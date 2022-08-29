ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys soccer, led by head coach Mike Shaffer, will look to rely on a mix of veterans and newcomers this season.
The team is one year removed from an 11-8-1 record that saw them fall in the District 9 Class 2A title game to Karns City.
The only graduates from last year’s squad included Matt Palmer and Collin Kline — albeit they are indeed big shoes to fill for 2022.
Shaffer said his roster of 25 have been practicing well throughout the preseason.
“We have been working throughout the summer and then we held a full week on conditioning, our annual in-town camp, our newly formed Coach P’s Blue/Red game and then mandatory practices started,” Shaffer said. “We have had a large attendance and have been doing well working on our path to improvement.”
And with a group of four seniors among the bunch, including Tanner Fox and Aiden and Eli McKay.
“Our senior, Tanner Fox, will be a player that each opponent will see as a player they will focus on,” Shaffer said. “Fox is fast and calm and his timing of play is impeccable. Seniors Aiden and Eli McKay will have impacts on the field. They are strong players who are always pushing the team to play fast and forward.
“Along with them, you will see a lot of control of the field from junior players like Liam Brem, Luke Anderson, James Pistner and Dawson Krug. The group has grown up playing together and they find it easy to control the midfield as a group. We have sophomores who will get a lot of time, like Angelo Catalone, Will Keneske, and Jason McAnany. Despite being young, all three seem like threats from their positions. Our keepers, junior Carter Dush and sophomore Casey Young, will surprise a lot of teams.”
Shaffer expects the kids to pick up where they left off last season, as the style of play will be very similar to what they executed one year ago.
“I expect there to be a lot of tight, physical games that will provide a base for the late season, where we will learn to win through adversity,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said an advantage out on the pitch this season should be how the team is such a close-knit group.
“These players have spent a large amount of time together playing soccer,” Shaffer said. “So I expect that to shine in the later season as they begin to become more one as a team. We still have a lot of young players who will be on the field and that will find our greatest weakness as we integrate them all into the play.”
That close-knit group, however, is what has made practices and game fun over the past few seasons.
“This year I know we will just enjoy being a team,” Shaffer said. “This group of boys is so fun, jubilant and enjoyable to be around. Our time together is always full of hard work, good discussions and many laughs.”
Shaffer’s staff includes assistants Jim “Coach P” Pistner, Jamie Pistner, Russ Micale and newcomer to the staff in Brandon Kowalski.
Win or lose, Shaffer is excited to get the season rolling as they will kickoff the year tonight at 6 p.m. at Brookville and to see how things progress throughout.
“This is an exciting year,” Shaffer said. “The players have a great amount of enthusiasm and expectations and I am looking forward to seeing how they strive to reach their goals.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Tanner Fox, Aiden McCay, Eli McKay, Grayson Spangler. Juniors: Luke Anderson, Liam Brem, Carter Dush, Dawson Krug, Alex Luckenbill, Tyler Luckenbill, Camden Novak, James Pistner, Dean Rakieski. Sophomores: Jason McAnany, Angelo Catalone, Will Keneske, Shawnee Toha, Casey Young. Freshmen: Caylum Buerk, Braden Cheatle, Lucas Curtis, Mason Heindl, Caleb Keiper, Mason Nicklas, Cole Senior.