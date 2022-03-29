ST. MARYS — A year removed from a District 9 Class 2A team title and a singles title, the St. Marys boys tennis team will look to pick up where last season.
However, they’ll have to do it without graduating senior and last year’s D-9 singles champion in Dylan Aiello. There won’t be a shortage of people to help replace Aiello, though, as head coach Tim Henry’s roster consists of 22 kids.
“We are very fortunate to have 22 student athletes participating in tennis this spring and three team managers,” Henry said. “The guys show up ready to get the most out of each practice. They are a coachable group and are working hard to make progress. About half of our team are first year players so we have had to be creative in making the space on court and giving them the repetitions and time it takes to adapt to this challenging sport.”
Henry said they’re still finishing its team competition to determine its starting lineup. However, there are a handful of returning letterwinners that will likely be making an impact.
Last year’s No. 2 in senior Ryan Holjencin looks to lead the way this season as he was part of the lineup that took last year’s D-9 team title.
“He has been hitting the ball well and really has enjoyed helping the beginners,” Henry said of Holjencin.
Other returning letterwinners include sophomores Luke Anderson and Liam Brem, but all of the seniors and juniors have had experience at some point leading up to this season. Junior Matthew Wehler is also in contention for a starting spot.
“About half of the team are new to the sport,” Henry said. “All of them are improving and challenging more experienced players for starting spots. I can’t single out any one of them but as a group if they stay driven and motivated they will push this team and keep us from being complacent. Competition for starting spots will be the catalyst that will drive us to constantly improve all season.”
Of the 22 on the roster, a dozen of them are sophomores, while the team has three freshmen in Brandon Haley, Blake Hoffman and Casey Young.
“Most of our new members are soccer players so as a group they bring great athleticism to our team and also take care of business in the classroom,” Henry said. “Our new freshmen are also improving rapidly and look to be in contention for starting spots as well.”
Henry said in all his years of coaching, he doesn’t think he’s had group so large with so little experience — which he feels can be both a strength and a weakness.
“As a strength, everyone knows they have a shot at starting and are pushing to get their game to a higher level,” Henry said. “Negatively there is only room for six to 10 starters so once the season starts we must find the time to keep improving, and allow for the important inter-squad challenges to occur. Patience, hard work, and humility have got to be team virtues this year with so many guys.”
In regards to expectations this season, Henry said they are high for themselves both for the team and individually.
“As a group, they seem willing to put in the work that it takes to be in position to achieve our goals,” Henry said. “If the tough inter-squad competition for varsity spots allows them to develop their games and sharpen their mental toughness, then we should be competitive in D-9 this year.
“We all really enjoy Ryan’s nicknames for everyone. The team also is really enjoying how difficult playing this game really is. They are an athletic and smart bunch and will have to work hard to figure out how to play the sport to the best of their abilities. Most of the team are near the top of their class so the uniquely frustrating part of our sport is a challenge that I’m glad they have chosen to take on. The mental part of our sport I believe is one of the magnets that drew in so many of the guys.”
St. Marys is scheduled to get its season going on Thursday when they travel to take on Bradford at 3:30 p.m.
“Many good players graduated from the district last year so many of the teams are in the same position as we are,” Henry said. “If we can keep making steady progress we hope to be a factor in the district tournaments in May. Till then there is a lot of work to do. How much they are willing to sacrifice and work hard on their own and in practice will determine how far this group will go.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryan Holjencin, Antonio Guido, Zack Mosier, Sean Radkowski, Dylan Romanic. Juniors: Matthew Wehler, Colten Vollmer. Sophomores: Luke Anderson, Liam Brem, Riley Brennan, Carter Dush, Dawson Krug, Alex Luckenbill, Tyler Luckenbill, James Pistner, Dean Rakieski, Stephen Schmittinger, Garrett Weinzierl, Bryce Zuback. Freshmen: Brandon Henry, Blake Hoffman, Casey Young.