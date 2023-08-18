ST. MARYS — St. Marys hosted the annual DuBois-St. Marys Challenge, which pits the four high school boys teams between the two towns against each other, on Thursday with the Flying Dutchmen capturing their second tournament title on the young season.
St. Marys shot the five-best individual scores, one of which didn’t even factor into the team scoring, on its home course as it ran away with the team title by 50 strokes over DuBois, 311-361. The Dutchmen were playing competitively for the fourth time already this season, while the event was the first for the Beavers.
DuBois Central Catholic — also making its season debut — was third at 375, while Elk County Catholic (421) finished fourth.
Dutchman Alex Clark captured medalist honors, firing a 2-over par 73 while playing in the No. 6 spot in the St. Marys’ lineup. He bested teammate Louie Nedzinski (78) by five shots for top honors on the day.
St. Marys’ No. 1 Anthony Nedzinski wasn’t far behind as he carded a 79 for the third-best round of the day, while teammate Vinnie Azzato tied DuBois Central Catholic No. 1 Tristan Sedor for fourth individually as both posted rounds of 81.
Dutch No. 5 Tyler Rusalem also shot an 81, but only the best four scores out of six golfers counted towards the team scoring. Max Croyle (92) also played for St. Marys.
DuBois had a pair of golfers shoot in the 80s to help secure a second-place team finish.
Tyson Kennis led the way with an 82, with Brock Smith posting an 87. The pair played in the 2 and 1 spots, respectively, in the Beavers’ lineup.
DuBois other two scorers — freshman Mason Dinkfelt and senior Shae McMahon — were making their Beaver debuts.
Dinkfelt shot a 91 from the No. 5 spot to finish 10th overall on the day, while McMahon had a 101 to round out the Beavers’ scoring.
Sedor was DCC’s lone golfer to break 90 on the day, with Trenton Miller (96) and Aiden Snowberger (98) posting the second and third-best rounds for the Cardinals. Peyton Suplizio rounded out DCC’s scoring with a 100.
As for ECC, No. 6 player Marcus Muccio carded the team’s best score with a 90, which placed him ninth overall.
Sam Rettger and Christian Sloff posted rounds of 105 and 107, respectively, while Sarah Krise (117) finished off ECC’s scoring.
St. Marys (home vs. Keystone), DuBois (at Brockway) and DCC (home vs. Punxsutawney) all return to action on Tuesday, while ECC travels to Bradford on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS—311
Anthony Nedzinski 79, Vinnie Azzato 81, Louie Nedzinski 78, Alex Clark 73. Others: Max Croyle 92, Tyler Rusalem 81.
DUBOIS—361
Brock Smith 87, Tyson Kennis 82, Shae McMahon 101, Mason Dinkfelt 91. Others: Madix Clark 106, Andrew McIntosh 113.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—375
Tristan Sedor 81, Aiden Snowberger 98, Trenton Miller 96, Peyton Suplizio 100. Others: Jack Roy 109, Devin Suplizio 111.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC—421
Christian Sloff 109, Sarah Krise 117, Sam Rettger 105, Marcus Muccio 90. Others: Dakota Vigilone 147.