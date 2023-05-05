EMPORIUM — The St. Marys and Cameron County baseball teams squared off on Thursday, albeit in Emporium instead of Berwind Park in St. Marys, for its semifinal matchup in the annual Elk County Tournament. The Dutchmen duo of Ben Paul and Dan Schutz would throw a combined no-hitter as St. Marys picked up a 9-1 win.
Paul threw the first six innings without allowing a hit, although the Red Raiders scored a run — albeit unearned — as Paul walked three but also struck out nine. Schutz then came in to cap things off in the seventh and allowed no hits and no walks while striking out one.
The St. Marys offense racked up 10 hits and also took advantage of five Cameron County errors in the semifinal tourney matchup as the game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday and then Thursday at Berwind Park before being moved to Emporium Thursday morning.
With the Dutchmen up 1-0, six runs in the top of the third inning helped put the Red Raiders away. Vinnie Lenze hit into a groundout that plated Charlie Coudriet for a 2-0 lead.
A Carter Price RBI double made it 3-0 Dutchmen and an error on a ball hit by Eli Rippey scored Price for the 4-0 lead. Two batters later, Paul helped out his own cause with an RBI single and a Tysen Beimel RBI double scored courtesy runner JJ Blessel with St. Marys leading 6-0. Lucas Bauer’s RBI single gave the Dutchmen a 7-0 lead.
Bauer, Price and Paul had two hits and an RBI each while Logan Mosier had two RBIs.
St. Marys (7-6) will now play the winner of today’s Elk County Catholic-Johnsonburg game for the Elk County Tournament title with the ECC-Johnsonburg semifinal matchup to start at 4 p.m., followed by the championship game with an estimated start time of 6 p.m.
ST. MARYS 9,
CAMERON COUNTY 1
Score by Innings
SM 106 000 2 — 9
CC 000 001 0 — 1
St. Marys—9
Lucas Bauer ss 4221, Charlie Coudriet 3b 3100, Logan Mosier cf 4112, Vinnie Lenze c 4001, Carter Price 1b 4121, Eli Rippey lf 3100, Ben Porkolab ph 1010, Carter Redmond 2b 2000, Ben Paul p 4121, JJ Blessel ph 1100, Dan Schutz p 0000, Tysen Beimel rf 4121. Totals: 34-9-10-8.
Cameron County—1
Ryan Shaffer ss 3100, Eastyn Solveson p-1b 2000, Maddox Baughman c 2000, Jesop Farabaugh 3b 3000, Jake Narby 2b 2000, Treyton Tucker 1b-p 3000, Josh Beer cf 2000, Anthony Mastriania rf 1000, Aiden Jones rf 1000, Lathan Reed lf 3000, Ian Bolin p 0000. Totals: 22-1-0-0.
Errors: SM 0, CC 5. 2B: Bauer, Price, Beimel.
Pitching
St. Marys: Ben Paul-6 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO; Dan Schutz-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Cameron County: Eastyn Solveson-4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Treyton Tucker-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ian Bolin-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Paul. Losing pitcher: Solveson.