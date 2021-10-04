Week 5 of the high school football season saw some big wins by teams in the Tri-County Area — none bigger than those by St. Marys and Redbank Valley.
St. Marys made the long trip south to Karns City and handed the Gremlins their first loss of the season with a thrilling 35-28 victory that saw the teams trade six combined touchdowns in the second half.
The Flying Dutchmen, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, held leads of 14-7, 21-13 and 28-21 in the second half to only see Karns City counter with scores.
The Gremlins tied the game one final time at 28-28 with 3:50 to play, but St. marys wasn’t going to be denied a victory on this night. The Dutchmen put together one final drive, with senior quarterback Christian Coudriet finding Carter Chadsey for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds remaining to put St. Marys up for good at 35-28.
However, Karns City didn’t go quietly and quickly go into St. Marys territory in the final 30 seconds before Dutchman Collin Reitz picked off a pass to seal the victory.
Coudriet enjoyed a huge offensive night, completing 25 of 39 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. Three different receivers went over the century mark in younger brother Charlie Coudriet (7-115, Logan Mosier (5-108, 2 TDs) and Chadsey (8-106, 2 TDs).
St. Marys’ win also made the District 9 Large School Division title up for grabs as every school now has a least one loss heading into the final four weeks of the season.
Redbank Valley didn’t experience anywhere near that excitement up in Smethport, as the Bulldogs used a strong defensive effort and its ground game to beat the Hubbers, 27-6, in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game won by the Bulldogs.
Ray Shreckengost powered the Bulldogs with 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while Ashton Kahle had a 74-yard punt return.
Those two wins were part of what proved to be a very good week for the area teams, who combined to go 7-2. Curwensville did not play as its game with Bellwood-Antis was postponed on the Golden Tide’s part on Friday.
One of those losses was Punxsutawney, which was beat by Ridgway, 40-21, in the lone matchup of area squads. The Chucks gave Ridgway all it could handle and were in the game after three quarters — trailing 21-13 — before the Elkers exploded for 19 fourth-quarter points.
Domenic Allegretto fueled the Elkers win as he ran for 144 yards and three scores and also ran a punt back 55 yards for a touchdown.
DuBois put together its second straight impressive defensive performance in a 55-0 rout of Bradford. team yardage totals were not available from the game, but the Beavers intercepted a pair of Bradford quarterbacks seven times — by seven different players.
Braxton Adams and Justin Bankovich returning their picks for touchdowns during a 28-point second quarter that turned the game completely in the Beavers favor following a scoreless opening 12 minutes. DuBois also had two sacks, two by Brycen Dinkfelt and one from Christian Kirk.
The Beaver offense churned out 338 yards on the ground with 11 different players getting carries and six scoring touchdowns. Garrett Nissel (6-83, 1 TD) and Austin Mitchell (5-77, 1 TD) led that attack.
Other aera squads to notch wins were Brockkway (26-8 at Otto-Elred), Brookville (39-6 at home vs Moniteau) and Clearfield (49-0 at Philipsburg-Osceola).
Brockway’s Brayden Fox threw for 335 yards and three scores, with Blake Pisarcik (5-147, 1 TD) and Alex Carlson (10-103, TD) both going over the century mark in receiving yards.
Brookville didn’t have anyone put up huge numbers in its victory, with Brayden Kunselman having four catches for 82 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, Clearfield got another big night from the area’s leading rusher Mark McGonigal, who had 150 yards on just nine carries. He found the end zone twice in the Bison’s mercy-rule victory.
Here is a closer look at all the game stats that were available from Friday night’s games:
BROCKWAY 26,
OTTO-ELDRED 8
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 6 13 — 26
Otto-Eldred 0 0 0 8 — 8
Second Quarter
B—Blake Pisarcik 71 pass from Brayden Fox, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 9:07.
Third Quarter
B—Alex Carlson 15 pass from Brayden Fox, (kick blocked), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
B—Jalen Kosko 39 pass from Brayden Fox, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 9:02.
B—Reese Yahner 0 fumble, (kick blocked), 5:37.
