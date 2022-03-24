ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team returns for its 2022 campaign with a squad of 16 varsity players and 15 on the junior varsity roster.
A new face will lead the team as head coach this year, albeit it’s a familiar name to the area as Jesse Beimel will take over duties from AJ Meeker. However, Meeker is still an assistant on the staff along with Brian Fenton.
“With their years of experience coaching baseball, as well as other sports, they are instrumental to the development of this group of young men,” Beimel said.
Last season, the Dutchmen finished at 8-11 and went to the District 9 Class 4A title game before falling to Clearfield, 2-1, in a pitchers duel.
On that day, Christian Coudriet was on the mound for St. Marys as he returns once again this season for his senior campaign as the lead pitcher from last season. In 2021, Coudriet threw for 43 and 2/3 innings while striking out 50 as he went 4-3 with a 4.01 ERA. Others that saw action on the mound included fellow senior Alex Vollmer and junior Logan Mosier.
Of the 15 players, the Dutchmen will have plenty of experience with eight of those seniors in Coudriet, Vollmer, Connor Bullers,Tony Lewis, Cameron McMackin, Kaden Snelick, Tanner Schrefler and Conner Straub.
“We will rely heavily on our seniors to be the driving force,” Beimel said. “They’ve done a great job showing our younger group what it takes to excel at this level by their efforts in the weight room, the cage and the gym preseason.”
Six of the 15 are juniors with Mosier, Charlie Coudriet, Vinnie Lenze, Brady Nussbaum, Carter Price, Layton Ryan and Eli Rippey. Carter Redmond rounds out the 15 as the only sophomore on the varsity squad.
“The opportunity is there for our juniors to step into bigger roles this year, especially on the mound,” Beimel said. “They’re a hard working group that will be ready when called upon.”
At the plate, Snelick led the team with a .529 batting average, albeit that was in just eight games where he went 9-of-17 with seven RBI. With those playing a majority of the games, Straub had a .400 average and was 20-of-50 from the plate with 12 runs, nine RBIs and six extra-base hits. Mosier also batted .378 and had 17 hits and 10 runs.
“I believe we are a strong group a few kids deep at each position, especially on the mound,” Beimel said. “But our biggest strength is our attitude. These young men show up everyday ready to work while keeping it light hearted and fun.”
Much like others, Beimel said they’ve appreciated the warm and cooperative weather since practices starter earlier in the month.
“Practices have been going very well,” Beimel said. “We’ve been fortunate to have weather thus far that has allowed us to get outside early and often.”
As far as expectations heading into the season, Beimel didn’t name any particulars, but rather he expects the Dutchmen to take care of the details and the little things. If that falls into place, the wins will come.
“I expect us to work hard everyday, play to the best of our ability, have fun and let the chips fall where they may,” Beimel said. “We’re enjoying the process one day at a time — getting better everyday and seeing where that can take us.”
St. Marys opens up the season on Wednesday as they host Punxsutawney at 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Connor Bullers, Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Cameron McMackin, Kaden Snelick, Tanner Schrefler, Conner Straub, Alex Vollmer. Juniors: Charlie Coudriet, Vinnie Lenze, Logan Mosier, Brady Nussbaum, Carter Price, Layton Ryan, Eli Rippey. Sophomores: Carter Redmond.