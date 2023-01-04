DUBOIS — The St. Marys boys basketball team put together a strong all-around effort to come away with a lopsided 62-37 victory against DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night at Varischetti Sports Complex to complete a season sweep of the Cardinals.
The game was a stark contrast from the team’s first meeting Dec. 12 in St. Marys — a game were both offenses ruled in a 78-71 overtime win by the Dutchmen. While St. Marys enjoyed another strong offensive game Tuesday, the game and outcome was all about the Flying Dutchmen’s defense.
St. Marys forced DCC in 20 turnovers and held them to 44 fewer points — an extreme turnaround led by the Dutchmen shutting down Andrew Green. The Cardinal had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, in the first meeting but St. Marys Green scoreless on Tuesday.
The Dutch also limited DCC to just two 3-pointers after the Cardinals hit 10 in the first matchup, while St. Marys hit nine treys compared to seven in the first game.
St. Marys also saw some its players’ scoring drop from that first encounter, but St. Marys coach Bill Shuey did limit his starters minutes in the second half — particularly the fourth quarter — after the Dutchmen invoked the mercy rule with 3:57 to play.
That was certainly an unexpected development in a game where the Cardinals trailed just 20-17 after Marek Hoyt opened the scoring in the second quarter. However, it was all St. Marys from there as the Dutchmen outscored the Cardinals 42-20 over the final 22-plus minutes.
Quin Gavazzi led St. Marys with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Zach Thorwart also reached double figures with 12. Tanner Fox added eight and Anthony Nedzinski seven of the bench as 10 different St. Marys players found the scorebook. Gavazzi had 31 in the first game and Fox 21.
“We shot the ball well and played great defensive tonight,” said St. Marys coach Bill Shuey. “It’s easy to coach a game like that. They hustled tonight, and they did put the ball in the basket.
“That is a good team (DCC), and this is a signature win for us. They (DCC) only have three losses and two of them are to us. I feel pretty good about the performance of the kids.”
St. Marys (5-3) raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game as five different players scored. Luke Swisher finally broke the ice for DCC (7-3), converting an old-fashion 3-point play at the 4:48 mark. That sparked a 12-7 spurt by the Cardinals that pulled them back within four at 16-12.
The Dutch countered with back-to-back hoops from Fox and Gavazzi to push it back out to an 8-point lead before ultimately leading 20-14 after one.
Gavazzi led the Dutch with eight first-quarter points, while Fox had six and Charlie Coudriet four. Swisher netted nine of his game-high 19 points in the opening quarter as well.
Hoyt then opened the scoring in the second quarter with a trey almost two minutes in to make it a 3-point game at 20-17. Hoyt and Nedzinski each netted the first five points of the quarter as the teams found themselves right back where things started, with the Dutch holding a 6-point lead at 25-19.
Central cut it back to four one final time, but St. Marys rattled off an 11-2 run to end half to take a 13-point lead (36-23) to the break.
Nedzinski fueled St. Marys in the second as he tallied all seven of his points in the quarter.
The Cardinals never recovered from that spurt, as St. Marys carried its momentum into the third, were it outscored DCC 18-6 to push its lead to 25 at 54-29.
Gavazzi led that surge, draining three treys in the third for nine points, while Thorwart added four points and Dan Schutz three.
Thorwart then knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth to put St. Marys on the cusp of invoking the mercy rule at 57-29. However, neither team scored over the ensuing three-plus minutes — a stretch in which the Dutch pulled their starters.
St. Marys finally put the running clock into play when reserve Lucas Bauer hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 to play.
The Cardinals countered with an 8-0 run — four by Swisher and two each from Hoyt and Ben Yale — before Dutchman Alex Mertz closed out the scoring with a hoop at the final buzzer.
“I think in any season there are going to be peaks and valleys, and we’re definitely in the valley right now,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “We’re going to climb out of it. We just have to stick after it mentally. We’ve had two rough games (in a row), but we’re going to continue to fight and continue to claw and get better every day.
“We’ve been a little out of rhythm lately, which is uncharacteristic of our team. We’ll find our rhythm and find our flow. I believe in our guys, but we just need to continue to commit to the defensive end.
“That’s pretty much it. When we play defense, we’re going to be right there. When we struggle defensively, it kind of translates to our offensive game.”
Both teams are back in action on Friday.
St. Marys hosts Bradford, while DCC travels to Elk County Catholic.
ST. MARYS 62,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 37
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 20 16 18 8 — 62
DCC 14 9 6 8 — 37
St. Marys—62
Tanner Fox 3 2-3 8, Tyler Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Quin Gavazzi 6 0-0 17, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Zach Thorwart 5 1-2 12, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedzinski 3 0-0 7, Lucas Bauer 1 0-0 3, Ben Paul 1 0-0 3, Alex Mertz 1 0-0 2, Angelo Catalone 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 1 1-1 3. Totals: 24 5-10 62.
DCC—37
Luke Swisher 9 1-1 19, Andrew Green 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 2, Brayden Fox 1 0-2 3, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hanna 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 4 0-0 9, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0, Ben Yale 1 0-0 2, Anthony Holdren 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Tristan Sedor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-3 37.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 9 (Gavazzi 5, Thorwart, Nedzinski, Bauer, Paul), DCC 2 (Fox, Hoyt).