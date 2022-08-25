ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen football team are just one year removed from an 8-3 record. However, they’ll have to replace quarterback Christian Coudriet — who threw for 2,942 yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his senior campaign last season. Head coach Chris Dworek might not have to look far for his replacement, as one Coudriet leaving means another Coudriet could be stepping in to lead the way.
Dworek said practices leading up to the season have gone very well, weather permitting, for his team of 42 players, as they lost two full days due to weather last week.
“Good, competitive practices have been happening when we’ve been able to stay outside,” Dworek said.
The team’s success, Dworek said, will rely heavily on the offensive and defensive lines.
“We had a really good scrimmage this past Saturday and it was evident how important those groups were,” Dworek said. “Among those guys are Eli Rippey, Carter Price, Clay Grazioli, Caiden Baker, Waylon Wehler, Alex Lukaschunis, Mason Sheeley and Toby Steis.”
And at quarterback, Christian Coudriet looks to be replaced by his younger brother in senior Charlie Coudriet. Last season, Charlie was the one catching passes from Christian as he was third on the team with 681 yards on 50 receptions and four touchdowns. But the QB position isn’t foreign to Charlie.
“Charlie Coudriet has really stepped it up at QB,” Dworek said. “He was at that position his freshman and sophomore seasons and moved to slot last year because he’s a really good athlete.”
He’ll look to continue the QB success that his brother took over in throwing to seniors Logan Mosier — who had 995 yards, 58 receptions and nine receiving TDs last season — and Carter Chadsey, who had 800 yards on 54 catches and also nine scores.
They’ll also be relying on the run game to help balance things out as the team returns the top two rushers from a season ago in junior Matt Davis and senior Justin Dornisch.
“We have some solid running backs with Justin and Matthew leading the way mixed in with solid, veteran receivers (of Mosier and Chadsey) plus Collin Reitz, Mason Sheeley and Tristan Dilley,” Dworek said. “So, the offensive philosophy will still be the same — try to be balanced and take what the other teams will give us.”
On the other side of the ball, the Dutchmen lose last year’s leading tackler in Conner Straub due to graduation but bring back the rest of the top eight tacklers on the team as Dworek expects big things out of them because of the experience.
“The defense had a really solid scrimmage this past weekend and has looked sharp all summer,” Dworek said. “The returners from last year’s defense — Waylon Wehler, Alex Lukaschunis, Carter Price, Eli Rippey, Tristan Dilley, Matthew Davis, Logan Mosier, Carter Chadsey and Collin Reitz — will provide some excellent experience and leadership. Those guys mixed in with Jackson Vollmer, Charlie Coudriet, Justin Dornisch, Mason Sheeley and Caiden Baker will give us some flexibility on that side of the ball.”
Dworek said he feels they’ll also rely heavily upon the senior class of 17 to help lead the way.
“Strengths of our team will be some excellent senior leadership — the old guys are taking the time to lead by example and show the young guys what’s going on and correcting things when they need to,” Dworek said.
On the flip side, Dworek said a lack of depth at some positions will mean they’ll have to rely on some of the underclassmen to step up to fill those spots.
“We need some younger guys to work hard, pay attention and be ready to step when needed,” Dworek said. “There have been some young guys that have had great summers and that has translated into a good fall camp so far. Brayden Asti at defensive back, Johnny Bandy at OL and DL, Sean Chen at OL, Landon Cook at LB and RB, Cameron Coudriet at QB, Andrew Field at LB, Grant Jin at RB, Aidan McAlee at OL, Mike Miller at DB, Ben Paul at DB, Bryce Shannon at OL, Jackson Showalter at OL, Owen Thompson at DL, Romelo VanCedarfield at WR.”
With a mix of veterans and newcomers, Dworek says expectations are high and they’re hoping to pick back up where the Dutchmen left off last season.
“Our expectations are high based from the team goals that the players developed last week,” Dworek said. “My favorite goal that they created is ‘have a short memory’ — we talk about that a lot after mistakes or bumps in the road happen.”
Dworek’s staff includes Beau Iorfido, Seth Field, Zach Hoy, Jimmy Werner, Tony Defilippi and DJ Mertz. Dworek said he’s continually enjoyed the process of preparing for the upcoming season with players and staff.
“I enjoy the entire process — the summer activities that we do, heat camp and two-a-days,” Dworek said. “But, my favorite is game week — the routine and the feelings of the week are different every day.”
St. Marys takes to the gridiron to kickoff the season on Friday at Dutch Country Stadium as they’ll host Moniteau at 7 p.m.
“I’m excited to see how we improve every week,” Dworek said. “With more and more practice, mixed in with meetings and film study and game experience, this group, with their excellent attitudes, can reach some pretty high goals.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Caiden Baker, Matthew Blythe, Joshua Bogacki, Carter Chadsey, Charles Coudriet, Greg Dippold, Justin Dornisch, Clay Grazioli, Alex Lukaschunis, Logan Mosier, Carter Price, Collin Reitz, Eli Rippey, Bryce Shannon, Connor Smith, Toby Steis, Waylon Wehler. Juniors: Brayden Asti, Jonathan Bandy, Matthew Davis, Tristan Dilley, Curtis Johnson, Bryce Mattiuz, Mason Sheeley, Gianna Surra, Romelo VanCedarfield. Sophomores: Evan Caskey, Grant Jin, Aiden McAlee, Ben Paul, Jackson Showalter, Jackson Vollmer. Freshmen: Milo Brem, Sean Chen, Cameron Coudriet, Landon Cook, Andrew Field, Michael Miller, Gavin Mosier, Blake Nashadka, Cooper Regulski, Owen Thompson.