O—Manning Splain 47 pass from Gavin Jimerson, (Wade Daniels pass from Gavin Jimerson), 2:34.
B OE
First downs 19 12
Rushes-Yards 16-106 37-144
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-3 11-25-2
Passing Yards 349 119
Total Plays-Yards 50-455 52-263
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts 1-34 2-27
Penalties-Yards 4-31 9-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Carter Hickman 14-84, Aiden Snowberger 1-13, Brayden Fox 1-9.
Otto-Eldred—Ryan Love 17-64, Chance Palmer 10-54, Gavin Jimerson 4-11, Hunter App 1-8, Andrew Schenfield 2-3, Max Splain 2-2, Wade Daniels 1-2.
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 21-of-32, 335 yds., 3 TD, 3 INT; Marek Hoyt 2-of-2, 14 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Otto-Eldred—Gavin Jimerson 7-of-16, 87 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Andrew Schenfield 4-of-9, 32 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik 5-147, Alex Carlson 10-103, Jalen Kosko 6-84, Carter Hickman 1-10, Matt Pyne 1-5.
Otto-Eldred—Manning Splain 3-64, Ryan Love 3-23, Max Splain 2-16, Wade Daniels 2-8, Brendan McGee 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Alex Carlson, Carter Hickman.
Otto-Eldred—Gavin Jimerson, Manning Splain, Ray’shene Thomas.
BROOKVILLE 39,
MONITEAU 6
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 0 0 0 6 — 6
Brookville 14 6 6 13 — 39
First Quarter
B –Noah Peterson 41 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 7:29.
B –Cooper Shall 23 pass from Charlie Krug (Oakes kick), 1:02.
Second Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 36 pass from Charlie Krug (kick failed), 1:30.
Third Quarter
B –Charlie Krug 1 run (kick failed), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 23 pass from Charlie Krug (kick blocked), 4:56.
M –Matt Martino 7 run (kick failed), 1:46.
B –Joe Shields 57 run (Oakes kick), 53.5.
M B
First downs 10 15
Rushes-yards 27-144 33-166
Comp-Att-Int. 13-25-0 11-21-1
Passing Yards 120 189
Total Plays-Yards 52-264 54-355
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Punts 6-18.7 5-32
Penalties-Yards 4-31 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Joe Shields 4-71, Tate Lindermuth 14-63, Braiden Davis 10-53, Charlie Krug 5-(-21).
Moniteau — David Dessicino 8-103, Matt Martino 9-15, Hunter Stalker 9-13, Mathew Baptiste 1-13.
Passing
Brookville — Charlie Krug 11-for-21, 189 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.
Moniteau — David Dessicino 13-for-25, 120 yards.
Receiving
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 4-82, Cooper Shall 4-52, Noah Peterson 1-41, Truman Sharp 1-9, Tate Lindermuth 1-5.
Moniteau — Cooper Boozel 4-53, Matt Martino 5-43, Hunter Stalker 4-24.
Interceptions
Moniteau — Cooper Boozel.
ST. MARYS 35,
KARNS CITY 28
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 7 7 14 — 35
Karns City 0 7 14 7 — 28
First Quarter
SM — Logan Mosier 4 pass from Christian Coudriet (Coudriet kick), 8:26
Second Quarter
SM — Collin Reitz 30 pass from Coudriet (Coudriet kick), 4:16
KC — Eric Booher 8 run (Zach Kelly kick), :16
Third Quarter
KC — Luke Garing 2 run (kick failed), 8:13
SM — Carter Chadsey 8 pass from Coudriet (Coudriet kick), 5:36
KC — Micah Rupp 19 pass from Booher (Garing run), 2:25
Fourth Quarter
SM — Mosier 70 pass from Coudriet (pass failed), 8:32
KC — Garing 1 run (Kelly kick), 3:50
SM — Chadsey 4 pass from Coudriet (Coudriet kick), :36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St.Marys—Christian Coudriet 2-9, Logan Mosier 3-2, Justin Dornisch 6-27, Matt Davis 8-22, TEAM 1-(-1).
Karns City —Jayce Anderson 10-60, Luke Garing 18-68, Eric Booher 10-37, Cooper Coyle 3-24, Nate Garing 3-28.
