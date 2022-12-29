BROOKVILLE — Failing to score a point in the game’s first three minutes, DuBois Central Catholic head coach Jordan Hoover decided to use a new set of Lady Cardinals on the court in their first-round matchup against Brockway at Wednesday’s Brookville Christmas Tournament.
“Early in the game, it was more like sending a message of the girls not going into the game thinking their going to win it instead of going out and taking it,” Hoover said after his team’s 66-23 rout of the Lady Rovers to get them into Thursday’s final against DuBois at 5 p.m. “Plus, we have the luxury of doing that with a lot of depth. We just had to get a little more amped up.”
Ironically, Hoover had his back turned to the court addressing his players while Rose Whipple drilled the first of her four first-half 3-pointers that helped her finish with a team-high 14 points off the bench at the 5:06 mark.
“Whenever you have depth, you don’t know where (the boost) will come from necessarily and tonight it was from Rose.”
Whipple nailed three treys in the first quarter and her fourth attempt in a row that put the Lady Cardinals (3-4) up 26-5 at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter. The lead stretched to 39-10 by halftime and the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock pushed into motion at 48-17 on Whipple’s final points on a two-pointer with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
Whipple was one of 11 players to reach the scoring column. Faith Jacob turned in 12 points and seven rebounds while Kayley Risser finished with nine points and six rebounds.
“That’s what I was really happy about, that a lot of people were happy and involved even if they weren’t in the game,” Hoover said. “We have a lot of people who can contribute. I’m not sure if I can expect 11 every night, but seven or eight is a formula that can work for us. We think we can be pretty good if that’s our path.”
Brockway fell to 1-7 with its second loss to DCC, their first matchup a 42-11 loss on Dec. 14. Lady Rovers head coach Dick Esposito liked how his team came out of gate with energy and hustle.
“We came out with energy and that was nice to see,” Esposito said. “I thought the first five or six minutes, we really hung with them and we’re such a young team building and we started turning the ball over and they ramped up the pressure a little bit. Overall, I’m satisfied except for our turnovers.”
The Lady Rovers couldn’t take advantage of Central’s sluggish start thanks to poor shooting as well, managing just 18 percent (9-for-51) to go along with their 26 turnovers. Rheanna Spinda scored a team-high seven points while Madelyn Schmader, while struggling shooting with five points, grabbed an impressive 16 rebounds.
Central shot 41 percent (26-for-63) and owned a 49-36 rebound advantage over Brockway.
DUBOIS CC 66,
BROCKWAY 23
Score By Quarters
DCC 15 24 12 15 — 66
Brockway 5 5 10 3 — 23
DuBois CC –66
Faith Jacob 5 2-3 12, Kayley Risser 3 2-2 9, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Marina Hanes 0 1-2 1, Lexi Berta 2 0-0 4, Emma Elensky 1 1-1 3, Rose Whipple 5 0-0 14, Lauren Davidson 2 0-0 5, Julia Sebring 2 1-4 5, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Haley Semcik 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Baummer 2 0-0 4, Ella Elensky 2 0-0 5, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-12 66.
Brockway –23
Sophia Schmader 3 0-0 6, Rheanna Spinda 3 0-0 7, Mallory Smith 1 1-4 3, Kalina Powell 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 1 2-4 5, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Angela Durlee 0 0-0 0, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-8 23.
3-pointers: DuBois CC 7 (Whipple 4, Davidson, El. Elensky, Risser), Brockway 2 (Spinda, M. Schmader.