BROCKPORT — The St. Marys Dutchmen golf team took top honors at the Brockway Golf Tournament on Wednesday at the Scottish Heights Golf Club.
A total of eight teams — five of those local schools — took part with each school having its top three golfers take to the 18-hole course. In the end, the Dutchmen walked away with the title with a team score of 231.
St. Marys’ Louie Nedzinski was the medalist of the day as he shot an even-par 71 that included 2-under on the back 9 and three birdies in a 4-hole stretch. Teammate Anthony Nedzinski was second with a 77 while Alex Clark added to the Dutchmen’s winning score with an 83.
DuBois Central Catholic was second with a 256 as the Cardinals were led by Tristan Sedor’s 78 — good enough for third overall. Trenton Miller shot an 86 while Aiden Snowberger fired a 92 to notch the runner-up spot.
Rounding out the podium was the Keystone trio of Sean Karg (84), Braden Baylor (86) and Talon Wilson (92) — they shot a 262.
Tri-County Area schools took the 4-5-6 spots as DuBois was fourth with a 266, Brockway was fifth with a 273 and Punxsutawney sixth with a 282.
Brock Smith led the Beavers with an 83, followed by Tyson Kennis’ 88 and Mason Dinkfelt’s 95.
Ryan Crawford carded an 89 for the Rovers along with teammates Weston Pisarchick (91) and Evan Botwright (93).
Punxsy’s Evan Presloid led the Chucks with an 87 as Jim Neese shot a 96 and Sawyer Hall carded a 99.
Finishing seventh was Coudersport with a 302 and Forest Area finished eighth with a 351.