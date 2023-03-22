ST. MARYS — Last season saw the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen post a 7-13 record under first year head coach Jesse Beimel as its season came to a close with a loss to Clearfield in the District 9 Class 4A title game, 9-5.
This season sees Beimel return for a second year on an upperclassmen-heavy team of 16 players gear up for the season.
“This year we will be leaning on our seniors and their experience and a young and hungry supporting cast,” Beimel said.
Six seniors make up this year’s team in Charlie Coudriet, Vinnie Lenze, Logan Mosier, Carter Price, Layton Ryan and Eli Rippey. Juniors include Lucas Bauer, Jack Beyer, JJ Blessel, Jordan Campbell, Ben Porkolab, Carter Redmond and Dan Schutz.
Rounding out the roster is the team’s lone sophomore in Ben Paul and two freshmen in Tysen Beimel and Cameron Coudriet.
Beimel said behind the plate will be its “senior general” in Price. On the mound, the Dutchmen will rely on Charlie Coudriet as they’ve done so previously, albeit in a smaller role as last season saw Charlie’s brother Christian lead the way as a then-senior.
“Charlie Coudriet will continue to be our horse on the mound and at third base,” Beimel said.
At second base will be Lenze as he will also be catching for the team when needed.
“He will be helping groom a new shortstop so his experience out there will be invaluable,” Beimel said of Lenze.
Heading to the outfield, it’ll be a trio of experience out there for an all-senior squad as Logan Mosier will be in center field flanked by Eli Rippey in lefy and Layton Ryan in right, as well as what Beimel said “a few younger guys that will be called upon early and often.”
Others that Beimel feels will be a productive part of the team this year will be juniors Bauer, Redmond and Schutz, as well as sophomore Paul and freshman Tysen Beimel.
“They will play big roles this year for us,” Beimel said of the aforementioned five players.
Complimenting Coudriet on the mound will be Blessel and Campbell.
“I expect JJ Blessel, Jordan Campbell and Cameron Coudriet to eat up some innings on the mound,” Beimel said.
Beimel also said Beyer and Porkolab should “factor in on the bases, at the plate and on the field throughout the season.”
“We are deep at every position, especially on the mound,” Beimel said. “We have a few positions that lack significant varsity experience.”
As far as preseason practices, Beimel said they’ve gone well, all things considered with the central Pennsylvania weather.
“A lot of gym time, but we’re getting outside every once and a while when it stops snowing,” Beimel said.
For a team that was five runs away from a Class 4A title last year, Beimel said they’re looking forward to build on that and have an even better year this season.
“I expect us to play hard and have fun,” Beimel said. “This is a great group that has the potential to do big things.”
Beimel will be assisted by Brian Fenton, Josh Beimel, Justin Beimel and John Coudriet.
St. Marys will take to the field today at Punxsutawney at 4:30 p.m., weather pending, as its home opener isn’t slated until April 5 against Brookville.
“We’re just enjoying the process — from the weight room to the gym to the cage to the field when we can get there,” Beimel said. “We’re trying to do what we can in order to be ready for opening day.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Charlie Coudriet, Vinnie Lenze, Logan Mosier, Carter Price, Layton Ryan, Eli Rippey. Juniors: Lucas Bauer, Jack Beyer, JJ Blessel, Jordan Campbell, Ben Porkolab, Carter Redmond, Dan Schutz. Sophomores: Ben Paul. Freshmen: Tysen Beimel, Cameron Coudriet.