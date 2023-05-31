DuBOIS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team is one game away from the PIAA Class 4A tournament as the Dutchmen defeated District 8’s Carrick, 10-2, in a District 6/8/9 4A subregional matchup Tuesday at Showers Field.
The game didn’t come without its miscues, however, as poor base running and decisions helped keep the Raiders in the contest before the Dutchmen capitalized on four Carrick errors in the fifth inning en route to six runs scored as they held a 9-2 lead at that point.
“I thought we did ok at the plate and had some guys that hit the ball very well,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said. “Had some good at-bats and some walks. But our base running was atrocious in a couple of different innings. But we made up for it.”
St. Marys starting pitcher Lucas Bauer struck out four and allowed two hits in the first two innings before making way for Charlie Coudriet — as the senior threw the remaining five innings and scattered five hits while allowing two runs and one walk while striking out five. The Dutchmen also had one error compared with the half-dozen errors by the Raiders and turned two double plays on the afternoon.
“Our defense was pretty solid and our pitching was pretty good,” coach Beimel said. “(Coudriet) came out and struggled right off the bat maybe for a few batters. And then he just settled in. I say this every time but (Coudriet) does what he does and he came in and closed the show. That’s why he is who he is for us.”
At the plate, fellow senior Carter Price led the way as he was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles and an RBI. Ben Paul, who entered the game in the third inning, was 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and two RBIs while Vinnie Lenze was 2-for-3.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the third inning, Paul led off with a double and Tysen Beimel had an infield single that led to Bauer drawing a walk in what looked like would be a bases loaded opportunity with no outs. However, Beimel was caught in between second and third and was caught in a rundown, eventually getting tagged out as Paul then raced for home. Paul beat the throw to give the Dutchmen a 1-0 lead but Bauer was then tagged out trying to get to third as a potential no outs, bases loaded opportunity turned into one run scored with a runner on second and two outs. Coudriet drew a walk after that in what should’ve been the 1-0 lead with the bases still loaded with no outs, but in reality Logan Mosier’s deep fly ball to center ended the inning as St. Marys led just 1-0.
Carrick responded by scoring its only two runs in the top of the fourth. Eli Whittmann’s single by a diving Bauer at shortstop brought in both Malcolm Robinson and Mason Maxwell to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The Dutchmen answered back immediately in the bottom half of the inning, however, as they racked up four of its 10 hits in the fourth. Lenze’s leadoff single saw Price double into the left-center gap to move courtesy runner Dan Schutz to third. An Eli Rippey bloop single to shallow left scored Schutz to tie things up. Two batters later, Paul’s RBI single gave St. Marys a 3-2 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
After Coudriet struck out Carrick’s 2-3-4 hitters in the top of the fifth, St. Marys essentially put the game away by scoring six runs on just one hit — with Carrick committing four errors and pitchers Nathan Weinmann and Blake Andrews combining to walk three.
Bauer led off and reached on a throwing error, followed by a Coudriet single and a walk from Lenze to load the bases. Four straight balls by Weinmann with Price at the plate made it 4-2 as Andrews then came on to pitch. Another error as Rippey hit one to short gave the Dutch a 5-2 lead and the second consecutive bobble on a Carter Redmond grounder made it 6-2. Paul’s fielder’s choice gave the Dutch a 7-2 lead and the final two runs came as the ball was throw away to first as Beimel hit a grounder — with both Rippey and Redmond scoring to give St. Marys a 9-2 advantage.
The Dutchmen would tack on another one in the bottom of the sixth as Lenze and Price mirrored what they did in the fourth inning as Lenze singled and Price doubled — with Price’s double on the fly high off the wall in left-center. Rippey then got his second RBI of the day with a sac fly to right, bringing in courtesy runner Schutz to set what would be the final score at 10-2.
Coach Beimel said he was proud of the fact they were able to overcome the mental mistakes to win in a subregional game where they were far from playing their best baseball.
“We did struggle there early,” coach Beimel said. “I don’t know, it seemed like we were on the bus there for a little bit. But we fought through it and took advantage of some miscues on their part and found a way to win. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”
St. Marys (13-9) will now play for a state title berth on Thursday once again at Showers Field — this time with a first pitch at 5:30 p.m. — against District 6’s Bellefonte. It’ll be a rematch of earlier in the season as the Raiders defeated St. Marys, 11-10, as the Dutchmen rallied from being down 8-0 at one point to get within a run late.
“They’ll be super tough,” coach Beimel said. “We played them during the regular season and lost a barnburner, 11-10. They got us there and we’re looking to avenge that, obviously, and we’ll see what happens. They’re a very good team and very well-coached. We’ll just play this game and see what happens but I’m excited for it.
“After playing that game and finding a way to score 10 runs, we had to grind there for a while. But it shows our mettle. There’s some really good players (on the team) that they really are focused on the game and on winning and finishing their senior season out. And these other guys are really onboard to try and make that as special as possible. We’re still going. We’ll see what happens.”
ST. MARYS 10, CARRICK 2
Score by Innings
Carrick 000 200 0 — 2
St. Marys 001 261 x — 10
Carrick—2
Remy Atkins ss 4000, Nathan Weinmann p-rf 3010, Jaden Frauens c 2000, Dylan Barksaze 3b 3000, Ryan Schaffer 1b 3020, Malcolm Robinson lf 2100, Mason Maxwell 2b 2120, Jacob Grimm ph 1000, Brayden Fisher dh 2000, Eli Wittmann cf 3012, Blake Andrews rf-p 1010. Totals: 26-2-7-2.
St. Marys—10
Lucas Bauer p-ss 2100, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 2110, Logan Mosier cf 4000, Vinnie Lenze c 3020, Dan Schutz cr 0300, Carter Price 1b 3231, Eli Rippey lf 3112, Carter Redmond ss-2b 3101, Cam Coudriet 2b 0000, Ben Paul 3b 3122, Tysen Beimel rf 3010. Totals: 26-10-10-6.
Errors: Carrick 6, St. Marys 1. LOB: Carrick 6, St. Marys 6. DP: Carrick 1, St. Marys 2. 2B: Price 2, Paul. SF: Rippey. SAC: Redmond. SB: Weinmann, Maxwell; Beimel. CS: Ch. Coudriet (by Frauens). HBP: Robinson (by Ch. Coudriet).
Pitching
Carrick: Nathan Weinmann-4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Blake Andrews-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Charlie Coudriet-5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Ch. Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Weinmann.