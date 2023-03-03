CLARION — Going into Thursday night's District 9 Class 4A boys basketball title game at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium, the No. 2 ranked St. Marys Dutchmen knew they had an opportunity to snap an eight-year district title streak set by top seed Clearfield. But unfortunately for the Dutchmen, the Bison made it nine straight titles with a 47-30 victory.
After trailing 5-0 early on, the Dutchmen went on a 10-0 run to get back in the game, with Anthony Nedzinski knocking down a step-back three to put the Dutchmen up 8-5 after one quarter of play. A drive to the hoop by Dutchmen Tanner Fox made it 10-5 seconds into the second quarter. But from there, it was essentially all Bison as senior Cole Miller had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, hitting dagger after dagger to deflate the Dutchmen defense.
"Cole Miller is one of those players that can take a game over and you can see that he did that," St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. "I thought our boys played hard from the beginning to the end but some of the lapses that we had in the first half dictated what happened in the second — whether it was what we had to do offensively or defensively. But it gave Clearfield a little more flexibility also."
The Bison got its offense going on driving in the lane and kicking it out to its perimeter players as Andon Greslick hit a corner three and then Miller knocked down another corner three to give Clearfield an 11-10 lead — a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way.
After going up six, St. Marys cut the lead to four before a 5-0 Bison run gave Clearfield a 21-12 halftime advantage. After a Braison Patrick three to make it 19-12, Clearfield got the ball with about a minute left in the second quarter as Miller and the team decided to run down the clock. That allowed Miller to make a midranger along the baseline over the outstretched hands of Fox that found nothing but net and a nine-point halftime advantage.
The Clearfield scoring barrage continued after halftime as they scored 17 points in the third quarter, although the Dutchmen were able to put up 14 in those eight minutes as well. After a Patrick corner three made it 32-21, St. Marys got its deficit to single-digits as Nedzinski made a tough bucket inside.
In the final minute of the third quarter, Miller hit a couple more daggers as a three-pointer appeared well on its way to popping out of the cylinder, only for Miller's follow through to help bring the ball back down through the net for a 35-23 lead.
Dutchmen Ben Paul matched Miller's three before Miller then drilled a stepback three over Fox with a couple seconds left on the clock, giving the Bison a 38-26 lead with a quarter left to play.
Clearfield then went into ball control to start the fourth and Luke Pallo, who came off the bench and had seven rebounds, scored inside and was fouled by Coudriet with 5:10 left to play. Pallo then completed the old-fashion three as Clearfield led by 15.
Two Miller free throws put the Bison up 45-28 with 2:54 left to play as two more Miller free throws and two Nedzinski free throws would set the final score at 47-30 for the team's ninth consecutive district title.
Nedzinski led the Dutchmen with nine points while Quin Gavazzi had six.
It was also the final game in the careers of seniors Coudriet, Fox and Tyler Mitchell. Zach Thorwart was the team's fourth senior, however, he was unable to take part in Thursday's game due to a broken finger. Coudriet had six points and seven rebounds while Fox and Mitchell had two points each.
"I'm proud to have been a part of the seniors' basketball careers," Shuey said. "Tyler Mitchell, Tanner Fox, Charlie Coudriet and Zach Thorwart. They played hard. They worked hard all year. Charlie came a long way. Tanner was one of those players that could easily take over a game. Zach played good defense. Tyler Mitchell rebounded the heck out of the ball. They're definitely going to be missed next year but I feel the accomplishments that we had this year, they should feel good about their basketball senior season."
St. Marys ends its season at 12-13.
"We've got some guys that have definitely got some experience in this game and throughout the season," Shuey said. "We're a family. There were times throughout the season where we had some upsets and I think we overcame those adversities. I think that's one thing that the underclassmen will take with them.
"I'm just proud of the boys and I thank them for allowing me to be a part of this. They were very respectful all year. A lot of the referees said our team is a very respectful group of boys and that makes me feel good — and they should feel good about that."
Clearfield (17-6) runs its winning streak up to seven games now as it heads into the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Friday, March 10 as they'll host the WPIAL (District 7) third seed in Laurel Highlands (22-3).
CLEARFIELD 47,
ST. MARYS 30
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 4 14 4—30
Clearfield 5 16 17 9—47
St. Marys—30
Tanner Fox 1 0-0 2, Anthony Nedzinski 2 4-5 9, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 2 1-1 6, Charlie Coudriet 3 0-1 6, Ben Paul 2 0-0 5, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-7 30.
Clearfield—47
Cole Miller 8 5-6 25, Andon Greslick 4 0-0 11, Morgen Billotte 1 0-0 2, Braison Patrick 2 0-0 6, Anthony Lopez 0 0-0 0, Luke Pallo 1 1-1 3, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0, EV Maines 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Parker Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-7 47.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Gavazzi, Nedzinski, Paul), Clearfield 9 (Miller 4, Greslick 3, Patrick 2).