ST. MARYS — The Brookville and Elk County Catholic softball teams tried to get its game in at Benzinger Field on Monday afternoon, but the real winner was Mother Nature as the game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with ECC up 6-0 with one out.
It was not know at the time when the rest of the game will be made up.
Prior to the suspension, Lady Crusader pitcher Emily Mourer allowed just one hit — a double by Jordan Daisley — and struck out four.
Mourer struck out the first two Brookville batters and then retired Tori McKinney after she hit it back to Mourer.
Alyssa Tollini got the nod to start inside the circle for Brookville and got leadoff hitter Gabby Weisner to fly out to right. After allowing singles by Lydia Anderson and Mourer, Tollini got Lucy Klawuhn and Sydney Alexander to hit into fielder’s choices — both of which were unassisted putouts by third baseman Cadence Suhan — to get out of the bottom of the first inning.
Mourer once again struck out the first two Lady Raiders to start the top of the second inning before Jordan Dailey got a double over the right fielder. But one batter later, Mourer got Riley Eble to ground out to her to end the top of the second, stranding Dailey in scoring position.
The ECC bats came alive in the bottom of the second as they sent all nine players to the plate.
Ellie Baron led off the inning with a single to left field and Tessa Fledderman drew a walk. A wild pitch with Hope Farley at the plate moved up Fledderman and Baron to second and third, respectively. Farley then hit an RBI single that plated Baron for the 1-0 lead with Fledderman on third.
Caitlyn Vollmer the grounded out to third but brought home Fledderman to make it 2-0.
Weisner then got an infield single and Anderson hit a two-RBI double to the left/center field wall the plated Farley and Weisner for the 4-0 lead.
Mourer then helped out her own cause with a triple into right field, bringing home Anderson to make it 5-0. Klawuhn then singled to left to bring home Anderson for the 6-0 lead.
Brookville then went to Natash Rush inside the circle with Alexander at the plate. Klawuhn stole second on the first pitch and then a wild pitch with the rain coming down harder allowed Klawuhn to get to third with a 2-0 count. But at that point, the game was delayed and minutes later, it was officially suspended with ECC leading 6-0 with two outs and Klawuhn on third.