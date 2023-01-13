DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School Eagles boys basketball figured they were in for a tough game against the top-ranked Centre County Christian Academy Bulldogs on Thursday night. That certainly proved to be the case as the Eagles fell to the Bulldogs, 50-22, at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
“They’re the number one team in the league,” DCS head coach Matt Delarme said of CCCA’s 6-0 record within the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association’s Western Division, while also compiling a 7-1 overall record. “They’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors and we’ve got a lot of ninth and 10th graders.”
A quick basket underneath by Bulldog Alfred Bennett got things going within seconds of the opening tipoff and Eagle Caden Delarme answered with a long two of his own. But after that, a 17-2 Bulldog run ended the quarter as Isaac Smith’s two free throws were the only other points the Eagles could muster up in the first eight minutes.
Meanwhile, CCCA’s Kaden Irvin and Bennett took charge, scoring seven and six points, respectively, in the first quarter alone. Irvin had a game-high 18 points, including four three-pointers, while Bennett had 12 points and nine rebounds.
“Last year we didn’t even have a team at all — so this is kind of our rebuilding year,” coach Delarme said. “Our guys are really improving and they’re getting more confident. I told them in the locker room that a lot of their shots were good shots. They just weren’t falling.”
Smith was able to get a couple of buckets in the second quarter as teammate Landon Whitaker also added one inside as DCS trailed 29-10 at the half.
It was the same story in the second half, with CCCA going on a 6-0 run before coach Delarme called a timeout to regroup the Eagles with 5:01 left in the third quarter. About a minute and a half later in which the Bulldogs’ offense remained stagnant, Whitaker knocked down a jumper to make it 35-12. But after CCCA’s Josiah Zimmerman scored inside and DuBois Christian’s Delarme scored on a putback, an Irvin three as time expired gave the visitors a 40-14 lead.
Smith would start off the fourth quarter by driving in the lane with multiple Bulldogs around, making the layup. But a 6-0 Bulldogs run, capped off by Bennett scoring underneath with 5:15 left to play, would get the 30-point running clock going for the rest of the contest.
Both teams would trade buckets for the remainder of the game, as Colten Delarme’s layup at the buzzer set the final score at 50-22.
“They’re developing,” coach Delarme said. “Their defense is getting better and playing good defense as far as a team in helping out and being aware. But I told them to not get discouraged. Give it a little bit of time and we’re going to get there.”
Smith led the Eagles with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“He’s our best player and I’ve really been encouraging him to shoot a little bit more and kind of become the scorer that he has the potential to be,” Delarme said of Smith. “He’s only in 10th grade himself so we’ve got two more years with him.”
DuBois Christian School (1-8) will look to regroup tonight at Calvary Baptist Academy in Clymer.
“It’s hard on nights like tonight when you’re facing the best team and you’re at the bottom of the pile, but we’ll have our time if we keep doing what we’re practicing,” Delarme said.
CCCA 50, DCSL 22
Score by Quarters
CCCA 19 10 11 10 — 50
DCS 4 6 4 8 — 22
Centre County Christian Academy—50
Trevor Bickel 1 0-0 2, Kaden Irvin 7 0-0 18, Alfred Bennett 6 0-0 12, Sam Sides 1 0-0 2, Josiah Zimmerman 3 0-1 6, Jacob Grove 0 0-0 0, Grant Smith 1 0-0 2, Michell White 1 0-0 2, Evan Gore 1 0-0 2, Max Federov 0 0-0 0, Ryan Doherty 1 0-0 2, Micah Hoffman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 0-1 50.
DuBois Christian School—22
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kuruville 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 4 2-2 10, Caden Delarme 3 0-0 6, Conner Delarme 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Colten Delarme 1 0-0 2, Matthew Byler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-2 22.
Three-pointers: CCCA 4 (Irvin 4), DCS 0.