ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen football team head into the 2023 season with the hopes of continuing where last year’s team left off.
The Dutchmen were arguably a play away from winning the District 9 Class 3A over Clearfield a year ago, instead settling for runner-up in the 13-7 loss and capping off a 7-4 campaign. But this season will see St. Marys reload at some positions while bringing back veteran leadership at others.
Head coach Chris Dworek returns with a roster of 43 this year with 10 seniors, eight juniors, 11 sophomores and 14 freshmen as Dworek said practices have gone well leading up to Friday’s opener at Moniteau.
“So far, lots of improvement every day and the kids seem to be working hard,” Dworek said.
Dworek will be looking for the 10 seniors to help lead the way, especially Johnny Bandy on the offensive and defensive lines, Matthew Davis at running back and linebacker, Tristan Dilley at tight end and linebacker and Mason Sheeley at running back and the D-line.
Bandy was a standout and a First Team Tri-County Weekly/Courier Express defensive line selection last year, notching 60 tackles — 16 for a loss — and eight sacks.
Davis led the team in rushing with 686 yards on just 96 carries — good for 7.1 yards per carry — with four rushing TDs and was also second on the team with 87 tackles.
While Dilley had a couple of receptions last year, he had 30 tackles on defense. And much like Dilley, Sheeley didn’t get a carry a year ago but will figure in this year as he had 41 tackles last year with five of those going for a loss.
Gone due to graduation are last year’s starting quarterback in Charlie Coudriet, the top three receivers in Carter Chadsey, Logan Mosier and Collin Reitz, a First Team TCW/CE selection at offensive line in Waylon Wehler and defensive anchors in First Team defensive line selection Alex Lukaschunis and Second Team selection at linebacker in Eli Rippey, who led St. Marys with 94 tackles.
But even with the amount of talent that graduated, Dworek feels there will be plenty of underclassmen ready for the opportunity — especially as the season progresses.
“I expect some growing pains early since we don’t have a lot of kids with experience, but I hope that doesn’t happen,” Dworek said. “There’s no reason why we can’t hit the ground running and flying offensively. Defensively, we have some team speed that can translate to good things once we get some experience.”
One thing that’s been a constant in recent year is having a Coudriet under center as Christian Coudriet was the team’s QB before Charlie Coudriet showcased his talents at the position last year. This year, sophomore Cameron Coudriet figures to be the one under center as Dworek said he’s “ready to be a solid leader at quarterback.” The Dutchmen will also be relying on plenty of underclassmen to step up and take the reins.
“Jackson Vollmer played a little bit last year and he looks ready to have a breakout season (at wide receiver),” Dworek said. “Grant Jin, Landon Cook and Andrew Field are physically ready to be solid linebackers. Aidan McAlee, Jackson Showalter, Sean Chen and Owen Thompson are ready to be key contributors on the offensive line. Ben Paul, Talon Thomas and Ben Reynolds look solid as receivers and defensive backs.”
Dworek feels offensively the team can pick back up where they left off a season ago, citing the depth at wideout.
“We have some variety there with some different things different kids can bring to the table,” Dworek said.
The squad also figures to have depth defensively. But with 25 of the 43 players being either a sophomore or freshman, Dworek is hopeful there won’t be many growing pains to start the year.
“Our weakness is a lack of experience to help us deal with the ups and downs of games,” Dworek said. “But the way our kids have been practicing, they’re gaining some experience from that. I expect us to be tough, competitive and battle every game. If we can learn quickly, we’ll challenge for a conference title and a D-9 3A title.”
Dworek’s coaching staff includes Jimmy Werner, Seth Field, Zach Hoy, Tony Defilippi, DJ Mertz, Mark Morelli and Ryan Grimm.
St. Marys will start the year on Friday night at Moniteau as Dworek said he and his team are ready to get the season started after putting in all of the hard work in the offseason and preseason practices.
“It has been really enjoyable and rewarding seeing a lot of guys get stronger and faster from our offseason program we’ve been working at since January,” Dworek said. “We’ve had a tremendous turnout and the kids have put in a ton of work.
“We had a fun scrimmage (last week against Warren) as the kids competed hard and did very well. I’d like to see that effort at every practice. That will translate to games — which is what the kids want.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Brayden Asti, Johnny Bandy, Lucas Bauer, Matthew Davis, Tristan Dilley, Carter Dush, Bryce Mattiuz, Mason Sheeley, Gianna Surra, Andrew Wolfanger.
Juniors: Evan Caskey, Grant Jin, Aidan McAlee, Alex Nussbaum, Ben Paul, Ben Reynolds, Jackson Showalter, Jackson Vollmer.
Sophomores: Milo Brem, Sean Chen, Landon Cook, Cameron Coudriet, Daniel Digilarmo, Andrew Field, Mike Miller, Gavin Mosier, Jayden Overly, Owen Thompson, Jeremiah Winston.
Freshmen: Braeden Chicola, John Couch, Vinny Defilippi, Ethan Galmish, Jack Keebler, Austen Micale, Landyn Rippy, Darren Shaw, Tyler Sheeley, Vincent Shufesky, Talon Thomas, Cody Thompson, Kristian Umpleby, Brody Wehler.