ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen soccer team heads into the 2023 campaign looking to improve from a season ago that saw them fall in the District 5/9 Class 2A subregional.
Being the only District 9 Class 2A boys soccer team last year, the Dutchmen fell to a one-loss team in Bedford, 4-0, in the subregional, thus ending the season with a 6-11-2 mark. This season sees the Dutchmen and its 23 players ready to not only improve its record, but to also get farther into the postseason.
Head coach Mike Shaffer said preseason practices have gone quite well for his squad.
“They are really hard-working players,” Shaffer said. “We haven’t stopped playing since last season, as they wanted to play a lot indoor in the winter, and throughout the spring we had several times a week to get together and work.”
The team has six seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen on the roster as they only lost four players last year to graduation in Tanner Fox, Aiden and Eli McKay and Grayson Spangler. However, three of those were heavily involved in the team’s success.
Among the six seniors this year are Luke Anderson, Liam Brem, Carter Dush, Dawson Krug, James Pistner, Dean Rakieski. Of those six, four of them —Brem, Anderson, Pistner and Dush — figure to be daily starters.
“Liam Brem is a returning captain,” Shaffer said. “He is strong, patient and wise and will be playing in the midfield. Luke Anderson is energetic and anticipates playing in the forward area. James Pistner is tall and a strong player — he will be in the midfield. Carter Dush will be in goal and is a strong fundamental and formed player.”
The junior class includes Angelo Catalone, Will Keneske, Jason McAnany, Shownee Troha, Casey Young.
Shaffer is expecting big things from them as well, especially McAnany and Catalone.
“Jason McAnany will be in the forward spot and is creative and hard to stop,” Shaffer said. “Angelo Catalone will be guiding our defense and is fast, fun and explosive.”
Rounding out the roster includes the eight sophomores of Caylem Buerk, Braeden Cheatle, Lucasz Curtis, Ricky Gray, Mason Heindl, Caleb Keiper, Mason Nicklas and Jeff Schaut, along with the four freshmen of Bryce Gausman, Holden Lipsey, Eknoor Singh and Beau Wildfire.
Shaffer feels they’ll rely on the upperclassmen and the team’s overall experience to do well.
“I expect a fun year with much success for our given schedule,” Shaffer said. “We will have the strength of a lot of experience. The junior and senior class have played a lot for me and will be the major force of the team.”
One weakness, however, that Shaffer feels could hamper the team’s success is the limited depth of the bench, stressing that injuries will be hard to overcome should they arise. That being said, Shaffer and the squad are ready to kick things off as they did against Brookville Monday with a 4-3 win.
“We are really looking forward to just being around each other,” Shaffer said. “We have such a great atmosphere for a team. Each game starts with a sense of pending success and even the bad days we find ways to connect and grow from them.”
Shaffer is assisted by longtime assistant Jim “Coach P” Pistner, Jamie Pistner, Brandon Kowalski and Russ Micale.
For its first week, St. Marys has started out 2-0 as they also picked up a win last evening against Punxsutawney. They’ll be back out on the pitch again Wednesday as they’ll host DuBois.
“This is a great team of great kids,” Shaffer said. “I am blessed to be a part of this group.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Luke Anderson, Liam Brem, Carter Dush, Dawson Krug, James Pistner, Dean Rakieski. Juniors: Angelo Catalone, Will Keneske, Jason McAnany, Shownee Troha, Casey Young. Sophomores: Caylem Buerk, Braeden Cheatle, Lucasz Curtis, Ricky Gray, Mason Heindl, Caleb Keiper, Mason Nicklas, Jeff Schaut. Freshmen: Bryce Gausman, Holden Lipsey, Eknoor Singh, Beau Wildfire.