, a freshman from Council Rock North is ranked second. Those two would meet in the semifinals if they win their first two bouts.
Wehler (32-2) enters states as a favorite to win a medal, as PA Power has him ranked No. 7 at 172. The Dutchman awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between 6th-ranked Cole Bartram (29-5), a sophomore from Northern York and Armstrong junior Connor Jacobs (30-7), who is ranked 17th.
Rankings-wise, Wehler looks to be on the better side of the bracket, as second, third and fourth ranked competitors are all in the bottom half. Waynesburg junior Rocco Welsh (42-1, Southwest champ), a returning state runner-up and top-ranked wrestler in the state, is in the top half with Wehler and would be a potential semifinal opponent for the Dutchman.
There are two other state returnees in the top half — Manheim Township sophomore Kevin Olavarria (36-6) and West Chester Rustin junior Marek Seaman (19-1) – and they meet each other in the first round. Olavarria is ranked fifth and Seaman ninth.
Interboro senior Dom D’Agostino (40-2, Southeast champ), a three-time qualifier who placed sixth a year ago, headlines the bottom of the bracket and is ranked second in the state.
Daniel Boone sophomore Tucker Hogan (40-1, Southcentral champ) and Canon-McMillan junior Matt Furman (31-8), who are ranked third and fourth, respectively, could meet in the quarterfinals in the bottom half.
The PIAA Class AAA Championships get underway Thursday afternoon in Hershey.