DuBOIS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team picked up a “home” win on Monday, taking down the DuBois Beavers, 9-4, to snap a three-game skid.
St. Marys’ Logan Mosier led the Dutchmen at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs.
“He was all over the ball today,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said of Mosier. “He has been all year. But especially today, he was really putting good wood on everything. It’s nice to have everybody coming around and then you have guys like (Mosier) that are able to just poke it out there and give you some runs.”
Bauer threw four innings, allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out eight Beavers as the game — originally slated to be played at Berwind Park — was moved to the turf at Showers Field on Monday morning due to the weather. Charlie Coudriet then came on in relief to start the fifth and allowed four hits, four runs (one earned) and one walk while striking out six.
St. Marys at one point had a 9-0 lead and potentially could’ve ended the game via the mercy rule in with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth before DuBois tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh to set the final at 9-4.
“Lucas does well — he’s been doing really well this year,” Beimel said. “The game plan was we had everybody on a pitch count with a full lineup this week. So we were able to stay under the pitches that we needed and got a lot of runs early that allowed us to have that awful last inning there. We’ve been talking about it all year — we’re playing six good innings but we’ve got to finish a game. And we only got six good innings, you’ll have that.”
The Dutchmen were up 1-0 just four batters into its lineup in the bottom of the first as Bauer led off with a single, Coudriet advanced him to second on a sac bunt and then Vinnie Lenze’s RBI single plated Bauer for the 1-0 lead.
Three more runs would follow in the bottom of the second as Eli Rippey had a one-out single. DuBois starting pitcher Tycen Roy then walked Tysen Beimel and Bauer to load the bases, as a wild pitch allowed Rippey to score as the runners moved up to second and third. After Roy struck out Coudriet, Mosier hit his first double of the game over the outstretched arm of DuBois right fielder Kaden Clark for two RBIs and a 4-0 St. Marys lead.
A scoreless third inning saw Bauer strike out the side and Roy allow just one hit as DuBois looked on the verge of scoring a couple of runs and gaining momentum. With two outs, Jordan Ell hit a double off of the video screen in right/center field, moving Noah Farrell to third. Clark then hit a liner to left but a diving Rippey made the grab and the Dutchmen got out of the inning without any runs given up.
St. Marys gave itself some breathing room in the bottom of the fourth, plating three more runs to build up a 7-0 advantage. Mosier’s second double brought home Beimel for a 5-0 lead as DuBois head coach Dan Bowman then made a change on the mound for Gavin Kaschalk, who in turn walked Lenze to load the bases and Carter Price to bring in another run, making it 6-0. With Carter Redmond at the plate, he hit a popup along the right side fence as DuBois first baseman Tyler Chamberlin made the over-the-head grab in between first and right field. However, he was far enough into the outfield and by the visitors’ bullpen that Mosier was able to tag up — giving Redmond a sac fly RBI and a 7-0 Dutchmen lead.
Mosier’s third and final double came in the bottom of the fifth as it went high off of the center field wall, giving St. Marys a 9-0 lead.
It would still be 9-0 heading into the top of the seventh as DuBois finally got on the board as they had three hits and also took advantage of three St. Marys errors. An infield bloop single by Davey Aughenbaugh made it 9-1 and Trey Wingard followed up a couple of batters later with an RBI single. During that play, an error on an errant throw to third allowed Aughenbaugh to score and Wingard to third as the Beavers trailed 9-3. Then what looked like the final play of the game saw Bauer, now at shortstop, fire over to first to get Brock Smith out. But in the rainy conditions, the ball popped out of Dan Schutz’s glove at first and allowed Wingard to score to make it 9-4. One play later, Coudriet caught a comebacker from Sam Keen and ran it to first base himself to end the game, giving the Dutchmen a 9-4 win.
“It was absolutely needed,” Beimel said of the win. “We were on a little bit of a skid there, playing some tough teams. We were coming into (today) playing another really tough team (in DuBois). To get a win here today was really what we were hoping for. But when you get DuBois, you just don’t know. It was a great win to get today for sure, especially in these conditions.”
The Dutchmen outhit DuBois 9-7 as Mosier was the only multi-hit player for the Dutchmen. Aughenbaugh led DuBois by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
St. Marys (6-6) will be back in action, weather pending, at the annual Elk County Tournament as they’ll play in the second game on Thursday at Berwind Park at 6 p.m. against Cameron County. The winner of that game will then face the winner of the Johnsonburg/Elk County Catholic contest for this year’s title on Thursday with both losers from each game squaring off in the consolation round — also on Thursday. The Dutchmen will then cap off its busy week on Saturday by playing Moniteau at UPMC Park in Erie, home of the Detroit Tigers’ Double A team Erie SeaWolves.
“It’s a little rush at the end of the year here cramming everything in before playoffs,” Beimel said. “But I’m just super excited to get out of here with a win.”
DuBois (4-7) hosts Bradford on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 9,
DuBOIS 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 4 — 4
St. Marys 130 320 x — 9
DuBois—4
Talon Hodge ss 3000, Leyton Hodge ph 1000, Trey Wingard c 3111, Tyler Chamberlin 1b 2010, Brock Smith 1b 2000, Hunter Allman pr 0000, Noah Farrell dh-3b 1000, Sam Keen 3b 2000, Jordan Ell lf 2010, Drew Cook lf 1000, Kaden Clark rf 3010, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Aaron Andrulonas ph 1111, Gavin Kaschalk 3b-p 2000, Ricky Clark p 1000, Kam Knisley cr 0100, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 3121, Tycen Roy p 0000. Totals: 29-4-7-3.
St. Marys—9
Lucas Bauer p-ss 3310, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 3210, Logan Mosier cf 4135, Vinnie Lenze 2b 3011, Jordan Campbell 2b 0000, Carter Price c 2011, Cameron Coudriet cr 0000, Carter Redmond ss-3b 2001, Ben Paul 3b 1000, Dan Schutz 1b 4000, Eli Rippey lf 3110, JJ Blessel lf 1000, Tysen Beimel rf 2210, Ben Porkolab rf 1000. Totals: 29-9-9-8.
Errors: DuBois 4, St. Marys 3. LOB: DuBois 6, St. Marys 9. 2B: Ell; Mosier 3. SAC: Ch. Coudriet. SF: Redmond. SB: Chamberlin; Beimel. CS: Clark (by Price). HBP: Price (by Roy).
Pitching
DuBois: Tycen Roy-3 1/3+ IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Gavin Kaschalk-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ricky Clark-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Charlie Coudriet-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bauer. Losing pitcher: Roy.