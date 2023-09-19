DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School Eagles boys soccer team fell to the Great Commission School Bears, 4-2, on Monday afternoon.
The Eagles, who had gone two years without a soccer team prior to this season, held a 2-1 lead in the first half before the Bears tied things up heading into the half. But the Bears’ barrage of shots on goal — 48 to be exact — helped put away the Eagles.
“(Great Commission) is a quality opponent and they move the ball beautifully,” DCS head coach Phil Shenkle said. “They did really well and we’ve got a lot of guys — more than half of our team — this is the first year they’ve played soccer.”
The Bears dominated time of possession and outshot the Eagles 48-9 on the afternoon. However, the home team made their shots count, especially early on as their first two shots on goal found the back of the net.
“One of the things I’m just so proud of them for is their heart and hustle,” Shenkle said. “They just work together and they’re so happy to be playing. They just keep working and they’ve been a pleasure to be with.”
Great Commission got on the board quickly as Landyn Summers scored from nearly the midpoint of the field just 2:46 into the game for a 1-0 lead. The Bears continued to put up shots from all distances that would either go wide or high or be stopped by Eagles goalkeeper Aiden Jasek — who stopped 27 shots on the afternoon.
“His legs have to be sore from all those goal kicks,” Shenkle joked about his goalkeeper Jasek. “This is his first year playing soccer, too ... He’s a team player and whatever the team needs, that’s what he’s happy to do.”
DuBois’ first opportunity on the afternoon came after a throw-in as Connor DeLarme took advantage, popping one up over Great Commission goalkeeper Charlie Lohsl to tie things up at 1-1.
Just 59 seconds later, DCS got its second shot on goal of the day — and it ended in another score. This time, Isaac Smith found the back of the net as he got one across while battling defenders for a 2-1 DCS lead at the 14:41 mark.
Roughly 20 minutes later, Great Commission would tie things up as they finally got another ball by Jasek in goal as this one saw Aaron Kurty scoring on a ball fed by Danny Kurty at 34:59.
That 2-2 score would carry into the half and passed the midway point of the second half before the Bears took a 3-2 lead.
This time Danny Kurty would be the goal scorer as he booted a grounder to the left that saw a diving Jasek just miss it at the 62:04 mark as the visitors took the lead and would hold it for good the remainder of the game.
Aaron Kurty would tack on his second goal of the game a little over nine minutes later with an assist from Danny Kurty once again as he got one by Jasek at the 71:35 mark — which would end up being the final score.
DuBois Christian School (2-3) plays again next Tuesday as they host Calvary Christian Academy as Shenkle said there’s plenty of positives they can take from Monday’s game and more forward.
“I just can’t say enough about their heart and their hustle,” Shenkle said. “They come out every games like this and just fight. I don’t know how they do it physically because there’s no subs and they keep on going.
“We outwork every team we play — it’s just experience where we’ve got to build the skills. But that’s coming. The nice thing is that stuff you can coach. The heart and hustle stuff, that’s hard to coach.”
GREAT COMMISSION 4,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2
Score by Halves
GC 2 2 — 4
DCS 2 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
GC—Landyn Summers, 2:46.
DCS—Connor DeLarme, 13:42.
DCS—Isaac Smith, 14:41.
GC—Aaron Kurty, (Danny Kurty assist), 34:59.
Second Half
GC—Danny Kurty, 62:04.
GC—Aaron Kurty, (Danny Kurty assist), 71:35.
Statistics
Shots: Great Commission 48, DuBois Christian School 9. Saves: Great Commission 6 (Charlie Lohsl), DuBois Christian School 27 (Aiden Jasek). Corner kicks: Great Commission 5, DuBois Christian School 0.