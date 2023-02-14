EMPORIUM — The St. Marys boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 74-51 road win over Cameron County on Monday evening to finish at 11-11.
After trailing 14-11 in the first quarter, the Dutchmen outscored the Red Raiders 63-37 the rest of the way for the victory.
A slew of St. Marys players were in double-figures, led by Tanner Fox’s 19 points. Ben Paul came off of the bench to add 13 points as the duo of Charlie Coudriet and Quin Gavazzi had 12 points each. Anthony Nedzinski also had 11 points.
St. Marys will now face off against Elk County Catholic on Thursday in an Allegheny Mountain League semifinal matchup at a time to be determined.
ST. MARYS 74,
CAMERON COUNTY 51
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 11 21 23 19 — 74
Cameron 14 8 10 19 — 51
St. Marys—74
Tanner Fox 8 3-4 19, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 4 1-1 12, Charlie Coudriet 5 2-2 12, Ben Paul 5 3-6 13, Anthony Nedzinski 5 0-0 11, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Alex Mertz 1 0-0 3, Angelo Catalone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 9-13 74.
Cameron County—51
Camden Allison 3 9-10 15, Ryan Shaffer 7 0-0 20, Maddox Baughman 2 0-0 4, Josh Smith 2 2-2 7, Landon Furren 0 0-0 0, Breyin Lewis 0 0-0 0, Eli Novak 0 0-0 0, Malakai Zucal 0 0-0 0, Ryder Brown 0 0-0 0, Josh Beer 1 0-0 3, Julius Knoke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-12 51.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Gavazzi 3, Nedzinski, Mertz), Cameron 8 (Shaffer 6, Smith, Beer).
In other boys basketball action,
JOHNSONBURG 55,
BROCKWAY 39
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams boys basketball team came out of the gates firing on Monday night as they picked up a 55-39 win over the visiting Brockway Rovers.
The Rams put up 25 points in the first quarter compared to eight by the Rovers, with Isaiah Jackson scoring nine of those and Luke Zimmerman adding six.
Johnsonburg led 40-16 at the half before the Rovers chipped away at the deficit in the second en route to the Rams’ victory.
Jackson led all scorers with 17 points while teammates Jake Lobaugh had 12 points and Aaron Myers added eight.
Alex Carlson led Brockway with 12 points as Brady DeMonte scored 10 and Bradey Hughes had nine.
Johnsonburg finished its regular season at 11-11 and awaits the playoffs while Brockway (3-18) finishes off its season tonight at DuBois Central Catholic.
JOHNSONBURG 55,
BROCKWAY 39
Score by Quarters
B’way 8 8 15 8 — 39
J’burg 25 15 10 5 — 55
Brockway—39
Alex Carlson 4 3-4 12, Brady DeMonte 3 1-2 10, Bradey Hughes 4 0-0 9, Reese Yahner 1 2-2 4, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-2 2, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-10 39.
Johnsonburg—55
Aaron Myers 4 0-0 8, Jake Lobaugh 5 0-2 12, Luke Zimmerman 4 0-0 8, Isaiah Jackson 7 2-3 17, Eric Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Kole Asti 2 0-2 4, Noah Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Nick Myers 1 0-0 2, Sam Lewis 0 0-0 0, Garret Lehman 0 0-0 0, Brent Defranco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 2-7 55.
Three-pointers: B’way 5 (DeMonte 3, Carlson, Hughes), J’burg 3 (Lobaugh 2, Jackson).
BELLEFONTE 48,
DuBOIS 38
BELLEFONTE — After leading 24-12 at the half, the DuBois Beavers boys basketball team was outscored by the Bellefonte Red Raiders 36-14 in the second half in Bellefonte’s 48-38 victory.
The Beavers scored just three points in the third quarter — a Maddox Bennett three-pointer — while Bellefonte put up 18 points and took the lead.
DuBois’ Tyson Kennis and Cam Thompson each had 14 points.
DuBois (10-11) wraps up its regular season on Wednesday as they travel to Clearfield.
BELLEFONTE 48, DuBOIS 38
Score by Quarters
DuBois 10 14 3 11 — 38
Bellefonte 6 6 18 18 — 48
DuBois—38
Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 5 0-0 14, Maddox Bennett 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 5 4-4 14, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 4-4 38.
Bellefonte—48
Luke Fisher 0 2-3 2, Derek Cox 4 1-2 9, Alex Ebeling 2 1-1 5, Jacob McConnell 3 1-2 8, Cole Crissman 7 6-7 22, Ryder Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Ethan Tomasacci 0 0-0 0, David Corman 0 0-0 0, Jacob Corman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 11-15 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Thompson 4, Gudalis, Bennett), Bellefonte 3 (Crissman 2, McConnell).