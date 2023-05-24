DUKE CENTER — After heading into the District 9 Class A baseball playoffs with a 5-15 record, the No. 6 seeded Elk County Catholic Crusaders pulled off the upset on Tuesday with a 7-1 win over No. 3 Otto-Eldred.
The upset may have been in seed alone, as ECC had already beaten the Terrors, 6-1, in the regular season on May 12.
After lead 2-1 after four innings, a five-run top of the fifth helped seal the deal for the Crusaders. Isaac Dellaquila, David Anderson and Colby Nussbaum had RBI singles that pulled the ECC lead to 5-1 as Nussbaum later scored on a double steal that saw the throw to get Joe Tettis out at second go into the outfield.
The Crusaders then tacked on its final run with a Wil Wortman RBI single in the top of the seventh to give another insurance run.
Tettis got the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing just four hits, one run and two walks while striking out 12 Terrors on the afternoon.
Dellaquila, Anderson, Nussbaum and Tettis had two hits each as Anderson had three RBIs. Anderson, Nussbaum and Frankie Smith also recorded doubles.
Elk County Catholic (6-15) will now play No. 2 Clarion — a team they beat 10-4 on April 15 — on Thursday at Showers Field in DuBois at 1 p.m.