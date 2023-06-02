DuBOIS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team saw its season come to a close just one game shy of making the PIAA Class 4A tournament as they fell to the Bellefonte Raiders, 14-0, in five innings in Thursday’s District 6/8/9 Class 4A Subregional final at Showers Field.
“I tried to remind them — especially the seniors — of the special stuff they did this year,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said. “This obviously didn’t pan out the way that we wanted it to.”
Raider pitcher Dominic Capperella threw all five innings and allowed just one hit — a Vinnie Lenze single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth inning — and one walk while striking out five Flying Dutchmen.
“Capperella’s a fantastic ballplayer and good pitcher,” coach Beimel said. “We did our best and our best wasn’t good enough tonight.”
St. Marys saw themselves trailing 8-0 before they even touched the bats as Bellefonte sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring eight runs on six hits. That was followed up by a four-run second inning, which included a three-run Trevor Johnson home run that went deep over the center-right field wall, that saw the District 6 champs up by a dozen before St. Marys got a baserunner on.
“You’ve got to give your hats off to Bellefonte,” They pounded everything. Curveballs in the dirt, they were hitting. That changeup that went 400 feet, that was exactly where that pitch was supposed to be. It just is what it is sometimes. They were seeing big beachballs and we weren’t. When they hit the ball to us, we fielded it. They just didn’t do it that many times to us. Rough one as far as the game but we’ll try and focus on the positives.”
After the first two innings, the Dutchmen were able to settle down a bit as Cam Coudriet took to the mound and didn’t allow a hit in the third and fourth innings before the Raiders got the bats going again in the top of the fifth with two runs on three hits — the last run of which was a Johnson sac fly that set the final at 14-0.
Johnson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, a triple, the aforementioned home run and four RBIs. Teammate Peyton Vancas was 3-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and four RBIs. Capperella and Josh Brown had two hits and two RBIs each.
Albeit in the loss, coach Beimel said there were plenty of things they could take away as positives from the contest.
“Cam Coudriet came in as a freshman and pitched a couple of really good innings,” coach Beimel said. “Ben Paul came in, a sophomore, in an impossible situation with bases loaded and I think gave up only one run with a nice play by our freshman right fielder (Tysen Beimel). He made a super great running catch — he covered a lot of distance. Vinnie is always fantastic behind the plate. Carter Redmond, a junior, he played some great infield. Lucas Bauer really wasn’t throwing bad — they were just hitting the ball. It just is what it is. Eli Rippey, another senior out in left, had a great game out there. Logan Mosier always looks phenomenal out in center field and he did again today chasing down stuff that people shouldn’t get to. There are a lot of good things that came out of this and I know the score wouldn’t indicate that. But it’s not all bad.”
It was the final game in the careers of Lenze, Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Carter Price and Eli Rippey — all of which were No. 2-6 in the starting lineup.
“These seniors really paved this way for us and drew us a roadmap,” Beimel said. “Now we know what it takes to get here. Now we’ve got to work hard to replace all that productivity, which is going to be hard to do. But it starts with hard work and I know these guys are up for the challenge. Now we just have to figure out how to get passed this point.
“Those seniors are amazing. They’re going to move on to college next year and they’re going to do amazing things because they’re just great human beings and really good competitors. I’m excited to see what’s in the future for them ... Just over the years, I know coach Brian Fenton was especially emotional because he’s been coaching those guys since they were little ... It was sad and pretty cool at the same time to see the emotion between those guys. It was really special.”
St. Marys wrapped up its campaign at 13-10.
“The overall message for these guys is to remember what they’ve accomplished this year,” coach Beimel said. “It was a lot ... Especially compared to what we’ve done over ... the last 20 years, they done things that no other team has done. It’s good for them to remember what they’ve accomplished, what it’s meant to the community. There’s a lot of positives.”
BELLEFONTE 14,
ST. MARYS 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 840 02 — 14
St. Marys 000 00 — 0
Bellefonte—14
Trevor Johnson rf 2324, Peyton Vancas 2b 4131, Alexander Ebeling cf 3011, Triston Heckman ss 2100, Braedyn Kormanic c 3010, Ethan Tomasacci cr 0200, Dominic Capperella p 3022, Nathan Fisher cr 0300, Nash Irwin dh 2100, Jacob Corman 1b 3110, Reece McCloskey pr 0100, Josh Brown 3b 4122, Caleb Stock lf 0000. Totals: 26-14-12-10.
St. Marys—0
Lucas Bauer p-ss 2000, Charlie Coudriet 3b 2000, Logan Mosier cf-p-cf 2000, Vinnie Lenze c 2010, Jordan Campbell cr 0000, Carter Price 1b 2000, Eli Rippey lf 2000, Carter Redmond ss-2b 2000, Cam Coudriet 2b-p 0000, Jackson Vollmer rf 0000, Dan Schutz cr 0000, Tysen Beimel rf-cf-rf 1000, Ben Paul p 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Errors: Bellefonte 0, St. Marys 2. LOB: Bellefonte 9, St. Marys 2. 2B: Vancas 2. 3B: Johnson. HR: Johnson. SF: Johnson.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Dominic Capperella-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Logan Mosier-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Cam Coudriet-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Ben Paul-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Capperella. Losing pitcher: Bauer.