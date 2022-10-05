PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite the Punxsutawney boys cross country team taking three of the top five places, the St. Marys runners managed to sneak by the home team yet again by the score of 27-28, the exact score of the meet at St. Marys on Sept. 20. The Chucks did sweep a shorthanded Kane squad for the third time this season, leaving its record at 10-3 for dual meets in 2022.
“St. Marys has a pretty tight pack of five runners, as they were right at a minute between their first and fifth runner, whereas we were spread out a bit more at just over two minutes between our first and fifth,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said. “We had a lot of guys run well today, but not good enough to break up their pack and earn a win. All three of our losses are by one point, and maybe by districts we’ll figure out how to get that one point we need to flip the script.”
Punxsy’s Evan Groce took control halfway through the race and cinched the win in 17:10, a career best. Teammate Garrett Bartlebaugh ran with Groce much of the way before ending up third with Dutchmen Augustus Secco slipping by the Punxsy runner in the closing stages to place second in 17:23, with Bartlebaugh just eight seconds back.
“Evan is running consistently well, and Garrett can beat anyone in the district except for Bradford’s top guy, so we have a lot to feel good about with those guys leading the way for us,” Wehrle said. “Evan’s in top form right now and Garrett still sliced a few seconds off what he ran the last time here at home.”
Dutchmen Jacob Nedimyer placed fourth overall in 17:37, 21 seconds ahead of Chuck David Kunselman’s fifth place effort.
“David just keeps improving, running 45 seconds faster today than he did at the previous home meet just three weeks ago,” said Wehrle.
Saint Marys’ Brandon Henry, Wyatt Foster and Nick Hayes took the next three places to secure the win, followed by four Punxsy athletes in rapid succession as Dan Lenze (9th, 19:11), Alex Momyer (10th, 19:17), Adin Bish (11th, 19:20) and Chris Setree (12th, 19:24) were battling to maintain contact with one another in the final stages of the race.
“I think it’s great that we have four runners finishing within 50 or so yards of one another, but realistically we need a couple more guys running 18:30 or so to have a chance to send a team to states,” said Wehrle. “Dan and Alex are quite experienced and both had big efforts at districts last season, and Adin and Chris both ran seasonal bests today, so all is not lost by any means.”
St. Marys and Punxsy are back in action Saturday at the Ridgway Invitational.