PASSING
St. Marys—Christian Coudriet 25 of 39, 407 yards, 5 TDs, 0 Int.
Karns City—Eric Booher 11 of 20, 164 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 7-115, Tony Lewis 3-44, Carter Chadsey 8-106, Collin Reitz 2-34, Logan Mosier 5-108.
Karns City—Micah Rupp 6-112, Nathan Lessner 1-14, Luke Garing 1-4, Nate Garing 2-20, Jayce Anderson 1-14.
RIDGWAY 40,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 21
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 7 6 8 — 21
Ridgway 7 7 7 19 — 40
First Quarter
R—Wil Howard 15 pass from Johnathan Hinton (Jack Benninger kick), 7:16.
Second Quarter
R—Domenic Allegretto 55 punt return; (Jack Benninge kick), 7:00
P—Justin Miller 12 pass from Noah Weaver (Peyton Hetrick kick), 2:07.
Third Quarter
R—Domenic Allegretto 49 run (Jack Benninger kick), 11:03.
P—Noah Weaver 1-yard run (kick blocked), 6:57.
Fourth Quarter
R—Allegretto 15 run; (kick failed), 7:42.
R—Camron Marciniak 40 pass from Johnathan Hinton (kick missed), 2:14.
Pu—Peyton Hetrick 23 pass from Seth Moore (Peyton Hetrick pass from Seth Moore), 1:13.
R—Domenic Allegretto 52 run (Jack Benninger kick), 1:00
P R
First downs 18 15
Rushes-yards 55-222 25-229
Comp-Att-Int 9-21-0 11-17-1
Passing Yards 121 190
Total Plays-Yards 76-343 42-419
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Punts 3-34 1-55
Penalties-Yards 6-53 3-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 32-145, Angel Gonzalez 9-41, Noah Weaver 11-26, Justin Miller 2-9, Gabe Kengersky 1-1.
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 10-144, Eric Salberg 7-60, Camron Marciniak 7-22, Eric Hoffman 1-3.
PASSING
Punxsy—Seth Moore 4 of 8, 82 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Noah Weaver 5 of 13, 39 yards.
Ridgway—Johnathan Hinton 11 of 17, 190 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Gabe Kengersky 3-56, Peyton Hetrick 2-37, Zeke Bennett 2-21, Justin Miller 1-7, Angel Gonzalez 1-0.
Ridgway—Will Howard 3-76, Camron Marciniak 2-57, Domenic Allegretto 4-47, Tyler Merritt 1-12; Eric Salberg 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Seth Moore.
Ridgway—None.
CLEARFIELD
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 21 14 0 — 49
Philipsburg-Osceola 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
CL—Mark McGonigal 15 run, (kick blocked), 7:16.
CL—McGonigal 7 run, (Jose Alban pass from Oliver Billotte), 1:59.
Second Quarter
CL—Alban 4 run, (Luke Sidoirck kick), 11:20.
CL—Nate Natoli 18 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 5:05.
CL—Alban 22 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 1:05.
Third Quarter
CL—Brady Collins 29 run, (Sidorick kick), 7:11.
CL—Collins 20 run, (Sidorick kick), 4:07.
CL PO
First downs 19 4
Rushes-yards 35-339 24-19
Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 3-10-2
Passing Yards 92 29
Total Plays-Yards 50-431 34-48
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 1-35.0 6-41.0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 9-150, Brady Collins 5-56, Jose Alban 8-51, Carter Chamberlain 6-49, Oliver Billotte 1-27, Caleb Wilt 6-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Matt Martin 5-13, Ben Gustkey 3-7, Luke Hughes 12-2, Andrew Faust 4-(-3).
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 7-of-14, 87 yds., 2 TD; Will Domico 1-of-1, 5 yds.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Ben Gustkey 3-of-10 29 yds. 2 Int.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Karson Kline 5-46, Jose Alban 1-22, Nate Natoli 1-18, Carter Chamberlain 1-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Matt Martin 2-2, Nick Johnson 1-27.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Will Domico, Nate Natoli.