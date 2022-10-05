BOALSBURG — The S. Marys Dutchmen boys golf team participated in the PIAA Class 3A District 6/9/10 team subregional tournament on Tuesday at the Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg with State College and Cathedral Prep.
State College advanced to the state tourney with a team score of 310. Erie’s Cathedral Prep finished second with a 317 while St. Marys put together a 371.
“It was disheartening to see our entire team struggle today, but they did get to compete against the last two state AAA team champions in Erie Prep (2020) and State College (2021),” St. Marys head coach Bob Bauer said. “I spoke with each of the members of our team after the match and every one of them was grateful for this opportunity. Just making it to this point was quite an accomplishment. This was a great experience for them.”
Ethan Schlimm led the Dutchmen with an 88, followed by Anthony Nedzinski (91), Vinnie Lenze (95) and Vince Azzato (97).
State College’s Joey Sabol was the medalist of the day, firing a 70. Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor shot a 73 while State College’s Max Wagner had a 76.
The Dutchmen end its season by competing in the Elk County Tournament on Thursday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
STATE COLLEGE—310
Joey Sabol 70, Max Wagner 76, Thomas Hay 82, AJ Corson 82. Others: Luke Janac 84.
CATHEDRAL PREP—317
Breckin Taylor 73, Matt Costa 80, Cooper Wierzchowski 80, Trey Thompson 84. Others: Connor Laird 86.
ST. MARYS—371
Ethan Schlimm 88, Anthony Nedzinski 91, Vinnie Lenze 95, Vince Azzato 97. Others: Alex Clark 102.