ST. MARYS — It’ll be a smaller roster from a season ago, but the St. Marys boys tennis team is geared up and ready to get the 2023 season started.
After having 22 kids last season, head coach Tim Henry will have just eight on this year’s squad, albeit all return from a season ago, including the team’s No. 3 and No. 4 singles players.
“We have a good hardworking group that is committed to getting better so early practices have been productive,” Henry said.
Last season saw the Dutchmen upset in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals by Punxsutawney, 3-2, as they were led by senior Ryan Holjencin
Returning letterwinners from last year are juniors Dawson Krug and Luke Anderson and freshman Blake Hoffman.
Krug was typically the team’s No. 3 singles player last season — at No. 2 for certain matches — while Anderson was usually at No. 4. The duo also were a part of the D-9 Class 2A doubles tournament as they made the quarterfinals before falling to the Punxsy duo of Jauger McDivitt and Josh Shoemaker.
Also looking to be one of the players the Dutchmen will rely on is Hoffman, who did get varsity time last season as a freshman and was also in the district doubles tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals.
“The three returning letterwinners Dawson Krug, Luke Anderson and Blake Hoffman will play good tennis this year,” Henry said. “Dawson is a three season athlete, Luke is passionate about tennis and Blake is a hard working player. All have plenty of varsity experience so they will help lead the younger players.
“Our top three will be very capable players this year. Our serves are really becoming consistent as is our situational awareness.”
Those three will look to make up three of the four singles spots but that will mean a mix of senior Matthew Wehler and juniors Riley Brennan, Alex Luckenbill, Tyler Luckenbill, Dean Rakieski will have to perform to earn a spot as the No. 4 singles player and/or part of the doubles lineups.
“Three players without much match experience will have to step up,” Henry said. “We are still working on playing out our challenge matches so it not determined who the new early season starters will be.”
Henry said there will be some growing pains of sorts, especially for the starters that don’t have much, if any, varsity time. But for a team that picked up a district team title two years ago, Henry hopes they’ll have strong play from its limited roster as they’ll look to improve as the season progresses.
“We hope to have strong play from the top three and for every player, solid measurable gains in all aspects of the game,” Henry said. “By the season’s end we hope to be a factor in the D-9 team, singles and doubles races. We love being in the mix of things in D-9 tennis and enjoy feeling like we are getting the most out of our matches and our time on the practice court.”
The Dutchmen will start its season on Thursday as they’ll travel to Bradford for a 3:30 p.m. start. The team’s home opener will be on April 3 as they host Clearfield.
ROSTER
Seniors: Matthew Wehler. Juniors: Luke Anderson, Riley Brennan, Dawson Krug, Alex Luckenbill, Tyler Luckenbill, Dean Rakieski. Sophomores: Blake Hoffman.