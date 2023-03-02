ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team kept their dream of back-to-back titles alive with a 43-28 victory over Cameron County, punching thirr ticket to the District 9 Class A finals for a second year in a row.
For the Red Raiders, the pressure was on. Not only was this the teams first time making it to the semifinals in several years, but also a matchup with powerhouse and defending champions ECC. With experience on their side, the Crusaders came in cool, calm and collected.
“It’s a new year, it’s a new team, I don’t think there’s any pressure at all. I think the pressure comes during the season when everyone wants to beat you,” said Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub. “When you get to this point in the season, everyone’s good, everyones hungry and everyone knows what they’re playing for.”
Early on, the teams duked it out on defense. Both playing tough man-to-man coverage, neither team let their opponents break into the paint, instead forcing them out to the perimeter to search for openings. CC got on the board first, with a pick and roll effort from Landon Farren and an offensive board from Josh Smith.
The Crusaders were slow to get going, scoring their first points at the line after three minutes of no results. However, going foward, ECC would crash the class for second-chance points, catching up to the Red Raiders and knotting the score a 7-7 after the first.
In the first minutes of the second quarter, both teams scored back-and-forth, unable to pull away by a significant margin. The Crusaders used their size in the paint to bully defenders and get close looks at the rim while the Red Raiders drove from the corners before attacking the rim or dishing to their shooters in the midrange.
With four minutes remaining in the half, the score was deadlocked at 11. That would soon change, as ECC would cash in on several steals in transition and end the quarter on a 7-0 run.
To open the second half, CC began digging themselves a hole with constant turnovers, including back-to-back turnovers on their first two possessions. The Crusaders would continue to turn steals into points and grow their lead. After the first two and a half minutes, ECC had pulled away to go up 24-11.
The Red Raiders were able to get points with streaky success, but could not keep up with the hustle and intensity of the Crusaders, who cleaned the offensive glass and used long outlet passes to move up the court quickly for open layups. ECC closed the quarter on another sizable run, this time 11-6, making it a 12-point game with only eight minutes left.
“I think maybe we pulled away by default. (CC) just didn’t make shots. The game’s about making shots, the game’s about scoring the basketball and they just went really cold from the middle of the second quarter,” said Straub. “I don’t think it was neccessarily what we were able to do, they got open looks and just didn’t shoot the ball well.”
With the lead all but sealed, the Crusaders began burning clock early. Using constant passes to spread the defense and tire out their legs, ECC would scan their options, taking chunks off the clock before driving to the paint. Not only did that give ECC close looks at the basket, but also drew several fouls, eventually landing them in the bonus with half a quarter remaining.
CC on the other hand, continued to struggle to find the bottom of the basket. Despite earning good looks, jumpers, layups and even shots directly underneath the rim, failed to go in. As time wound down, the Red Raiders shots became more and more desperate, which only exacerbated the struggles to put points on the board.
With four minutes left, both teams began to put in their reserves, accepting the inevitable, which was another finals appearance and chance at back-to-back D9 titles for ECC, and an exit from the tournament for CC.
The Crusaders scored by committee, with Micheal Jacobs leading the team with 10 points, while Wil Wortman and Lance O’Neill each scored nine points in the win. For the Red Raiders, Camdyn Allison scored a game-high 12 points and Smith ended with six points.
Despite the loss, the season is not over for the Red Raiders. Following this game, CC will play DuBois Central Catholic on Friday for the third seed out of District 9 entering the PIAA tournament. ECC will advance to face Union in the finals on Saturday.
“Our confidence should be solid. We played a great schedule like we always do. Night in and night out, we played good teams and battled and had to be our best each night,” said Straub. “If our confidence is not good, shame on me as a caoch for not instilling that, because it should be. Not over confident, not cocky, just a quiet confidence from knowing we played a good schedule.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43,
CAMERON COUNTY 28
Score by Quarters
CC 7 4 6 11 — 28
ECC 7 11 11 14 — 43
Cameron County—28
Allison 4 4-6 12, Smith 3 0-0 6, Farren 2 0-0 4, Narby 1 0-0 3, Beer 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 5-9 28.
Elk County Catholic—43
Jacobs 4 2-2 10, O’Neill 3 3-4 9, Wortman 3 3-3 9, Nussbaum 3 1-2 7, Straub 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 11-13 43
Three-pointers: CC 1 (Narby), ECC 0.